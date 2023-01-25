Read full article on original website
Quartz
Uganda’s troubled China railway contract
Zimbabwean philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa has not forgotten what people used to tell her father: “Poor Dixon, father of five daughters. Who will take care of you when you are old?” As the last of five girls, not even her own parents’ support and belief that they were just as good as sons could shelter them from gendered social norms. Norms that, Masiyiwa says, do not reflect social realities.
Nigeria bets on Chinese-funded port to drive economic growth
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has marked the opening of a $1.5 billion, Chinese-funded deep seaport in the commercial hub of Lagos that authorities hope will help grow the West African nation’s ailing economy. The Lekki Deep Sea Port is one of the biggest in...
Putin's navy frigate armed with hypersonic missiles 'sails towards US'
The Admiral Gorshkov, armed with Zircon missiles which Vladimir Putin boasts has 'no equivalent in the world', is being closely monitored by NATO navies during its maiden voyage.
kalkinemedia.com
US and Canada not interested in sending armed force to Haiti
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Canada -- the two countries most often mentioned as possible leaders of an international armed force to help Haiti combat gangs – showed no interest Tuesday in deploying security personnel despite renewed appeals from the United Nations and Haiti for help to end worsening violence in the Western hemisphere's poorest nation.
The UAE and India are in talks to use rupees to trade non-oil commodities in shift away from US dollar, report says
The UAE and India are in early talks to conduct non-oil trade in rupees, according to Reuters. The move would signal a shift away from the US dollar, which dominates global commodities trade. Both countries signed a free trade agreement last year with a goal of increasing non-oil transactions to...
India, Egypt to promote trade, investment, fight terrorism
NEW DELHI (AP) — India and Egypt agreed Wednesday to boost trade between their countries during a visit by the Egyptian president that underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to fortify ties with other emerging economies. Modi and President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi agreed on measures to increase two-way...
Tanzania’s opposition leader returns after 5 years in exile
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu has arrived home after five years in exile, three weeks after the country’s president lifted a ban on opposition rallies. He arrived at the main Julius Nyerere International Airport on Wednesday afternoon and was received by opposition party officials...
investing.com
Malaysia says Luxembourg court sets aside request to enforce $15 billion arbitration award
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's law minister on Thursday said a Luxembourg court had set aside an attempt made by the heirs of a former sultanate to enforce a $15 billion arbitration award they won against Malaysia. A French court last year had ordered Malaysia to pay $14.9 billion to...
Opium farming surges in Myanmar since the military coup, the U.N. says
The production of opium in Myanmar has flourished since the military's seizure of power as the faltering economy has led more people toward the drug trade, according to a new United Nations report.
Why Brazil’s Yanomami are being decimated by disease, mining
BOA VISTA, Brazil (AP) — Severe malnutrition and disease, particularly malaria, are decimating the Yanomami population in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, and on Jan. 20 the federal government declared a public health emergency. While many in Brazil were left wondering how the calamity could materialize seemingly overnight, it didn’t come as a surprise to those familiar with the Yanomami’s circumstances, who have issued warnings for several years.
maritime-executive.com
Anglo American Begins Sailing its First Large, LNG Dual-Fueled Bulker
Global mining giant Anglo American is kicking off operations with the first of its new large, LNG dual-fueled bulkers which were recently added to its charter fleet. The new vessel, Ubuntu Harmony, is one of two recently delivered by their Chinese shipbuilders and is part of a new generation of more environmentally conscious, large bulk carriers.
US News and World Report
Peru Recalls Ambassador to Honduras for 'Unacceptable Interference' as Diplomatic Spat Deepens
(Reuters) - Peru withdrew its ambassador to Honduras, Jorge Raffo, due to Honduras' "unacceptable interference" in the internal affairs of Peru, the South American nation's foreign ministry said on Thursday. The step is part of a deepening showdown between Peru President Dina Boluarte and her regional peers, including the leftist...
wtaj.com
Uganda begins oil drilling, hopes for production by 2025
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Oil drilling has begun in a Chinese-operated field in Uganda and the East African country expects to start production by 2025, an official said Tuesday. The spokesman for Uganda’s ministry of energy and mineral development, Solomon Muyita, said the beginning of drilling at the Kingfisher...
BBC
Opium production in Myanmar surges to nine-year high
The production of opium increased sharply in Myanmar, rising to a nine-year high, according to the UN. It touched nearly 795 metric tonnes in 2022, nearly double the production in 2021 - 423 metric tonnes - the year of the military coup. The UN believes this is driven by economic...
Brazil says plans green bond sale this year
LONDON/BRASILIA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazil plans to issue its first-ever green bond in 2023, the Treasury secretary said on Thursday, as the country's new leftist government tries to use its environmental agenda to attract investment.
World
Peru protests reveal ethnic and regional divides
After 17 protesters were killed in a single day in her region of Puno, Peru, Margarita Condori packed a suitcase, and traveled with dozens of her neighbors to the capital city of Lima. On Tuesday, they joined thousands of Indigenous people from Peru’s southern highlands who marched through the city...
kalkinemedia.com
Britain Cuba Debt - Kalkine Media
STORY 2: Protesters hold a banner as Cuba's Alejandro Castro arrives the High Court in London, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. The Cuban government and an investment firm are battling in a British court over decades-old debts racked up by the communist-run island nation. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) STORY 3: Alejandro Castro,...
Trinidad offers to pay for Venezuelan gas with humanitarian supplies
PORT OF SPAIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago would pay Venezuela for natural gas produced at an offshore development with humanitarian supplies like food and medicine, Prime Minister Keith Rowley said, to comply with a U.S. license prohibiting cash payments to the government of President Nicolas Maduro.
Quartz
Women in Sierra Leone can finally own land
It’s a new dawn for the women of Sierra Leone after president Julius Maada Bio assented into law the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment 2021 bill on Jan. 19, which will be implemented alongside the Customary Land Rights Act 2022 (pdf), allowing them equal rights as men to own, lease, or buy land in the country.
US News and World Report
Brazil Police Say Gang Leader Likely Ordered Killing of British Journalist, Amazon Expert
(Reuters) - Brazil's federal police said on Monday they had a "strong conviction" a gang leader known as "Colombia" ordered the brutal murders of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, killed in the Amazon rainforest last June. The gang leader, Ruben Dario da Silva Villar, is already...
