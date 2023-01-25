ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NPR

Biden administration invites ordinary citizens to help resettle refugees

The Biden administration is appealing to private citizens to directly sponsor refugees resettling in the United States from around the world, as part of the biggest shift in the U.S. program for displaced people since its launch in 1980. Under 'Welcome Corps', launched last week, ordinary Americans will handle the...
AFP

Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls

Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. In 2020, prosecutors opened an investigation into the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Nukak girl by eight Colombian soldiers in Guaviare.
The Independent

Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told refugee status

Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told if they have been granted refugee status, The Independent can reveal. Rishi Sunak has pledged to “abolish” a record backlog of asylum decisions that has left more than 140,000 people waiting to learn their fate, blaming the figure on a rise in small boat crossings and migrants “exploiting our system”.And the home secretary has accused civil servants of assessing asylum claims too slowly, telling a parliamentary committee: “Frankly, their productivity is too low.”But The Independent understands that a significant number of decisions have been made, but not communicated to...
NBC Washington

Support for Ukrainian Refugees Dropping, Especially Among Democrats

As the war in Ukraine approaches the one-year mark, new data suggests American support for accepting refugees from the conflict is declining, according to new polling from LX News & YouGov. The poll asked: Should the U.S. accept refugees fleeing violence from the following countries?. Ukraine: 50% of respondents said...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

Hundreds of child asylum seekers have gone missing in UK, government admits

Hundreds of child asylum seekers have gone missing since the British government started housing minors in hotels due to a strain on the country's asylum accommodation system, British Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told lawmakers in parliament on Tuesday, amid calls for an investigation into the matter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy