Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave TeamOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San FranciscoEast Coast TravelerSan Francisco, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Oakland church seeks volunteers for monthly distribution of food in Lake Merritt areaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Yardbarker
Yankees desperately trying to move big-money infielder
The New York Yankees have a few big position battles preparing to unfold during spring training, notably at shortstop and even third base. The team is keen on letting Isiah Kiner-Falefa battle it out with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, but the hot corner is a bit more intriguing given Josh Donaldson remains on the roster, and DJ LeMahieu is headed toward a full recovery from his toe injury.
FOX Sports
MLB Second Base Tiers: Ketel Marte & Tommy Edman headline The Really Good | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's second basemen and have Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte and St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman in The Really Good Tier. Do you agree?
Athletics Nation
Elephant Rumblings: Moreno not selling Angels
Has decided NOT to sell the team, taking the club off the market and instead shutting down the “exploratory process” on the whole thing. “During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience,” owner Arte Moreno said in a statement. “This offseason, we committed to a franchise-record player payroll and still want to accomplish our goal of bringing a World Series championship back to our fans. We are excited about this next chapter of Angels baseball.”
Yardbarker
Ronald Acuña Jr. announces retirement from baseball in Venezuela following altercation with family
It’s sad that something like this had to occur. Acuña clearly enjoys playing in front of his home country. They look at him like a king, but situations like this oftentimes cannot be avoided. There will always be people jealous of the heights Acuña has been able to reach, and with that can come some unfortunate violent situations.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman hints at additional moves before Spring Training
With spring training creeping up on us in a few weeks, the New York Yankees are still looking to improve the roster. The team has been connected to a few free agents, notably Jurickson Profar and, recently, Josh Harrison. General manager Brian Cashman has been looking to add more competition...
The Royals have traded Adalberto Mondesi. Here’s why ... and what they’re hoping for
Oft-injured shortstop Adalberto Mondesi was traded from the Royals to the Boston Red Sox, as announced on Tuesday. Here’s why KC made the move...
FOX Sports
Ben Verlander's MLB tiers: Who are the best second basemen?
The MLB offseason is winding down, and while some moves are still being made, we've got our eyes on the 2023 season. Last week, we ranked the top couple dozen first basemen in the league, placing them into four separate tiers — "Elite," "Almost Elite," "Really Good" and "Pretty Solid."
Yardbarker
Ex-Guardians Gold Glove-Winning Catcher Reportedly 'In Talks' With Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox still are considering plenty of options. Boston has had question marks at catcher with just Connor Wong and Reese McGuire on the 40-man roster. The Red Sox were linked to former Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy but weren't able to get a deal down before he was traded to the Atlanta Braves.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Cuba picks 5 MLB affiliated players for World Classic
Cubans signed with Major League Baseball organizations and other foreign clubs will for the first time join domestic stars on the national team that will play in the World Baseball Classic
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
White Sox Add Billy Hamilton, Oscar Colás to Spring Roster
Hamilton, Colás among 26 added to Sox spring roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox have unveiled their non-roster invites to spring training in Glendale, and the list includes former outfielder Billy Hamilton and several other big-leaguers. According to a press release, the team invited...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Add Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever To Bolster Bullpen After Big Trade
The Boston Red Sox appear to be restocking on left-handed hurlers after Tuesday's trade with the Kansas City Royals left the organization extremely thin on southpaws. Left-handed reliever Josh Taylor's departure from Boston in the trade for shortstop Adalberto Mondesí and a player to be named later is old news as the Red Sox continue to make multiple moves a day -- some smaller than others.
Yardbarker
Eagles primed to exploit a major weakness in the 49ers defense
If there was one major takeaway from the Eagles’ playoff matchup against the New York Giants, it was the success of Philadelphia’s 4-headed rushing attack. Miles Sanders and Kenny Gainwell led what looked to be an unstoppable ground game all the way to victory, silencing rumors that the Eagles offense might start the playoffs looking disjointed. While the performance of Jalen Hurts may very well tip the scales, the road to another Super Bowl appearance will be paved by the ground attack.
Yardbarker
2022 Los Angeles Angels Player Reviews: Elvis Peguero
The Los Angeles Angels required the services of Elvis Peguero for just a number of appearances in 2022, but in his age-25 season, he saw his most time in Minor League Baseball. Peguero was signed to the New York Yankees as an international free agent in the summer of 2015,...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Scott Rolen & Todd Helton news
Scott Rolen and Todd Helton were both big-time Major League Baseball players during their 17-year careers. While Rolen was a seven-time All-Star, eight-time Gold Glove winner, and World Series champion, Helton won a batting title, three Gold Gloves, and was named an All-Star five times. When the 2023 BBWAA Baseball...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider says These 2 Relievers are 'Long Shots' for New York Mets
The Mets appear to be finished making any big splash moves this offseason, but they still need to round out their bullpen. Two of the best relievers left on the free agent market are Andrew Chafin and Zack Britton, both of whom the Mets have shown interest in. While the...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Sign Three To Futures Contracts
Here is a full list of players signed to futures deals by Dallas so far:. Callaway, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,177,856 contract that included a $717,856 signing bonus. The Browns waived Callaway during the season and he...
Comments / 0