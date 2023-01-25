ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 106

Wesselman Woods Hosting Free Days the Last Saturday of Every Month in 2023

Wesselman Woods wants to make sure nature is accessible to everyone in 2023!. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem to have located in the middle of Evansville. As the city seems to continue to grow (which we love to see), it's nice to get to have a place in the heart of the city like Wesselman Woods, where we can go to take a minute to pause and reconnect with nature.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Ride ‘Em Cowboy! Bull Bash Returns to Owensboro, Kentucky

Giddy-up cowboys, cowgirls, and little cowpokes! Bull Bash is back to bring bull riding fun to the Owensboro Sportscenter. Tickets are on sale now. I used to love going to rodeos growing up. There was just something thrilling about seeing cowboys fearlessly taking on a bull. Even though it's scary, you can't look away from the action. The cowboys are pretty hot too! What do you love the most about the rodeo?
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Evansville African American Museum awarded $100K

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Commissioners presented the Evansville African American Museum with a $100,000 Check from the American Rescue Plan funds. Kori Miller, Executive Director of the Museum, says the money will help offset funding lost during COVID-19 and with the completion of the Porter House renovation project.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

The Delicious 2023 Menu for the Angels for Ashley St. Jude Cookout in Owensboro

The 2023 WBKR/Window World St. Jude Radiothon is exactly one week away. It will take place from 6am to 7pm on Thursday, February 2nd and Friday, February 3rd. During the Radiothon, we'll be sharing inspirational stories of hope from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis and encouraging you to join the life-saving mission by become a St. Jude Partner-in-Hope for just $19 a month.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Mayor Winnecke stresses inclusivity in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke spoke about his work leading the city during a virtual event with AARP Wednesday afternoon. Winnecke said when he first came into office, he thought it was important to brand and market the city. That’s how the “E is for Everyone” slogan came about. Mayor Winnecke says […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Jasper Strassenfest committee announces 2023 festival theme

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Strassenfest committee has announced the theme for the 45th annual Jasper Strassenfest. According to a press release, this year’s theme will be “Strong Roots Grow Strong Towns.”. They also announced that the current members of the ROJAC (Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition)...
JASPER, IN
KISS 106

Arm Wrestling Championships Coming to Southern Indiana

It's time to put up or shut up at the 2023 Arm Wrestling Championships in Oakland City, Indiana. ABATE of Indiana will be hosting a pretty fun event that you are invited to attend which will surely be nothing short of entertaining. I'm talking about an Arm Wrestling Championship. Who hasn't taken someone on in a classic arm wrestling match? It's a true test of strength, and for onlookers, it's always exciting to watch the match unfold. First though, for those who might not know, let's talk about what ABATE of Indiana is. According to their website:
OAKLAND CITY, IN
KISS 106

Top 5 Best Places to Grab a Cookie in Evansville Indiana

If you are ready to treat yourself to a cookie, but you're wondering where to go to get one, you're in luck! We have the Top 5 places in Evansville, Indiana to Grab a Cookie. Look. I enjoy eating well, going to the gym, and lifting weights (see the 10 best gyms in the area based on your votes)... but I also enjoy a delicious ooey, gooey dessert or tasty cookie too. In fact, I have what you might call a bit of a sweet tooth and I am always on the hunt for the perfect cookie.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Azzip Pizza is Relocating to a New Location in Newburgh, Indiana

Azzip Pizza will soon be in a different location in Newburgh, which might make it more convenient. Azzip Pizza is a local chain pizzeria that got its start in Evansville and has branched out all throughout the region. Any time I have friends or family visit from out of town, I always recommend Azzip Pizza. I tell them that it's kind of like the Subway for pizza. You walk in, tell them what size of crust you'd like, what toppings you want on your pizza, let them prepare it in the oven, and once it comes out within a few short minutes, you are all set to enjoy the deliciousness that is an Azzip Pizza. In my opinion, it is one of the best pizzas around.
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD finds formerly missing Evansville man

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – As of 1:16 p.m., police say contact has been made with Anderson and he’s being removed as a missing person. ORIGINAL The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for assistance in locating Dylan C. Anderson, 30. Officials say Anderson was last seen on December 28, 2022. EPD says it’s unknown what […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky

A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
HENDERSON, KY
103GBF

New Restaurant, Auto Parts, and Hardware Stores Coming to Evansville’s North Side

One of the great things about living in Evansville is that whenever we need anything, we have several options to choose from no matter what side of town we live in. Need groceries? Chances are, you have three to four different options to choose from. New clothes? New TV? You have choices. Need something from Dollar General? There are probably two of them on your block and four more across the street (just kidding...sort of). Of course, we know that when we're hungry and don't feel like cooking, there are plenty of options available there too. Soon, north side residents will have a new option for getting a delicious meal, as well as a couple of stores to help take care of those DIY projects and honey-do lists.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro family looks back on heart journey

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– February marks American Heart Month, a time when all people can focus on their cardiovascular health. Heart disease is the number one killer in the nation. For one family in Owensboro, heart health has been on their mind since their son was born. “We are very blessed and very thankful he is […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Best Tasting Steaks in Owensboro Kentucky Based on Your Votes

Let the great steak debate begin! What restaurant has the most flavor-packed steak in Owensboro? After over 400 recommendations were shared, these are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?. To say that I love a good steak is an understatement. I consider myself a steak...
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy