The economy in VALORANT is one of the most important aspects of the game, but one of the agents with a low win rate is the most expensive. Last night, a Redditor extracted the cost of the abilities for each agent in VALORANT, which revealed that Chamber has the most expensive kit, unsurprisingly. Sage is the second-most expensive agent in VALORANT with a total cost of 800 credits across the board. Astra is the cheapest agent in VALORANT with a 450 total credit cost, with her Stars recharging.

2 DAYS AGO