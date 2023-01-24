ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
The Johnstonian News

Lies, damned lies and George Santos

“Of course,” the late P.J. O’Rourke wrote in “Parliament of Whores,” by way of explaining why government is boring, “politicians don’t tell the truth …. But neither do politicians tell huge, entertaining whoppers: ‘Why, send yours truly to Capitol Hill, and I’ll ship the swag home in boxcar lots. … There’ll be government jobs for your dog.  … Social Security […] The post Lies, damned lies and George Santos first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
FLORIDA STATE
The Johnstonian News

The extremism of the MAGA Congress

There may not be a caning of a fellow congressman in the current session of the U.S. House of Representatives, but even in the absence of a physical altercation, we may face the most unruly House with which America has been saddled since the eve of the Civil War.  This historical rhyme rings true. Because the country is more divided […] The post The extremism of the MAGA Congress first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
MyNorthwest

Feds send $930 million to curb ‘crisis’ of US West wildfires

The U.S. is directing $930 million toward reducing wildfire dangers in 10 western states by clearing trees and underbrush from national forests, the Biden administration announced Thursday, as officials struggle to contain destructive infernos that are being made worse by climate change. Under a strategy now entering its second year,...
COLORADO STATE
MyNorthwest

Washington lawmakers hear testimony on 7 abortion bills

Abortion rights proposals have been front and center in Olympia, Washington, this week as state lawmakers heard hours of public testimony on seven proposals that would reinforce abortion access. The emphasis on four legislative committees hearing testimony on abortion bills Tuesday was intended to demonstrate majority Democrats’ support for abortion...
WASHINGTON STATE
