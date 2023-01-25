ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Shore News Network

Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Nepotism, and patronage jobs are nothing new in Toms River. For years, elected officials have openly admitted that many jobs in town hall are given to people who are political allies, friends, and even family members of elected and party officials. The termination of one of those connected family members led Toms River Regular Republican Club (TRRRC) officials to threaten Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick, his wife, and two senior citizen community leaders with ex-communication from the local Republican Club. Things nearly got physical too, as Rodrick was threatened to be forcibly removed from last week’s The post Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise Sentenced Following Summer Hit & Run Incident

Photo Credit: Al Sullivan Jersey City At Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an auto accident last July 19th while on her way to work at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Jersey City. DeGise struck bicyclist Andrew Black with her SUV as he illegally crossed the intersection of MLK Drive and Forrest Street on a red light. DeGise never stopped after hitting him. She eventually turned herself in to Jersey City Police six hours later. Black was working for Uber Eats at the time of the accident.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ

KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
KEARNY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Man Indicted In Monmouth County Shooting

FREEHOLD – A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a three-count indictment against a Long Branch man in connection with a shooting that left one victim injured, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Wednesday. Donte Gibson, 27, of Long Branch, is charged with one count of first-degree Attempted...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Third grade Jersey City teacher shot and killed by husband

JERSEY CITY, NJ – A community is mourning after learning about the tragic murder of a beloved third grade school teacher in Jersey City. The man wanted for the murder of 35-year-old Temara King has been arrested by police in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. King, a third-grade school teacher at the Dr. Michael Conti School was shot and killed by her husband. Lucas Cooper was taken into custody by police in Bethlehem and charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and multiple gun charges. Related: Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building According to police, on Tuesday, at The post Third grade Jersey City teacher shot and killed by husband appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Man accused of killing N.J. teacher is nabbed in Bethlehem: prosecutor

A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained Tuesday afternoon in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments at 340 Bergen Ave., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Jackson Grants Use Variance Approval for Whitesville Road Shul

More than two-and-a-half years after its initial application to the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, and after its fourth appearance at the Jackson Zoning Board with countless hours of professional testimony that began on Leil Purim last year, the application triumphantly crossed its hurdle of obtaining variance relief. A project long...
JACKSON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident

Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...
Shore News Network

Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – An autistic man was beaten and robbed by multiple suspects on Saturday in Newark. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is now requesting the public’s help with identifying the suspects after his office released photos from a nearby video surveillance camera. The attack occurred at around 4:35 pm in the 30 block of Pierce Street. The autistic man saw the four suspects breaking into a vehicle and began to choke and assault the disabled man. Police said the suspects then pushed him to ground and removed his gym bag and JBL speaker before fleeing the scene. The post Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick Approves Heliport at Ocean Medical Center: Here’s How It Will Work

The Eurocopter EC-135 was tied down at a temporary helipad at Ocean Medical Center on Thursday afternoon, its side emblazoned with its “AirMed 2” callsign, and covers on its rotor tips. But less than an hour later, it was in the air, passing over the Herbertsville section of Brick Township on its way to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Jackson.
BRICK, NJ

