TV/Radio for Friday, Jan. 27
Texas: Longhorn Weekly with Rodney Terry 7 p.m. LHN. Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. Stuttgart 1:30 p.m. ESPN+. First Division A: Standard Liège vs. AS Eupen 1:45p.m. ESPN+. England FA Cup: Manchester City vs. Arsenal 2 p.m. ESPN+. La Liga: Almería vs. Espanyol 2 p.m. ESPN+. Argentina Primera División:...
Huskies Offer Precocious Texas Running Back from Class of 2026
JO Osborne ran for just under 1,000 yards as a ninth-grader.
CBS Sports
Sam Houston vs. Seattle live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
After a two-game homestand, the Seattle Redhawks will be on the road. Seattle and the Sam Houston Bearkats will face off in a WAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Johnson Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Redhawks made easy work...
Perseverance key for San Marcos boys basketball in standout season
The Rattlers sit at 28-2 this season and are ranked No. 9 in the state in the latest TABC poll. A number of San Marcos' games have been close, going down to the final possessions.
Gus Argenal says Arkansas must finish better on the road
The Razorbacks are still looking for their first true road win of the season as they head to Waco (Texas) this weekend to take on No. 17 Baylor.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Yardbarker
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne gives idea of how much she makes in NIL money
Livvy Dunne is the highest-earning female college athlete in the Name, Image and Likeness realm. But just how much money does she take in? She recently gave us an idea. Dunne, who is a junior and member of LSU’s gymnastics team, conducted an interview with TODAY and was asked to give an idea of her earnings. She was asked if the amount was in the six or seven-figure range.
Wager left significant imprint at previous post before coming to Nebraska
Before the news dripped out, it was understood by coaches at Arlington Martin High School that it could possibly happen. Bob Wager had been the head coach at the school in Texas for 17 years, building a resume where other people are going to want you. Matt Rhule wanted him. Wanted him to be his tight ends coach and more at Nebraska.
Texas 4-star pledge Hunter Moddon ready to see LSU
Houston (Tex.) Clear Lake four-star athlete Hunter Moddon was re-offered by LSU and this weekend, he'll check out Baton Rouge.
Landon Rink Offer and Film Analysis
6'2" 250 pound defensive lineman Landon Rink out of Cy-Fair was offered by Baylor on January 18th. Baylor joins the likes of Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma, and USC to offer the young man in the 2025 class. Landon has great speed coming off the line and uses it extremely well. Texas has an early advantage in this one with Landon's dad playing there in the 90s.
dallasexpress.com
Local Star Named McDonald’s All-American
Duncanville High School star basketball forward Ron Holland is one of 22 players across the country to be named a McDonald’s All-American in the Class of 2023. The McDonald’s All-American Game has been played annually for 46 years. It has included future NBA stars like Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Isiah Thomas, Patrick Ewing, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and numerous others.
