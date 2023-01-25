Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
thelansingjournal.com
Saturday: Afternoon snow
LANSING, Ill. (January 27, 2023) – Most of Saturday will be cloudy, with snow showers arriving mid-afternoon. Accumulation could be 1–3 inches. High temp: 31 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
thelansingjournal.com
Friday: Blowing snow
LANSING, Ill. (January 26, 2023) – The National Weather Service released a Special Weather Statement on Thursday evening about “moderate to briefly heavy snow” after sunrise Friday. Accumulation is expected to be only an inch or two, but gusting winds are forecast to impact visibility during the morning commute. The high temp is forecast to reach 35 degrees, but gusty winds could make it feel colder.
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing Police Officer application closes February 1
LANSING, Ill. (January 27, 2022) – The current window for applicants looking to become a Lansing police officer closes on February 1. The Lansing Police Department is once again testing for the police officer position, and will host a test on Saturday, February 18 at the Lansing Police Department. The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners for the Village of Lansing is accepting applications to take the test through 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1.
thelansingjournal.com
Dr. Kenneth Schoon explores history of Pullman at Library presentation
LANSING, Ill. (January 26, 2022) – On Monday night at the Lansing Public Library, Dr. Kenneth J. Schoon gave a presentation on the history of the Pullman neighborhood. Schoon, a resident of Indiana, is a Professor Emeritus of Science Education at Indiana University Northwest. His book, Pullman: The Man, The Company, The Historical Park won the 2022 Best of Illinois History Award.
thelansingjournal.com
Video: Graphic designer, salon owner, electrician, chef — District 215 students explore career choices
LANSING, Ill. (January 27, 2023) – District 215 has an entire department devoted to helping young people prepare for a career immediately following high school. The Career Development Department offers classes and hands-on training in “high skill, high demand areas of our labor market,” and their annual CTE Showcase exposes sophomores to a wide variety of options. The Lansing Journal spoke with faculty and students at this year’s event:
thelansingjournal.com
Career Development Department and school updates – D215 Board highlights
LANSING, Ill. (January 26, 2023) – The Career Development Department showcased its work during Thornton Fractional District 215’s Board meeting held on Tuesday, January 24. Career Development. Career Development, one of the newest departments in District 215, presented highlights from the last year. According to the department’s webpage,...
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Barbara L. Nordhoff
Barbara L. Nordhoff, age 81 of Glenwood, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Loving wife of the late Paul O. Nordhoff. Devoted mother of Sandra (Rick) Traskell, Paul Nordhoff, and Lisa (Timothy) Tenhove. Proud grandmother of Kara, Tina, David, and Audrey; Great-grandmother of Kaleb, Dakota, and Andrea. Dear sister of Joyce Albek, the late Norma Lenz, the late Bob Hodgson, and the late John Hodgson.
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Alison E. Trester
Alison E. Trester, age 28, of Dyer, IN, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Loving daughter of Scott and Doris (nee Haak) Trester. Dear sister of Scott (Lisa), Jeffrey, David (Marianne), and Michael (Allison) Trester. Devoted aunt of Jonathan, Matthew, Zachary, Joseph, Riley, Madison, Bryce, and Cameron James. Cherished girlfriend of Patrick Lewandowski.
Comments / 0