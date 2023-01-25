Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
Related
How many immigrants can the US realistically accept?
How many immigrants can the United States absorb, not just this year or next, but over the coming decades?
Why Are We Spending Millions Housing Illegal Migrants While Americans Go Homeless? | Opinion
The policies of President Biden, complicit legislators, and executives of so called "sanctuary cities" must be treated as the anti-American betrayal that it is.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration claims new border program led to 97% drop in illegal migration
The Department of Homeland Security expects to see the lowest number of illegal immigrants arrested at the U.S.-Mexico boundary in January versus any month over the past two years, a remarkable turnaround just as House Republicans are eyeing impeachment for President Joe Biden's top border official. The number of immigrants...
NPR
Biden administration invites ordinary citizens to help resettle refugees
The Biden administration is appealing to private citizens to directly sponsor refugees resettling in the United States from around the world, as part of the biggest shift in the U.S. program for displaced people since its launch in 1980. Under 'Welcome Corps', launched last week, ordinary Americans will handle the...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
The U.S. Now Lets Anyone from Haiti, Ethiopia, and 4 Other African and South American Nations Plus 6 Others Get Asylum
As of Dec. 5, anyone from Haiti was allowed to apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) as long as they get into the U.S., in a recent announcement by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls
Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. In 2020, prosecutors opened an investigation into the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Nukak girl by eight Colombian soldiers in Guaviare.
Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told refugee status
Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told if they have been granted refugee status, The Independent can reveal. Rishi Sunak has pledged to “abolish” a record backlog of asylum decisions that has left more than 140,000 people waiting to learn their fate, blaming the figure on a rise in small boat crossings and migrants “exploiting our system”.And the home secretary has accused civil servants of assessing asylum claims too slowly, telling a parliamentary committee: “Frankly, their productivity is too low.”But The Independent understands that a significant number of decisions have been made, but not communicated to...
Pope Francis Condemning Gay Marriage Bans Highlights Catholic 'Civil War'
"The question at the heart of the conflict, is Francis a legitimate Pope?" one conservative commentator wrote on Twitter.
Venezuela opposition may move funds in small amounts to avoid creditors -sources
CARACAS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Venezuela's opposition is discussing how it might move frozen funds in foreign bank accounts into a proposed United Nations-administered humanitarian fund, including moving small amounts to protect the money from creditors, four sources said.
Afghan soldier seeks asylum after arrest at US-Mexico border
HOUSTON (AP) — Abdul Wasi Safi kept documents detailing his time as an Afghan soldier who worked with the U.S. military close to him as he made the monthslong, treacherous journey from Brazil to the U.S.-Mexico border. He fled Afghanistan fearing retribution from the Taliban following the August 2021...
U.S. raises 'grave concerns' over Mexico's anti-GMO farm policies
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. farm and trade officials raised "grave concerns" over Mexico's agricultural biotechnology policies in meetings with their Mexican counterparts on Monday, as lingering disagreements threaten decades of booming corn trade between the neighbors.
Congresswoman Hillary Scholten sparks debate after she recently quotes Jeremiah 1:5 against the new Born-Alive bill
H.R.26 - Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. House Resolution 26 was recently passed by a vote of 220 in favor and 210 against. All 220 Republicans and one Democrat – Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas – voted in favor of H.R.26. House Resolution 26 reads,
UK says 200 asylum-seeking children missing, some aged under 16
LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Two hundred asylum-seeking children, including some aged under 16, are missing from temporary hotel accommodation in Britain, the government said on Tuesday, raising new questions over ministers' handling of migrant arrivals.
Humanitarian crises could worsen in Haiti, Venezuela, says aid group
MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The humanitarian crises in Haiti and Venezuela that have subjected millions to hunger, violence and disease could worsen this year without more aid, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said on Tuesday.
Peruvian families demand reparations for protester deaths amid reminders of a painful past
"If something happens to me, don't cry," Leonardo Hancco told his wife, Ruth Barcena, the morning of December 15 in Peru's southern city of Ayacucho.
NBC Washington
Support for Ukrainian Refugees Dropping, Especially Among Democrats
As the war in Ukraine approaches the one-year mark, new data suggests American support for accepting refugees from the conflict is declining, according to new polling from LX News & YouGov. The poll asked: Should the U.S. accept refugees fleeing violence from the following countries?. Ukraine: 50% of respondents said...
Myanmar opium cultivation surging under military rule - UN report
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Opium cultivation in military-ruled Myanmar jumped 33% last year, reversing a six-year downward trend in the strife-torn country, a United Nations report said on Thursday.
New program will allow private citizens to sponsor refugees in the U.S.
Under the program, ordinary Americans can volunteer to support refugees with everything from finances to finding a place to live.
Hundreds of child asylum seekers have gone missing in UK, government admits
Hundreds of child asylum seekers have gone missing since the British government started housing minors in hotels due to a strain on the country's asylum accommodation system, British Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told lawmakers in parliament on Tuesday, amid calls for an investigation into the matter.
Comments / 0