C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CBS Denver

New statewide bag fee has unintended consequence

Less than a month after a statewide bag fee kicked in, convenience store owners say there's a problem.The goal of the law was to reduce plastic pollution while giving local governments money for environmental programs but it's had an unintended consequence. While the law says retailers have to send 60% of the money they collect to local governments, it doesn't say what they should do if local governments don't want the money.State lawmakers left enforcement of the law up to local governments and made it optional."There's 64 counties, 267 some odd cities and very few of them outside the major...
COLORADO STATE
tobaccoreporter.com

22nd Welcomes New Menthol Timeline

22nd Century Group is poised to greatly benefit from the recent advancement of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s proposed ban on menthol as a flavoring agent in combustible cigarettes to final rule status, the company wrote in statement published on its website today. “The most recent updates to...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi egg producer targeted by US Senator with price-gouging probe as profits jump 110%

With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mashed

The New USDA Rule That Will Affect Organic Foods

While perusing the grocery store shelves you may have noticed a regular can of corn or peas priced at around a couple of dollars and another can sitting nearby that costs $2 or $3 more. The only ostensible difference between the products is that one is slapped with a certified USDA organic label and the other is not.
The Guardian

Health Canada recommends limiting alcohol to just 2 drinks per week

New alcohol guidelines recommending that Canadians limit themselves to just two drinks a week – and ideally cut alcohol altogether – have prompted intense debate over risk versus enjoyment in a country where the vast majority of adults regularly consume alcohol. The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and...
CNN

FDA rejects two menthol Vuse e-cigarette products

The US Food and Drug Administration issued marketing denial orders for two menthol e-cigarette products marketed by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company. The agency said Tuesday that Vuse Vibe Tank Menthol 3.0% and the Vuse Ciro Cartridge Menthol 1.5% should not be marketed or distributed.
kalkinemedia.com

FDA Authorized Marketing Of Three New Tobacco-Flavored Heated Tobacco Products Included In Philip Morris Products S.A.’S Supplemental PMTAS - Kalkine Media

* FDA - AUTHORIZED MARKETING OF THREE NEW TOBACCO-FLAVORED HEATED TOBACCO PRODUCTS INCLUDED IN PHILIP MORRIS PRODUCTS S.A.’S SUPPLEMENTAL PMTAS. * FDA - PRODUCTS RECEIVING MARKETING GRANTED ORDERS ARE MARLBORO SIENNA HEATSTICKS, MARLBORO BRONZE HEATSTICKS, AND MARLBORO AMBER HEATSTICKS Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
foodsafetynews.com

Hummus recalled in Canada over plastic in product

Summer Fresh Salads Inc. is recalling Summer Fresh brand and Compliments Naturally Simple brand hummus because of pieces of plastic in the product. The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. There is concern that consumers...

