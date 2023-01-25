ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

247Sports

Georgia football signee Pearce Spurlin vaults up 247Sports rankings

On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Santa Rosa Beach (Fla.) South Walton tight end and Georgia early enrollee Pearce Spurlin saw his rating change from a 92 to a 95. In doing so, he saw his ranking change from No. 188 overall to the No. 105 overall prospect in the country. Spurlin is now the nation's No. 5 tight end and the No. 25 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Three former Bulldogs named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt, and former baseball coach Steve Webber are among those being honored in the February 25 induction ceremony at the Macon City Auditorium.
ATHENS, GA
Palm Beach Daily News

Georgia's Kirby Smart brings helicopter in pursuit of top Benjamin prospects Chauncey Bowens, Amaree Williams

PALM BEACH GARDENS — University of Georgia football coach and two-time defending national champion Kirby Smart's helicopter touchdown at the Benjamin School on Wednesday answered any doubts about whether Palm Beach County was on the map. Throughout the offseason, the Bucs' campus has been a hot spot thanks to the name and talent...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
dawgnation.com

The Carson Beck quote that perfectly sums up offseason workouts for Georgia football

The celebratory confetti was still stuck to quarterback Carson Beck’s arms in the postgame locker room, yet he was already looking ahead. That’s life in the Georgia football program, especially for someone like Beck. He’s the favorite to be Georgia’s next starting quarterback but first he must put in the offseason work to get there.
ATHENS, GA
The Citizen Online

UGA’s Coach Smart visits Sandy Creek

It was a meeting of champion coaches as University of Georgia’s football leader Kirby Smart touched down at Sandy Creek High via helicopter on Friday afternoon. Smart visited with Brett Garvin, head coach of the state champion Patriots, and school administration and staff as part of a tour around the state.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Bear Alexander preparing for expanded role in 2023

In the 65-7 domination of TCU that brought Georgia a back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championship, the Dawgs throttled the Horned Frogs on both sides of the ball, putting up 589 yards while limiting TCU to just 188 yards, with only one play going for 25 yards or more. Georgia got contributions both from its veterans and younger stars, including freshman defensive tackle Bear Alexander, who brought down TCU quarterback Max Duggan behind the line of scrimmage twice.
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Daily Dawg Thread: January 26, 2023

The University of Georgia men’s basketball team fell to No. 4 Tennessee by a 70-41 margin on Wednesday evening before 19,802 inside Thompson Boling Arena. The Bulldogs (13-7, 3-4 SEC) were unable to get their shots to fall, finishing the night converting just 29% of their field goals. Terry Roberts led the team in scoring with 11 points and five rebounds, while juniors Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Justin Hill each notched eight points.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Rucker: Tennessee's defense becoming cheat code

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe took the ball nearly 80 feet from the bucket, put it on the deck and made a determined end-to-end drive, knifing in for a layup that just beat the buzzer. It was a nice play. And … it helped Georgia crack the 40-point barrier. Such was the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
justshortofcrazy.com

Bring The One You Love To Helen, Georgia For These 5 Romantic Adventures

Set the stage for romance in Helen, Georgia, where mountain vistas, crisp air, waterfalls and outdoor pursuits are found surrounding a picturesque Bavarian village. An hour and a half north of Atlanta in the Blue Ridge Mountains, it’s the perfect marriage of in-town entertainment and quiet, remote beauty. 5...
HELEN, GA
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Georgia Football Player's Arrest

Details have emerged from the Monday morning arrest of new Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police after an incident late Sunday night at McWhorter Hall on campus.  Thomas is accused of ...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas

On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Kemp recognizes UGA student in State of the State address

In the State of the State address on Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp celebrated the return of full tuition coverage to HOPE Scholarship and Grant awards and acknowledged a University of Georgia Student who has benefited from the program. “Oba Samaye is a HOPE Scholarship student at our National-Championship-winning University of...
ATHENS, GA

