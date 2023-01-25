ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Clayton News Daily

Red-hot Jalen Green, Rockets welcome Wizards

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green enjoyed a second consecutive home game of rampaging an opposing defense, torching the Minnesota Timberwolves for a career-high 42 points on Monday. Green will look to build on that effort when the Rockets play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Against Minnesota, Green shot...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Kyle Kuzma has 33 points, Wizards beat Rockets 108-103

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Washington Wizards rally for a 108-103 victory over the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. The Wizards trailed by as many 19 points and were down by 10 to open the fourth quarter...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

NBA rumors: Raptors offered haul for OG Anunoby; Wizards planning to keep Kyle Kuzma; what's next for Lakers?

There's only a couple more weeks until the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9, so of course there's been no shortage or rumors to keep our minds churning. We've already had one trade, as the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks on Monday, but it surely won't be the last deal as we inch closer to one of the busiest days on the league's calendar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Kuzma FT lifts Wizards over Mavs 127-126 despite Doncic's 41

DALLAS (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points and made one of two free throws to break a tie with 4.2 seconds remaining, lifting the Washington Wizards to a 127-126 victory over Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Luka Doncic had 41 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks. Doncic...
DALLAS, TX
NBA

Recap: Fourth-quarter surge lifts Wizards to 108-103 win over Rockets

The Wizards walked into the Toyota Center on Wednesday evening boasting a three-game winning streak but were playing on the second night of a back-to-back, coming off a hard-fought battle in Dallas less than 24 hours earlier. It took the Wizards some time to get going, but once they did, it was enough for a win over the Rockets. A fourth-quarter scoring push from Kyle Kuzma lifted Washington to a 108-103 victory.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Wizards Ready For Life Without Porzingis For Two Weeks

Kristaps Porzingis may have been playing his best basketball this season. In fact, we were finally getting The Unicorn vibes and version of him that we saw in New York with the Knicks. He has been healthy all season for the first time in a long time. However, he recently sprained his ankle which will sideline him for the next two weeks. How will the Wizards fair without KP vs. the Dallas Mavericks?
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Wizards top Mavericks for third straight win

The Washington Wizards beat the Dallas Mavericks 127-126 on Tuesday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down... Tuesday was the first game for the Wizards since they traded Rui Hachimura and announced Kristaps Porzingis would miss multiple games due to a sprained left ankle. That made their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks not exactly the start of a new era, but certainly a moment in time in which they could turn the page and start anew.
WASHINGTON, DC

