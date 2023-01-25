Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Nepotism, and patronage jobs are nothing new in Toms River. For years, elected officials have openly admitted that many jobs in town hall are given to people who are political allies, friends, and even family members of elected and party officials. The termination of one of those connected family members led Toms River Regular Republican Club (TRRRC) officials to threaten Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick, his wife, and two senior citizen community leaders with ex-communication from the local Republican Club. Things nearly got physical too, as Rodrick was threatened to be forcibly removed from last week’s The post Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker appeared first on Shore News Network.
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise Sentenced Following Summer Hit & Run Incident
Photo Credit: Al Sullivan Jersey City At Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an auto accident last July 19th while on her way to work at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Jersey City. DeGise struck bicyclist Andrew Black with her SUV as he illegally crossed the intersection of MLK Drive and Forrest Street on a red light. DeGise never stopped after hitting him. She eventually turned herself in to Jersey City Police six hours later. Black was working for Uber Eats at the time of the accident.
Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ
KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
Ocean County, NJ hopes to nix massive overdevelopment project in this town
🌳 Proposed 59 single family home construction gets rejected in Ocean County. 🌳 Instead of the housing set up, there could be acres of open space preserved in Brick. 🌳 You have a say in determining the next steps for this parcel of land on Laurel Avenue.
Man Indicted In Monmouth County Shooting
FREEHOLD – A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a three-count indictment against a Long Branch man in connection with a shooting that left one victim injured, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Wednesday. Donte Gibson, 27, of Long Branch, is charged with one count of first-degree Attempted...
Man, 60, struck and killed near N.J. street corner, police say
A 60-year-old pedestrian from Mercer County was struck and killed by a vehicle in Ewing on Wednesday evening, officials said. Michael Roche was hit at about 5:45 p.m. near the corner of Pennington Road (Route 31) and Somerset Street, Ewing police said. Roche, of Hamilton, was brought to an area...
Jury convicts burglar for raping elderly NJ woman in her home
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A Bronx man faces up to 20 years in prison for slipping into an older woman's home and then sexually assaulting her. After three weeks at trial, Richard Darby, 37, was found guilty of several charges on Friday for the July 2020 attack. A jury...
Third grade Jersey City teacher shot and killed by husband
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A community is mourning after learning about the tragic murder of a beloved third grade school teacher in Jersey City. The man wanted for the murder of 35-year-old Temara King has been arrested by police in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. King, a third-grade school teacher at the Dr. Michael Conti School was shot and killed by her husband. Lucas Cooper was taken into custody by police in Bethlehem and charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and multiple gun charges. Related: Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building According to police, on Tuesday, at The post Third grade Jersey City teacher shot and killed by husband appeared first on Shore News Network.
County officials defy request from Norcross in New Jersey election
Norcross made a request to those with whom he met: Stay neutral in the Democratic primary for Mercer County executive.
Bicyclist killed following collision with car along Jersey Shore, cops say
A 52-year-old man riding an electric bicycle was killed after being hit by a vehicle at an intersection in Monmouth County on Tuesday night, authorities said. The man was riding south on Neptune Boulevard in Neptune Township just before 10 p.m. when he collided with a car traveling east on Route 66, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Man accused of killing N.J. teacher is nabbed in Bethlehem: prosecutor
A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained Tuesday afternoon in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments at 340 Bergen Ave., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.
theobserver.com
DEVELOPING — Police presence on Kearny Avenue this morning, shots were fired by SWAT
There is a police presence this morning at the lower end of Kearny Avenue where police and the county SWAT team were executing a search warrant. Kearny Police Chief George King says the suspect, when approached by police, brandished a weapon — and responding SWAT team members fired back at the suspect.
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
'Relentlessly Dedicated' Jersey Shore Mom, Math Teacher Remembered For Kindness, Generosity
Nearly $33,000 has been contributed to care for the three children of 35-year-old Jena LeRiche, a wife and math teacher at Intermediate East in Toms River who died on Tuesday, Jan. 10."The world lost a beautiful mother, wife, daughter, sister, teacher and friend, Jena LeRiche, far too soon," reads …
Owner of Howell house issued numerous summonses after fire
While the cause of a fire that damaged a Howell home on Monday is still unclear, police say the owners have been issued numerous summonses.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Jackson Grants Use Variance Approval for Whitesville Road Shul
More than two-and-a-half years after its initial application to the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, and after its fourth appearance at the Jackson Zoning Board with countless hours of professional testimony that began on Leil Purim last year, the application triumphantly crossed its hurdle of obtaining variance relief. A project long...
NBC Philadelphia
Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident
Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...
Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – An autistic man was beaten and robbed by multiple suspects on Saturday in Newark. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is now requesting the public’s help with identifying the suspects after his office released photos from a nearby video surveillance camera. The attack occurred at around 4:35 pm in the 30 block of Pierce Street. The autistic man saw the four suspects breaking into a vehicle and began to choke and assault the disabled man. Police said the suspects then pushed him to ground and removed his gym bag and JBL speaker before fleeing the scene. The post Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
shorebeat.com
Brick Approves Heliport at Ocean Medical Center: Here’s How It Will Work
The Eurocopter EC-135 was tied down at a temporary helipad at Ocean Medical Center on Thursday afternoon, its side emblazoned with its “AirMed 2” callsign, and covers on its rotor tips. But less than an hour later, it was in the air, passing over the Herbertsville section of Brick Township on its way to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Jackson.
Duo charged with $18K jewelry theft in ‘follow-out’ flat-tire scheme at N.J. store
Two New York men have been charged with stealing $18,000 worth of jewelry from a person in Middlesex County after deflating a tire on the victim’s car and pretending to be good Samirtans helping to help fix the flat, authorities said. The robbery occurred Aug. 19, 2022, after the...
