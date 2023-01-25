Read full article on original website
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston, Texas Nabs the Honors for "Dirtiest City in America" for 2023Anthony JamesHouston, TX
Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?Michele FreemanHouston, TX
The Washington Wizards turned down a three-team deal that would have sent Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks' chase of Jae Crowder continues as the trade deadline approaches.
"They’re over there trying to get paid, not play winning basketball” - Spencer Dinwiddie takes shots at former Washington Wizards teammates
What was ironic about Dinwiddie’s controversial statement was that he’s talking about the same Wizards team they lost to.
Clayton News Daily
Red-hot Jalen Green, Rockets welcome Wizards
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green enjoyed a second consecutive home game of rampaging an opposing defense, torching the Minnesota Timberwolves for a career-high 42 points on Monday. Green will look to build on that effort when the Rockets play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Against Minnesota, Green shot...
FOX Sports
Kyle Kuzma has 33 points, Wizards beat Rockets 108-103
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Washington Wizards rally for a 108-103 victory over the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. The Wizards trailed by as many 19 points and were down by 10 to open the fourth quarter...
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
CBS Sports
Pat Riley says Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is greatest player in NBA history: 'He'll always be the guy'
LeBron James is closing in on the NBA's all-time scoring record, currently held by Kareem-Abdul Jabbar. At his current pace, James would be set to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career points on Feb. 7 at home vs. the Thunder. For most, this record doesn't make a difference in the...
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Re-Drafting The 2017 NBA Draft: Philadelphia 76ers And Los Angeles Lakers Would Make The Perfect Decision
In a re-draft of the 2017 NBA Draft class, Jayson Tatum would be the No. 1 overall pick; Donovan Mitchell would go second.
CBS Sports
NBA rumors: Raptors offered haul for OG Anunoby; Wizards planning to keep Kyle Kuzma; what's next for Lakers?
There's only a couple more weeks until the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9, so of course there's been no shortage or rumors to keep our minds churning. We've already had one trade, as the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks on Monday, but it surely won't be the last deal as we inch closer to one of the busiest days on the league's calendar.
FOX Sports
Kuzma FT lifts Wizards over Mavs 127-126 despite Doncic's 41
DALLAS (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points and made one of two free throws to break a tie with 4.2 seconds remaining, lifting the Washington Wizards to a 127-126 victory over Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Luka Doncic had 41 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks. Doncic...
Defense Optional: Mavs Fall to Wizards Late Despite Luka Doncic's 41-Point Effort
The Dallas Mavericks took on the Washington Wizards at American Airlines Center on Tuesday night to finish up a four-game homestand. Luka Doncic led the way for Dallas in a game where defense was a struggle for both teams.
NBA roundup: Mavs win game but lose Luka Doncic
NBA roundup: Thursday Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks overcame an early injury to
NBA
Recap: Fourth-quarter surge lifts Wizards to 108-103 win over Rockets
The Wizards walked into the Toyota Center on Wednesday evening boasting a three-game winning streak but were playing on the second night of a back-to-back, coming off a hard-fought battle in Dallas less than 24 hours earlier. It took the Wizards some time to get going, but once they did, it was enough for a win over the Rockets. A fourth-quarter scoring push from Kyle Kuzma lifted Washington to a 108-103 victory.
CBS Sports
Rockets vs. Wizards live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
The Houston Rockets may be playing at home again Wednesday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point loss. They will square off against the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Rockets aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.
Yardbarker
Wizards Ready For Life Without Porzingis For Two Weeks
Kristaps Porzingis may have been playing his best basketball this season. In fact, we were finally getting The Unicorn vibes and version of him that we saw in New York with the Knicks. He has been healthy all season for the first time in a long time. However, he recently sprained his ankle which will sideline him for the next two weeks. How will the Wizards fair without KP vs. the Dallas Mavericks?
On this day: IT goes for 38 vs. Rockets; Celtics hold Knicks to 46 points
On this day in Boston Celtics history, the storied franchise set a record for the ages by holding their opponent on the night to the fourth-lowest score in their ball club’s seven-plus decades of existence. That record would be set in the team’s very first season of existence (1946-47)...
NBC Sports
Wizards top Mavericks for third straight win
The Washington Wizards beat the Dallas Mavericks 127-126 on Tuesday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down... Tuesday was the first game for the Wizards since they traded Rui Hachimura and announced Kristaps Porzingis would miss multiple games due to a sprained left ankle. That made their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks not exactly the start of a new era, but certainly a moment in time in which they could turn the page and start anew.
