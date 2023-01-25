Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
ewrestlingnews.com
John Cena Sr. Believes His Son Will Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble
John Cena’s return to the ring may be mere days away, according to comments made by his father John Cena Sr. After over a year away from the ring, Cena Jr. competed on the final SmackDown of 2022, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE No Longer Acknowledging Bryan Danielson’s Record Rumble Performance
WWE is moving on from Bryan Danielson’s impressive performance at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event. At WWE’s first event as part of their Saudi Arabia deal, Danielson (then Daniel Bryan) entered at #1 and lasted a record-breaking 76 minutes and 5 seconds. In WWE’s latest Royal Rumble...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Tips Sami Zayn To Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
In a recent interview with the Daily Star, All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho heaped praise Sami Zayn’s recent work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Bloodline saga has been regarded as one of the most compelling stories in professional wrestling over the past several years, and it has only gotten better with the addition of Sami Zayn.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results January 27, 2023
Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage results for WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Coming at you live from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. Tonight is the final SmackDown before the Royal Rumble this Saturday. Refresh your page for ongoing results. Join the community below in our comments section to engage with viewers in real-time.
ewrestlingnews.com
Teddy Long Says He Was Shocked By WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Theodore R. Long did plenty throughout his career, but he never expected it would pay off with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Long was inducted by Ron Simmons and John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield as part of the 2017 class during WrestleMania 33 weekend. While best known...
ewrestlingnews.com
Reason For Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit
The reason for Stephanie McMahon’s recent exit from WWE is still being speculated on by many within the wrestling industry. In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported on what is being said internally in the promotion. Meltzer said,. “The story internally as to why...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will emanate from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. The card for next week’s show is absolutely stacked, with two huge grudge rematches – Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe and Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page. You can check out the updated...
F4WOnline
Sami Zayn turns on Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble
After pressure from Reigns to attack Owens, Zayn instead attacked Reigns, leading the rest of The Bloodline to attack Zayn.
ewrestlingnews.com
LA Knight On Having ‘Residual Heat’ Upon WWE Return, Talks Pitch Black Match
LA Knight will collide with Bray Wyatt in the highly anticipated Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event later tonight at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. In 2008, Knight made his first WWE appearance in a dark match on ECW. On August 1, 2014, he...
ewrestlingnews.com
SPOILER: WWE Royal Rumble Match Order Revealed
Fightful Select shared the match order for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PLE in San Antonio. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens will serve as the main event. You can check out the complete match order below:. -Men’s Royal Rumble matchup will open the show. -Mountain...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio Announced For The Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match
Dominik Mysterio has officially been announced as the latest entrant into this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match. WWE posted a video to Twitter on Thursday, where Dominik and Rhea Ripley were being interviewed whilst training for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. You can check out the footage below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Will Not Be Entering The Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Celebrity comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias was a guest on today’s episode of WWE’s “The Bump.” During the show, Iglesias noted that he will not be partaking in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match. He said,. “I gotta be honest with you guys, maybe...
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Watch The WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show
You can watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Kickoff show below, starting at 7:00 PM EST. The actual pay-per-view event will air one hour later at 8:00 PM EST and will be a three-hour show. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Zelina Vega Picks Her Number For WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Zelina Vega may not be in tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble match until near the end, judging by her reaction to her Royal Rumble entry number. On Twitter, Vega picked her number, and though she did not share what it is, looked very pleased with her selection. Vega has...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lucha Libre AAA World Cup Trios Teams Announced, FBI vs. Natural Vibes At MLW Superfight
AAA has announced a total of twelve teams for its upcoming Lucha Libre World Cup Trios tournaments scheduled for March in Guadalajara. The teams include wrestlers from AEW, Impact Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW, and more. Here’s the full list of the twelve teams:. Men’s Teams:. * USA:...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Final WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Card – 5 Matches Confirmed
Following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have the updated lineup for tonight’s 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place in San Antonio, Texas. You can check out the updated WWE Royal Rumble card below:. Men’s Royal Rumble Match:. Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nine More Wrestlers Rumored For The 2023 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event will take place tonight at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration. A graphic being used on international WWE social media features nine previously unannounced wrestlers for the men’s Royal Rumble match. The names are...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Announces Two New Sets Of Dynamite And Rampage Tapings
AEW have announced two new Dynamite/Rampage tapings for later this year. The company are set to head to Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 12th for the tapings of that day’s Dynamite and Rampage. The following week they will then head to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 19th for that week’s tapings.
ewrestlingnews.com
First Look At The WWE Royal Rumble Set Up
WWE presents its Royal Rumble event tonight from San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome. Competitors confirmed thus far – GUNTHER, Austin Theory, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Dominik Mysterio, The Miz, Brock Lesnar.
Comments / 0