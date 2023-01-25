Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
CT lawmakers unite behind State Police raises, not accountability law
Bipartisan support for a Connecticut State Police contract aimed at improving recruiting did not hide a partisan divide Wednesday over the degree to which a police accountability law passed in 2020 contributes to the struggles in filling trooper trainee classes. Republican lawmakers, who overwhelmingly opposed a State Police raise four...
Gov. Lamont: Close 'loopholes' in assault weapons ban
Thursday’s announcement is Lamont’s second major gun control proposal this week.
Connecticut gov. taking steps in effort to end gun violence
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is taking more steps in an effort to end gun violence.He announced Thursday new proposals to close loopholes in the state's assault weapons ban.One would raise the age to purchase all firearms to 21."As the world changes, we've got to change every day. That's what these gun safety rules are about. That's what 21 years of age is all about. That's what it means to strengthen, you know, some of the end arounds that make these weapons into assault-style weapons and dangerous," Lamont said.Lamont will present a package of proposals to curb gun violence to the General Assembly in February.
Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut
DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
campussafetymagazine.com
Support for AAPI Community Following Targeted Mass Shootings
This information is being provided by the Colorado School Safety Resource Center. While this time of year should be a period of celebrating the Lunar New Year for Asian Americans, the recent tragic events in California involving largely populated Asian American communities is a grim reminder that mass shootings are still a very real possibility that can hit even during the best of times.
NBC Connecticut
House, Senate Approve Connecticut State Police Contract
Both the House and Senate have voted in favor of the Connecticut State Police Union collective bargaining agreement. Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the agreement was approved in the House of Representatives with a 142-1 vote and in the Senate with a 35-1 vote. The contract includes a 2.5% wage...
Proposed Connecticut bill could eliminate 30-minute mandatory lunch for teachers
The legislator behind it argues those mandated lunch periods take away from classroom time for students.
Connecticut lawmakers approve contract for state police; bonus and raise included
The General Assembly Wednesday approved an average 2.5% pay hike and a $3,500 bonus.
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Democrats Unite Behind Figueroa for State Rep
There will be no Democrat vs. Democrat confrontation in Stamford’s Feb. 28 special election. It’s true even though a contested nomination over the weekend has revealed serious questions about party operations. Jonathan Jacobson, who failed to win his party’s endorsement to run for a District 148 seat in...
Hardest college to get into Connecticut, other states
(STACKER) – It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you’re likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be […]
Connecticut police recruits learning how to handle domestic violence calls
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut police recruits are preparing future officers for domestic violence calls. The special training exercise strengthens the relationship between police and advocates. Lindsey Michaels is not only a police officer but a trained advocate for victims of domestic violence. She says roughly one-third of calls to police are for these conflicts, […]
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
Connecticut state bill would allow illegal immigrants to vote in state elections: 'Completely outrageous'
A Connecticut state bill introduced this month would allow illegal immigrants to vote in municipal and state elections, the latest move in a growing national push.
darientimes.com
Proposal would create restrictions for gas stoves in CT
A new bill in the Connecticut General Assembly proposes to set emissions standards for natural gas stoves and other natural gas appliances. If passed, the bill would also establish a loan fund for the replacement of gas appliances. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, roughly 30% of homes in Connecticut have a natural gas cooking appliance.
NHPR
Waterbury looks to be first Connecticut city to test red light cameras
Erratic driving and a record number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities in 2022 has prompted some lawmakers to take action. A Waterbury representative has introduced a bill that, if passed, would make the city the first in Connecticut to test “red-light” cameras. Red light cameras take pictures of...
Gov. Ned Lamont unveils legislative proposals on gun violence
Gov. Ned Lamont announced legislative proposals on gun violence at a press conference at the Waterbury Police Department.
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
Connecticut Could Be the Next State to Legalize Human Composting
Newly elected Connecticut Congressman Keith Denning has introduced a new house bill titled HB05010, "An Act Authorizing the Use of Terramation for Human Remains." What does terramation mean? When you pass, would you like to become one with the earth?. Terramation is another word for human composting or 'natural organic...
