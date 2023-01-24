Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thelansingjournal.com
Career Development Department and school updates – D215 Board highlights
LANSING, Ill. (January 26, 2023) – The Career Development Department showcased its work during Thornton Fractional District 215’s Board meeting held on Tuesday, January 24. Career Development. Career Development, one of the newest departments in District 215, presented highlights from the last year. According to the department’s webpage,...
thelansingjournal.com
Video: Graphic designer, salon owner, electrician, chef — District 215 students explore career choices
LANSING, Ill. (January 27, 2023) – District 215 has an entire department devoted to helping young people prepare for a career immediately following high school. The Career Development Department offers classes and hands-on training in “high skill, high demand areas of our labor market,” and their annual CTE Showcase exposes sophomores to a wide variety of options. The Lansing Journal spoke with faculty and students at this year’s event:
thelansingjournal.com
District 215 requests community input for how to improve – two forums planned
LANSING, Ill. (January 25, 2022) – Thornton Fractional School District 215 is inviting community input in the development of its multi-year strategic plan to improve the district, which incorporates TF South High School, TF North High School, the TF Center for Academics and Technology, and the TF Center for Alternative Learning.
WATCH: Rich Township High School employee receives over $10K after house fire
Romeno Carradine wasn’t sure what to expect when she was summoned to the staff dining room at Matteson’s Rich Township High School Thursday morning. Three weeks ago, Carradine’s house burned down. On Thursday, she received over $10,000.
Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes
Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
Ohio teen arrested in connection with school threats in Hobart, Portage, Valparaiso
Several schools in Lake and Porter counties went into lockdown after the threats.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County Council pulls Opera House project funding, amid concern with possible changes
Funding has once again been pulled from the Memorial Opera House renovation and expansion. Last year, money for the project was removed from Porter County's plans for its share of American Rescue Plan funds, only for the county council to add it back in several months later. Then on Tuesday, many of those same council members voted to remove the allocation. They want the project to move forward, but they worry the county commissioners are trying to scale it back.
Giving honor to two men and a city
WILLIAMS IS JOINED by videographer and friend Greg Gray following the IUN performance. Let me talk about my city, and then tell you about two brothers that merit attention; two Black men of honor. There are certain times during the career of a journalist, an artist, an educator, an activist...
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing Police Officer application closes February 1
LANSING, Ill. (January 27, 2022) – The current window for applicants looking to become a Lansing police officer closes on February 1. The Lansing Police Department is once again testing for the police officer position, and will host a test on Saturday, February 18 at the Lansing Police Department. The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners for the Village of Lansing is accepting applications to take the test through 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1.
Willie Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising through 2022; Mayor Lori Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022.
Grace Beyond Borders Feeds the Hungry on King Holiday and Beyond
MARCUS MARTIN (left), the founder of Grace Beyond Borders NWI, Inc., offers food and information to a man passing by. The organization provides resources to meet the physical and spiritual needs of those impacted by homelessness and drug addiction. “Why should there be hunger and deprivation in any land, in...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Northwest Indiana continues to see some of state's highest unemployment rates
Lake County once again has Indiana's highest unemployment rate. Lake County's December unemployment rate was 4.4 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. But some specific areas were higher. Hobart and Merrillville had unemployment rates of 4.8 percent, while Gary's was 7.2 percent. Most of the region has...
indiana105.com
Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’
Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
Police safely locate teen missing from Tinley Park
TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Police are safely located a 15-year-old boy missing from south suburban Tinley Park. Anyone looking for additional information should contact Tinley Park Police Department at 708-532-9111.
WGNtv.com
Governors State University graduate student shot, killed during South Side robbery
CHICAGO — A Governors State University graduate student was shot and killed during a robbery on the South Side over the weekend. Officials with the University Park-area institution confirmed the victim was 23-year-old Devsish Nanpedu, of India. On Sunday, Jan. 22, Nanpedu and another man, 22, were approached by...
Thousands of 911 calls in South Shore, Woodlawn took over an hour for police to respond
Over 4,000 emergency calls to Chicago police were made by residents in South Shore and Woodlawn, who waited more than an hour for help, according to 2022 data released by the city in response to a legal settlement. The data gave response times of Chicago’s 22 police districts throughout the...
thelansingjournal.com
Saturday: Afternoon snow
LANSING, Ill. (January 27, 2023) – Most of Saturday will be cloudy, with snow showers arriving mid-afternoon. Accumulation could be 1–3 inches. High temp: 31 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing history: The Ford Hangar and Henry Ford’s lasting impact on Lansing
LANSING, Ill. (January 25, 2023) – The building is 96 years old, but it looks much as it did in 1927. You’ve probably driven past it many times without noticing it. But the Ford Hangar deserves attention. Ford Motor Company founder Henry Ford commissioned three hangars in the...
Cannabis supply intercepted on way to Vincennes University
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men reportedly heading to Vincennes University to deal marijuana have been arrested while traveling through Vermillion County, the Sheriff says. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over after being clocked driving at speeds of 102 MPH in a 60 MPH zone of SR 63, […]
15 years later, Tinley Park still committed to finding Lane Bryant killer
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Village of Tinley Park is vowing to keep searching for the person who killed five women at a Lane Bryant store nearly 15 years ago.On Feb. 2, 2008, the gunman entered the Lane Bryant store at 191st and Harlem and announced a robbery. He took the store manager, an employee, and four customers to the back, and shot them all.Store manager Rhoda McFarland, 42, of Joliet; Connie Woolfolk, 37, of Flossmoor; Sarah Szafranski, 22, of Oak Forest; Carrie Hudek Chiuso, 33, of Frankfort; and Jennifer Bishop, 34, of South Bend, were all killed. A sixth woman was also shot and wounded.Five years ago, Michigan State Police helped create a 3D version of the original sketch of the suspected gunman, which was compiled from eyewitness accounts. Authorities used facial identification technology to make the original sketches of the suspect more lifelike.But the shooter still has not been found.Despite the time that's gone by, Tinley Park officials said they're committed to finding the killer.Last year, two new detectives took over the case, and the village said police have funding to keep investigating.
