States with legal marijuana see increase in cases of kids accidentally eating edibles
The number of young kids, especially toddlers, who accidentally ate marijuana-laced treats rose sharply over five years as pot became legal in more places in the U.S., according to a study published Tuesday. More than 7,000 confirmed cases of kids younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
New statewide bag fee has unintended consequence
Less than a month after a statewide bag fee kicked in, convenience store owners say there's a problem.The goal of the law was to reduce plastic pollution while giving local governments money for environmental programs but it's had an unintended consequence. While the law says retailers have to send 60% of the money they collect to local governments, it doesn't say what they should do if local governments don't want the money.State lawmakers left enforcement of the law up to local governments and made it optional."There's 64 counties, 267 some odd cities and very few of them outside the major...
Recreational cannabis laws linked with reduced demand for prescription codeine: study
Story at a glance States that implemented recreational cannabis laws through 2019 saw lower demand for prescription codeine, according to new research published this week. Data showed a 26 percent reduction in pharmacy-based distribution of codeine in the 10 states plus Washington, D.C., while after the laws had been in place for four years, pharmacy-based…
‘Gas station heroin’ is being sold legally as a dietary supplement. Here’s what you should know
The FDA warns that misuse of the drug could lead to serious health risks.
tobaccoreporter.com
22nd Welcomes New Menthol Timeline
22nd Century Group is poised to greatly benefit from the recent advancement of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s proposed ban on menthol as a flavoring agent in combustible cigarettes to final rule status, the company wrote in statement published on its website today. “The most recent updates to...
Recreational Cannabis Laws Show Positive Impact On Opioid Crisis By Decreasing Codeine Demand, NIDA-Backed Study
As opioid-related overdose deaths across the nation continue to mount at an alarming rate, a new study offers some hope for those states where marijuana is legal. A study has shown that cannabis-legal states are seeing a decrease in demand for one dangerous opioid – codeine. This well-known pain...
European Cannabis News: These Countries Prep For Legalization, UK Official Calls Pot As Harmful As Heroin
Cannabis investors, industry stakeholders and activists are gearing up to embrace new cannabis opportunities on the horizon, with several European countries on the cusp of legalizing either recreational or medical marijuana. Let's scroll through recent market highlights and regulatory changes:. German Marijuana Legalization Plans Delayed. With delays in submitting a...
Mississippi egg producer targeted by US Senator with price-gouging probe as profits jump 110%
With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
US tobacco control in 2022 gets a mixed review from the American Lung Association
Although fewer US adults are smoking cigarettes than ever, smoking remains the cause of the most preventable disability and death, and the nation's smoking regulations are getting mixed grades from the American Lung Association.
Flavored cannabis marketing placed under scrutiny
As shops continue to crop up across the country, some people are raising concerns about how marijuana products are being marketed to teens and young adults.
Your Food May Soon Contain House Crickets, Per New Regulation Permitting Crickets, Locusts, Mealworms in Various Goods
Get ready to eat mealworms and crickets without knowing it. The European Union has recently permitted the sale of food products made from Acheta Domesticus, also known as the house cricket, for consumption by European consumers.
$18 a dozen: how did America’s eggs get absurdly expensive?
Producers blame avian flu for the soaring costs, but one farmers’ group is airing accusations of price-gouging
The New USDA Rule That Will Affect Organic Foods
While perusing the grocery store shelves you may have noticed a regular can of corn or peas priced at around a couple of dollars and another can sitting nearby that costs $2 or $3 more. The only ostensible difference between the products is that one is slapped with a certified USDA organic label and the other is not.
Health Canada recommends limiting alcohol to just 2 drinks per week
New alcohol guidelines recommending that Canadians limit themselves to just two drinks a week – and ideally cut alcohol altogether – have prompted intense debate over risk versus enjoyment in a country where the vast majority of adults regularly consume alcohol. The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and...
Lawmaker Slams Walmart for ‘Passing the Work to Consumers’ After She Files New Bill To Limit Self-Service Checkouts
Self-service checkouts have failed for many consumers with 67% have had one fail when using it. The number of self-serve checkout lanes in supermarkets and other stores is growing. It seems everyone is doing it, with more and more stores installing self-checkout lanes.
FDA rejects two menthol Vuse e-cigarette products
The US Food and Drug Administration issued marketing denial orders for two menthol e-cigarette products marketed by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company. The agency said Tuesday that Vuse Vibe Tank Menthol 3.0% and the Vuse Ciro Cartridge Menthol 1.5% should not be marketed or distributed.
kalkinemedia.com
FDA Authorized Marketing Of Three New Tobacco-Flavored Heated Tobacco Products Included In Philip Morris Products S.A.’S Supplemental PMTAS - Kalkine Media
* FDA - AUTHORIZED MARKETING OF THREE NEW TOBACCO-FLAVORED HEATED TOBACCO PRODUCTS INCLUDED IN PHILIP MORRIS PRODUCTS S.A.’S SUPPLEMENTAL PMTAS. * FDA - PRODUCTS RECEIVING MARKETING GRANTED ORDERS ARE MARLBORO SIENNA HEATSTICKS, MARLBORO BRONZE HEATSTICKS, AND MARLBORO AMBER HEATSTICKS Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
foodsafetynews.com
Hummus recalled in Canada over plastic in product
Summer Fresh Salads Inc. is recalling Summer Fresh brand and Compliments Naturally Simple brand hummus because of pieces of plastic in the product. The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. There is concern that consumers...
