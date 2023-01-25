Read full article on original website
Florida man told police he was ill the day toddler walked outside with a handgun
(CNN) — The purported father of a toddler seen in the entryway of an Indiana apartment complex waving a handgun said he was ill and unaware the boy had left the residence. Shane Osborne “explained that he had been ill all day and did not know (the toddler had) left the apartment,” an officer said in a probable cause affidavit.
Husband of fallen officer says wife died in unsuccessful attempt to rescue daughter in house fire
A New Jersey woman died in a house fire as she was attempting to save her young daughter. The woman and her six-year-old both died from their injuries.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school
A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
Toddler dies after being found inside washing machine in family home
A toddler has died after being found inside the washing machine at her family home, according to reports. Authorities in Paris announced on Friday they were opening an investigation into the three-year-old girl’s death.The prosecutor’s office said she was discovered at a property in northeast Paris on Thursday night, but refused to provide more details or confirm a report in Le Parisien that she was found alive inside the washing machine.The newspaper claimed she was found inside the household appliance by her father and another family member at their home in Paris’ 20th arrondissement. She died in emergency care an...
The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer
In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
Woman left stranded after husband stops for toilet break and drives off 100 miles without her
One man will have a lot of making up to do after he left his wife stranded following a toilet break. Any relationship will have some arguments from time-to-time. But usually, you'd like to think that these problems can be overcome, and forgiveness can come over time. However, this man...
Woman convicted of killing her husband after parrot repeated 'last words’
A woman has been convicted of killing her husband after the couple's pet parrot appeared to repeat his chilling last words. Martin Duram was murdered in May 2015 with a .22 calibre handgun and was discovered alongside his wife Glenna, who had suffered a single bullet wound, in their Michigan home.
Disturbing details emerge after 5 found dead in ‘murder-suicide’ including 3 minors as chilling screams alerted cops
FIVE people, including three minors, have been killed in a murder-suicide, police say. Police rushed to a home in High Point, North Carolina after two people screamed for help. When they arrived at around 7.05am on Saturday, a man and a woman told them they needed assistance. Cops then forced...
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
Policeman pulls over a woman and instructs her to open the trunk, unaware that he is being recorded.
When he saw a driver in trouble, the county officer stopped his car and did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker. Not only did the police officer tell her that her brake light was out, but he also did something else that shocked her and made her want to tell everyone about it on Facebook.
19-year-old who takes in 15-year-old sister after parent's passing shamed for not also taking in 5-year-old stepsister
A man who has taken in his sister, after her father and stepmother tragically passed away, has been asked by Child Protective Services to also take in a 5-year-old to whom he has no blood relation. He has refused to do so, and has been harassed by others for his choice, turning to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s wrong for his decision.
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Mother recalls horrifying moment she found three-year-old daughter choking in bathtub on toy
Leah Porritt, 42, from Baltimore, found her then three-year-old daughter in the bathtub with her lips turning 'white' and unable to breathe. She tried to help her daughter, but nothing was working.
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a Culvert
Abandoned at birth, little Sherin was adopted by Wesley and Sini Mathews from an orphanage in Bihar, India. She later moved to Richardson, Texas to be with her new family until she was reported missing on October 7, 2017.
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killed
A vehicle in which they were riding was fired upon on Sunday night, killing a Texas couple who had been together since middle school and were expecting their first child. The shooting, which San Antonio police chief William McManus described as a "targeted hit," happened at the junction of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, he said during a press conference on Sunday. There have been no detentions.
