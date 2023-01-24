This little clip shared by Rustic Acres Wildcat Rescue (RAWR) in New England is so sweet – and then you remember that this is a bobcat which makes it even more remarkable. RAWR is a non-profit rescue center that provides a home for wild cats that cannot be released into the wild. They also provide a safe place for wild cats that have been illegally owned or have been seized by the authorities. Without them, most of the inhabitants would have been euthanized. However, it’s not just big cats at the rescue – they also have some domestic cats who have been abandoned by their owners or who have health issues.

3 DAYS AGO