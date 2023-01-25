This new business idea is either a really, really good one or a really really bad one. I'm thinking, for now, it's probably brilliant!. If you've ever been the person in traffic, flipping off the driver in front of you because they just weren't going fast enough for you; If you went to the drive-thru at your favorite fast food restaurant and told them off because they switched from Pepsi to Coke products; If you are no longer friends with your best friend because of opposing political views, or if you just lost your mind because your favorite team just lost in the playoffs... I might have just the thing for you.

SAVAGE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO