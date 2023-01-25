LANSING, Ill. (January 27, 2022) – The current window for applicants looking to become a Lansing police officer closes on February 1. The Lansing Police Department is once again testing for the police officer position, and will host a test on Saturday, February 18 at the Lansing Police Department. The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners for the Village of Lansing is accepting applications to take the test through 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1.

LANSING, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO