Read full article on original website
Related
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
operawire.com
Q &A: Gregory Kunde on the Royal Opera House, Metropolitan Opera, Opera Education & New Roles
Gregory Kunde is an immensely accomplished tenor on the international stage. Highly acclaimed as being at the forefront of the French and Italian Bel Canto repertoire, he has now established himself as a leading exponent in more dramatic roles, including Verdi. He has performed at pretty much every theatre in...
operawire.com
Nicole Heaston, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Jamez McCorkle Headline Spoleto Festival USA 2023
Spoleto Festival USA has announced its 2023 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be on vocal and operatic performances. The company will present “Vanessa” at the Charleston Gaillard Center. The Barber opera will star Nicole Heaston, Zoie Reams, Edward Graves, Rosalind Plowright, and Malcolm MacKenzie. The opera is conducted by Timothy Myers and directed by Rodula Gaitanou.
operawire.com
Jette Parker Artists to Showcase Händel’s ‘Arminio’
The Jette Parker Artists are set to present Händel’s “Arminio” this April. The work will open on April 20 at the Linbury Theatre. Mathilda du Tillieul McNicol will direct a production starring Gabrielė Kupšyte in the title role; Sarah Dufresne as Tusnelda; Josef Jeongmeen Ahn as Segeste, Michael Gibson as Varo, and with guest artists, Isabelle Peters as Sigismondo, Kamilla Dunstan as Ramise, and Kamohelo Tsotetsi as Tullio. André Callegaro conducts the Early Opera Company.
operawire.com
Houston Grand Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Salome’
Houston Grand Opera has announced a cast change for its production of “Salome.”. The company said that Laura Wilde will now sing the title role, replacing Amanda Majeski. Wilde is currently in a production of “Tosca” at Arizona Opera and will reprise the role at the Opera Theatre of St. Louis this summer. She recently made her Met debut at the Metropolitan Opera as Ellen Orford in “Peter Grimes.” She has also performed at the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Scottish Opera, Washington National Opera, Seattle Opera, Opéra national de Paris, and Lyric Opera of Chicago.
operawire.com
Music of Remembrance to Stream Lori Laitman’s ‘Wertheim Park’
Music of Remembrance has started streaming Lori Laitman’s “Wertheim Park” as part of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The video showcases the work’s world premiere on Oct. 30, 2022 at Benaroya Hall. It features soprano Alisa Jordheim as the soloist as well as an instrumental ensemble featureing Laura De Luca (clarinet), Mikhail Shmidt (violin), Jonathan Green (double bass), and Mina Miller (piano).
operawire.com
WQXR New York Announces New Podcast Series “Every Voice with Terrance McKnight”
Terrance McKnight, commentator, curator, writer, author, pianist, and the weekday evening host of New York’s classical station WQXR will present a new podcast series, “Every Voice with Terrance McKnight.” The series will feature 16 episodes and debut on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The series highlights voices, histories,...
operawire.com
Glyndebourne Announces 2023 Jerwood Young Artists
Glyndebourne has announced that three artists will be part of the organization’s Jerwood Young Artists Programme in 2023. The three singers include mezzo-soprano Annabel Kennedy, bass-baritone Michael Ronan, and bass Jamie Woollard. Ronan performed with Glyndebourne in a production of “Les Mamelles de Tirésias” and covered roles in “La...
operawire.com
Juan Diego Flórez Cancels Kennedy Center Recital
Juan Diego Flórez has canceled his recital at the Kennedy Center. The tenor took to social media and said, “I am so sorry to announce that regrettably, I have to cancel my concert tomorrow at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC due to a sudden throat infection. We are already looking for a replacement date, and I hope to be back in Washington very soon. Now I need to rest and I hope to get better for my upcoming concerts. Thank you for your understanding!”
operawire.com
Joyce DiDonato & Joelle Harvey Lead Kansas City Symphony Orchestra’s 2023-24 Season
The Kansas City Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2023-24 season. For the purpose of this article, we will only focus on vocal performances. Eduardo Strauser conducts Verdi and Schumann with the Kansas City Chorus. Performance Dates: Nov 17-19, 2023. Michael Stern conducts Joyce DiDonato in a program that includes Chen...
operawire.com
Verdi Chorus’ Fox Singers to Present ‘A Serenade To Music’ Concert
As part of the Verdi Chorus’ 39th season, the Fox Singers will present a concert entitled “A Serenade To Music” at Santa Monica’s First Presbyterian Church on February 25 at 7:30 p.m. Selections by Debussy, Fauré, Copland, and sequences from Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” Puccini’s “Tosca,” and...
operawire.com
Opera Saratoga Unveils ‘America Sings’ Series
Opera Saratoga has announced the lineup for its “America Sings” concert series. “I know our audiences will be delighted to witness the caliber of talent and unique positionality that each of these artists bring by way of their performance careers and lived experiences,” said Katrina Fasulo, Director of Development, in an official press statement.
operawire.com
Continuing to Defy Vocal Categorization – Stephanie Blythe Takes on Gianni Schicchi
Listeners can refer to her however they wish, but Stephanie Blythe has always resisted categorizing herself as a mezzo-soprano, an alto, a contralto, or any other voice type. In her mind, she is a “vocalist.”. Considering her upcoming appearances at San Diego Opera, her second foray into a role...
Comments / 0