Kristaps Porzingis may have been playing his best basketball this season. In fact, we were finally getting The Unicorn vibes and version of him that we saw in New York with the Knicks. He has been healthy all season for the first time in a long time. However, he recently sprained his ankle which will sideline him for the next two weeks. How will the Wizards fair without KP vs. the Dallas Mavericks?

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO