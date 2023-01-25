ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school

A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
The Independent

Toddler dies after being found inside washing machine in family home

A toddler has died after being found inside the washing machine at her family home, according to reports. Authorities in Paris announced on Friday they were opening an investigation into the three-year-old girl’s death.The prosecutor’s office said she was discovered at a property in northeast Paris on Thursday night, but refused to provide more details or confirm a report in Le Parisien that she was found alive inside the washing machine.The newspaper claimed she was found inside the household appliance by her father and another family member at their home in Paris’ 20th arrondissement. She died in emergency care an...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer

In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).
People

Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her

Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Gillian Sisley

19-year-old who takes in 15-year-old sister after parent's passing shamed for not also taking in 5-year-old stepsister

A man who has taken in his sister, after her father and stepmother tragically passed away, has been asked by Child Protective Services to also take in a 5-year-old to whom he has no blood relation. He has refused to do so, and has been harassed by others for his choice, turning to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s wrong for his decision.
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
San Herald

Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killed

A vehicle in which they were riding was fired upon on Sunday night, killing a Texas couple who had been together since middle school and were expecting their first child. The shooting, which San Antonio police chief William McManus described as a "targeted hit," happened at the junction of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, he said during a press conference on Sunday. There have been no detentions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

