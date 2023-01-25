Read full article on original website
Norway to offer record number of Arctic oil, gas exploration blocks
Norway on Tuesday said it plans to offer a record number of gas and oil exploration blocks in the Arctic, with environmental NGOs condemning an "aggressive" promotion of fossil fuels. The NGO said the proposal would violate the commitment not to explore virgin territory as some blocks were to be located far from existing infrastructure.
Trinidad offers to pay for Venezuelan gas with humanitarian supplies
PORT OF SPAIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago would pay Venezuela for natural gas produced at an offshore development with humanitarian supplies like food and medicine, Prime Minister Keith Rowley said, to comply with a U.S. license prohibiting cash payments to the government of President Nicolas Maduro.
marinelink.com
Chevron to Send 500,000-barrel Cargo of Venezuelan Oil to Its Pascagoula Refinery
U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp plans to export this month its first cargo of Venezuelan crude to its Pascagoula, Mississippi refinery following a U.S. license granted last year, according to shipping documents seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The 500,000-barrel cargo of Hamaca heavy crude, to be loaded at state-run PDVSA's...
CNBC
Sweden finds Europe's largest deposit of rare earth metals, which could become 'more important than oil and gas'
Swedish mining company LKAB discovered one million metric tons of rare earth oxides, which are used in electric vehicles and wind turbines. CEO Jan Moström said it was good news for Europe, which imports 99% of its rare earth elements from China. In 2022, European Commission President Ursula von...
Quartz
Uganda’s troubled China railway contract
Zimbabwean philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa has not forgotten what people used to tell her father: “Poor Dixon, father of five daughters. Who will take care of you when you are old?” As the last of five girls, not even her own parents’ support and belief that they were just as good as sons could shelter them from gendered social norms. Norms that, Masiyiwa says, do not reflect social realities.
The man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United States
Although the United States has always been a democracy since its independence, there were a few people who wanted to make it a monarchy. There once was an American man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United States. His name was Joshua Abraham Norton. In 1859, he proclaimed himself "Norton I, Emperor of the United States."
maritime-executive.com
Nigeria Celebrates Dedication of Deep Sea Port Built by China
Nigeria celebrated the dedication of its first deep sea port, Lekki Deep Sea Port, which is expected to become a major cargo hub for West Africa. In addition to being the country’s first fully automated port and it is largest, it represents the first expansion of the country’s ports in 25 years and is part of an ambitious plan of development for the region.
The UAE and India are in talks to use rupees to trade non-oil commodities in shift away from US dollar, report says
The UAE and India are in early talks to conduct non-oil trade in rupees, according to Reuters. The move would signal a shift away from the US dollar, which dominates global commodities trade. Both countries signed a free trade agreement last year with a goal of increasing non-oil transactions to...
kalkinemedia.com
US and Canada not interested in sending armed force to Haiti
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Canada -- the two countries most often mentioned as possible leaders of an international armed force to help Haiti combat gangs – showed no interest Tuesday in deploying security personnel despite renewed appeals from the United Nations and Haiti for help to end worsening violence in the Western hemisphere's poorest nation.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Why Brazil's Yanomami are being decimated by disease, mining
Severe malnutrition and disease, particularly malaria, are decimating the Yanomami population in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, and on Jan. 20 the federal government declared a public health emergency
Some of the world’s top economists have weighed in on Argentina and Brazil’s plan for a common currency: ‘This is insane’
Economists don't see Brazil and Argentina's common currency idea panning out.
OilPrice.com
Britain’s Nuclear Industry Calls For More Government Support
Britain’s nuclear industry is taking part in a growing chorus from the energy industry—more government support and more clarity regarding its future, the industry told British Parliament on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. The oil and gas industry began singing the tune calling for a clearer future and additional...
Yellen says Africa to shape world economy as US reengages
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen watched Ford cars and pickup trucks being assembled at a plant in South Africa on Thursday, citing it as an example of cooperation between Washington and Africa as she begins the Biden administration's big push to reengage with a continent that has 1.3 billion people and an abundance of economic potential.
Action News Jax
Yellen visits Zambian farm to showcase Africa's ag potential
CHONGWE, Zambia — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled from a small farm on a rural red clay road to a ramen noodle manufacturing plant in Zambia's bustling capitol of Lusaka on Tuesday to showcase Africa's potential to help solve the world's problems with food shortages.
Tanzania squeezes Maasai by seizing livestock, report says
MOMBASA, Kenya — (AP) — The Tanzanian government is seizing livestock from Indigenous Maasai herders in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area in its latest attempt to clear way for tourism and trophy hunting, a report released Thursday said. The update from the Oakland Institute, a U.S.-based environmental think tank,...
maritime-executive.com
Anglo American Begins Sailing its First Large, LNG Dual-Fueled Bulker
Global mining giant Anglo American is kicking off operations with the first of its new large, LNG dual-fueled bulkers which were recently added to its charter fleet. The new vessel, Ubuntu Harmony, is one of two recently delivered by their Chinese shipbuilders and is part of a new generation of more environmentally conscious, large bulk carriers.
Yellen: African farmers can fight climate change and feed the world
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to a small farming community in rural Zambia to deliver a big message: Africans can help feed the world. Why it matters: Yellen wants to convince Africans — from market women to government ministers — the U.S. will be their partner for the long-haul. That includes helping them to become more food secure and survive the effects of climate change.
coingeek.com
East Africa to set up common central bank in its march toward single currency
East African nations will finalize their plans to set up a regional central bank as they edge closer to their goal of a single regional currency. East African Community (EAC)’s Secretary-General Peter Mathuki recently revealed that the region’s Council of Ministers will meet this year to work out the details, including the location of the regional bank.
Phys.org
India to get more than 100 cheetahs from S.Africa
South Africa said Thursday that it had reached a deal to transfer more than 100 cheetahs to India as part of an ambitious project to reintroduce the spotted cats in the south Asian country. The environment ministry said an initial batch of 12 cheetahs would be flown to India next...
investing.com
Malaysia says Luxembourg court sets aside request to enforce $15 billion arbitration award
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's law minister on Thursday said a Luxembourg court had set aside an attempt made by the heirs of a former sultanate to enforce a $15 billion arbitration award they won against Malaysia. A French court last year had ordered Malaysia to pay $14.9 billion to...
