Newtown, CT

Journal Inquirer

CT lawmakers unite behind State Police raises, not accountability law

Bipartisan support for a Connecticut State Police contract aimed at improving recruiting did not hide a partisan divide Wednesday over the degree to which a police accountability law passed in 2020 contributes to the struggles in filling trooper trainee classes. Republican lawmakers, who overwhelmingly opposed a State Police raise four...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

Connecticut gov. taking steps in effort to end gun violence

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is taking more steps in an effort to end gun violence.He announced Thursday new proposals to close loopholes in the state's assault weapons ban.One would raise the age to purchase all firearms to 21."As the world changes, we've got to change every day. That's what these gun safety rules are about. That's what 21 years of age is all about. That's what it means to strengthen, you know, some of the end arounds that make these weapons into assault-style weapons and dangerous," Lamont said.Lamont will present a package of proposals to curb gun violence to the General Assembly in February.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut

DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
DUXBURY, MA
campussafetymagazine.com

Support for AAPI Community Following Targeted Mass Shootings

This information is being provided by the Colorado School Safety Resource Center. While this time of year should be a period of celebrating the Lunar New Year for Asian Americans, the recent tragic events in California involving largely populated Asian American communities is a grim reminder that mass shootings are still a very real possibility that can hit even during the best of times.
COLORADO STATE
NBC Connecticut

House, Senate Approve Connecticut State Police Contract

Both the House and Senate have voted in favor of the Connecticut State Police Union collective bargaining agreement. Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the agreement was approved in the House of Representatives with a 142-1 vote and in the Senate with a 35-1 vote. The contract includes a 2.5% wage...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Stamford Democrats Unite Behind Figueroa for State Rep

There will be no Democrat vs. Democrat confrontation in Stamford’s Feb. 28 special election. It’s true even though a contested nomination over the weekend has revealed serious questions about party operations. Jonathan Jacobson, who failed to win his party’s endorsement to run for a District 148 seat in...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Hardest college to get into Connecticut, other states

(STACKER) – It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you’re likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut police recruits learning how to handle domestic violence calls

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut police recruits are preparing future officers for domestic violence calls. The special training exercise strengthens the relationship between police and advocates. Lindsey Michaels is not only a police officer but a trained advocate for victims of domestic violence. She says roughly one-third of calls to police are for these conflicts, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem

HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Proposal would create restrictions for gas stoves in CT

A new bill in the Connecticut General Assembly proposes to set emissions standards for natural gas stoves and other natural gas appliances. If passed, the bill would also establish a loan fund for the replacement of gas appliances. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, roughly 30% of homes in Connecticut have a natural gas cooking appliance.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NHPR

Waterbury looks to be first Connecticut city to test red light cameras

Erratic driving and a record number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities in 2022 has prompted some lawmakers to take action. A Waterbury representative has introduced a bill that, if passed, would make the city the first in Connecticut to test “red-light” cameras. Red light cameras take pictures of...
WATERBURY, CT
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
CONNECTICUT STATE

