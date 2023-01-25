Read full article on original website
Georgia football signee Pearce Spurlin vaults up 247Sports rankings
On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Santa Rosa Beach (Fla.) South Walton tight end and Georgia early enrollee Pearce Spurlin saw his rating change from a 92 to a 95. In doing so, he saw his ranking change from No. 188 overall to the No. 105 overall prospect in the country. Spurlin is now the nation's No. 5 tight end and the No. 25 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports.
Three former Bulldogs named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt, and former baseball coach Steve Webber are among those being honored in the February 25 induction ceremony at the Macon City Auditorium.
Monroe County native has made a lifetime of memories in four years as a UGA cheerleader
ATHENS, Ga. — A Monroe County woman who cheered for the University of Georgia national championship football teams is gearing up to say goodbye to her home away from home this semester. "My whole life, I always wanted to go to Georgia, and on top of that, I always...
Defensive backs coach Fran Brown explains coaching at Georgia is ‘a dream come true’
Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown was one of four additions Kirby Smart made to his staff following the 2021 season. While Brown had plenty of previous experience after stints at Rutgers, Temple and Baylor, Brown explained his first season in Athens offered as much learning as it does for the newest Bulldogs players.
Georgia's Kirby Smart brings helicopter in pursuit of top Benjamin prospects Chauncey Bowens, Amaree Williams
PALM BEACH GARDENS — University of Georgia football coach and two-time defending national champion Kirby Smart's helicopter touchdown at the Benjamin School on Wednesday answered any doubts about whether Palm Beach County was on the map. Throughout the offseason, the Bucs' campus has been a hot spot thanks to the name and talent...
dawgnation.com
The Carson Beck quote that perfectly sums up offseason workouts for Georgia football
The celebratory confetti was still stuck to quarterback Carson Beck’s arms in the postgame locker room, yet he was already looking ahead. That’s life in the Georgia football program, especially for someone like Beck. He’s the favorite to be Georgia’s next starting quarterback but first he must put in the offseason work to get there.
The Citizen Online
UGA’s Coach Smart visits Sandy Creek
It was a meeting of champion coaches as University of Georgia’s football leader Kirby Smart touched down at Sandy Creek High via helicopter on Friday afternoon. Smart visited with Brett Garvin, head coach of the state champion Patriots, and school administration and staff as part of a tour around the state.
Georgia football: Bear Alexander preparing for expanded role in 2023
In the 65-7 domination of TCU that brought Georgia a back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championship, the Dawgs throttled the Horned Frogs on both sides of the ball, putting up 589 yards while limiting TCU to just 188 yards, with only one play going for 25 yards or more. Georgia got contributions both from its veterans and younger stars, including freshman defensive tackle Bear Alexander, who brought down TCU quarterback Max Duggan behind the line of scrimmage twice.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Daily Dawg Thread: January 26, 2023
The University of Georgia men’s basketball team fell to No. 4 Tennessee by a 70-41 margin on Wednesday evening before 19,802 inside Thompson Boling Arena. The Bulldogs (13-7, 3-4 SEC) were unable to get their shots to fall, finishing the night converting just 29% of their field goals. Terry Roberts led the team in scoring with 11 points and five rebounds, while juniors Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Justin Hill each notched eight points.
Rucker: Tennessee's defense becoming cheat code
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe took the ball nearly 80 feet from the bucket, put it on the deck and made a determined end-to-end drive, knifing in for a layup that just beat the buzzer. It was a nice play. And … it helped Georgia crack the 40-point barrier. Such was the...
justshortofcrazy.com
Bring The One You Love To Helen, Georgia For These 5 Romantic Adventures
Set the stage for romance in Helen, Georgia, where mountain vistas, crisp air, waterfalls and outdoor pursuits are found surrounding a picturesque Bavarian village. An hour and a half north of Atlanta in the Blue Ridge Mountains, it’s the perfect marriage of in-town entertainment and quiet, remote beauty. 5...
Red and Black
At deserted Georgia Square Mall, memories and speculation about future mix
People take Georgia Square Mall for granted, said Kathy Osley. Whenever she’s in town, she makes time to stop by. Osley, who lives in Hartwell, Georgia, doesn’t really keep up with what’s going on in Athens, but the mall — now, that’s something she cares about.
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
University of Georgia announces investigation of fatal car crash that killed football player Devin Willock and athletic association recruiting employee Chandler LeCroy.
Details Have Emerged From Georgia Football Player's Arrest
Details have emerged from the Monday morning arrest of new Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police after an incident late Sunday night at McWhorter Hall on campus. Thomas is accused of ...
Local briefs include Study Abroad Fair at UGA, Mall talk in Bogart
The University of Georgia’s Spring Study Away Fair takes place today, underway at 11 and lasting til 4 at the Tate Student Center. It’s an opportunity for UGA students to learn about opportunities for study abroad programs offered by the University. There is more talk about plans to...
Red and Black
Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas
On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
justshortofcrazy.com
Escape the City: 3 Romantic Getaways Near Atlanta for Couples to Reconnect
We’re sharing 3 romantic getaways near Atlanta that are far away from the crowds and the hustle and bustle of city life. Pack a bag and head off to one of these nearby destinations for a chance to reconnect with the one you love. 3 ROMANTIC GETAWAYS NEAR ATLANTA.
Georgia Bulldogs football player arrested after fight with girlfriend over Instagram, report reveals
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Bulldog football player Rodarius “Rara” Jaiquan Thomas was arrested Monday and charged with false imprisonment and domestic violence following an argument with his girlfriend. Police were dispatched to McWhorter Hall just before midnight on Sunday in reference to a loud argument in one...
wuga.org
Kemp recognizes UGA student in State of the State address
In the State of the State address on Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp celebrated the return of full tuition coverage to HOPE Scholarship and Grant awards and acknowledged a University of Georgia Student who has benefited from the program. “Oba Samaye is a HOPE Scholarship student at our National-Championship-winning University of...
This Burger Joint In Georgia Is Hidden Inside A Gas Station & Locals Swear By It
McDonald's may be a popular, trusted spot to satisfy your burger cravings, but there are so many insanely delicious eateries in Atlanta that can't be missed. One popular spot, NFA Burger, which stands for "not fooling around," is located in Dunwoody, GA, and it isn't exactly your conventional burger joint, but this one it’s hidden inside a Chevron gas station.
