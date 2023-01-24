Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport
A new ordinance is in place in Palm Springs aimed at stopping homeless people from using Palm Springs International Airport as a shelter. The city council passed the emergency ordinance unanimously during Thursday's meeting. Council members, along with Palm Springs Police chief Andy Mills and PSP director Harry Barrett Jr. discussed the ordinance beforehand. "Over the past The post Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Replacement Benefits Available for CalFresh Households
CalFresh recipients whose food was lost or destroyed during a series of winter storms from Jan. 7 to 12 have until Feb. 7 to report the loss resulting from this disaster and receive replacement benefits, according to the press release. Riverside County was granted permission to extend the normal reporting period from 10 to 30 days in disaster-impacted areas countywide that experienced power outages. The additional time allows CalFresh households affected by the recent winter storms a chance to assess their losses and recover as much as possible.
Small airplane out of Long Beach crashes in Riverside County
A single-engine airplane crashed into a gully just southwest of French Valley Airport Friday as the pilot was maneuvering to make a forced landing at the field, leaving him and his passenger injured. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. along Sky Canyon Drive, near Borel Road, according to the Federal...
oc-breeze.com
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department
A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
hispanosnews.com
San Diego Zoo Safari Park to Host Seniors Free in February
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park invites guests ages 65 and older to visit for free throughout the entire month of February. During Seniors Free month, seniors may present their valid photo ID upon arrival and gain free admission to the Safari Park, where they can explore expansive habitats and connect with wildlife. The Safari Park’s 1,800 acres are home to vital conservation efforts—with more than 3,000 animals representing over 300 species, and a botanical collection of more than 1.75 million plants—offering remarkable educational opportunities and fun for the whole family. By visiting the Safari Park, guests help support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in its mission to save wildlife worldwide and help create a world where all life thrives. The Seniors Free offer is valid only at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and only for the month of February; parking not included.
livability.com
Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans
Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
highlandernews.org
The city of Temecula takes a step backward for diversity
On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, Temecula City Council declared it will no longer recognize federal heritage months that celebrate and encourage cultural diversity in an attempt to “not exclude people.” Councilmember Jessica Alexander opposed the recognition of Pride month, arguing that conversations of individuals’ sexual orientations would be “dishonoring her god” and do nothing valuable for the running of Temecula. This proclamation is a step back for the city of Temecula and a stab in the back for the diverse population of Temecula.
KRON4
Winter storm warning issued for mountains in San Bernardino, Riverside counties
(KTLA) — The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a winter storm warning for mountain areas in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The warning includes the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood and Idyllwild-Pine Cove, the NWS said in an alert. It will remain in place through Tuesday morning for both counties, expiring at 7 a.m. for San Bernardino County and 10 a.m. for Riverside County.
Frank Sinatra’s Palm Springs–Area Home Is Hitting the Market—and Opening to the Public
It’s that time of year again. Palm Springs Modernism Week begins on February 16, and for the first time, a tour of Frank Sinatra’s onetime desert hideaway Villa Maggio is on offer. Tickets for the event are mostly sold out, but those who didn’t snag one should keep their eyes peeled for open house events at the dwelling, because AD has learned that the five-bedroom, six-bathroom house is set to hit the market around the same time design-lovers make their winter pilgrimage to the midcentury-modern Mecca.
foxla.com
VIDEO: 2 big rigs flip on 15 Freeway amid strong Santa Ana winds
LOS ANGELES - At least two big rigs overturned on the 15 Freeway Thursday in Riverside County amid gusty Santa Ana winds that triggered high wind warnings across Southern California. SkyFOX video shows a Costco truck overturned on the southbound 15 Freeway to the eastbound 60 Freeway, while a second...
Dave & Buster is coming to the River in 2023
In a Rancho Mirage City Council meeting, City Council member Ted Weill mentioned a potential Dave & Buster is coming to the valley in 2023. Dave & Busters have not announced that they will be at The River in Rancho Mirage, but if this deal goes through, it will be the first in the Coachella The post Dave & Buster is coming to the River in 2023 appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 2:25AM PST until January 31 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. 1 to 4 inches expected between. 3500 and 4500 feet, 4 to 7 inches expected between 4500 and. 5500 feet, 7 to 12 inches expected above 6000 feet. Wind gusts. 30 to 50 mph with peak gusts to 60 mph expected at the. windiest desert...
sbcfire.org
Second Alarm Fire Destroys San Bernardino Banquet Hall
Location– 1700 block of North Mt Vernon, San Bernardino. Contact– Mike McClintock, Battalion Chief / PIO, Mmcclintock@sbcfire.org. Last night San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a reported commercial fire in the area of West 17th St & North Mt Vernon Ave, San Bernardino. 911 callers stated smoke from a large commercial building.
The Friday Flyer
Canyon Lake Dam inspection opens valves; could stink
The Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District, which owns Canyon Lake’s lake and dam, is conducting tests this week and again on Feb. 8 of the Canyon Lake Dam’s outlet valves. The water district warns that the result of the release of water through these valves is a foul...
Riverside Animal Services needs emergency dog foster homes as deadly disease circulates
The County of Riverside Department of Animal Services is asking for the public's help to immediately foster 100 healthy dogs as the Strep zoo bacterial infection circulates among dogs at the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley shelter.Streptococcus zooepidemicus – a bacterial respiratory infection commonly abbreviated as Strep zoo (pronounced "Zo") has infiltrated the Jurupa Valley shelter. Beginning Jan.1, at least 13 dogs showed signs of severe pneumonia and four dogs died. Lab results confirmed five of the dogs were positive for strep zoo, with a fifth death occurring at the home of an adopter earlier...
NBC Los Angeles
Big Rig Flips on 15 Freeway During a Day of Powerful Winds
A big rig overturned Thursday at a freeway interchange in northwestern Riverside County, injuring the trucker and prompting a closure of the connector road. The Costco semi-trailer truck went onto its side at about 10:30 a.m. on the southbound 15 Freeway transition to the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway in Eastvale, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that the driver may have lost control of the rig amid strong Santa Ana winds.
Heavy police presence at a mobile home park near Indio
We are at the scene of an incident with heavy police presence in an unincorporated area near Indio. Law enforcement is at the Arabian Gardens Mobile Home Park, near Fred Waring Drive and Clinton Street. Our crew at the scene confirmed they see heavy police presence with a helicopter circling the area and crime tape The post Heavy police presence at a mobile home park near Indio appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment
Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Women collides with utility pole after awaken by police, served DUI
A woman alleged to have been asleep behind the wheel was awoken by Sheriff’s Deputies, at which point she drove her car into a utility pole. At around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning (January 21), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle blocking traffic on Twentynine Palms Highway near Pinon Dr. in Yucca Valley.
Comments / 0