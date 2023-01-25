Read full article on original website
Building Design & Construction
How modular solutions can help address skyrocketing construction costs
Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen record-high construction costs and delays that have affected almost every industry across the country. And, with the most recent report from CBRE, it's clear construction costs will continue to rise. The global real estate services firm has predicted a staggering...
How to make your home solar system smarter and reduce power bills
Soaring electricity prices have made 15% of Aussies think about installing solar panels, a recent survey found. Another 6% were already weighing up the move, on top of the 28% who had panels. With costs falling, the average system size is growing rapidly. Households now typically install 8-10kW solar systems,...
aiexpress.io
Built Robotics acquires Roin Technologies to accelerate construction robotics roadmap
San Francisco-based Constructed Robotics has acquired Roin Applied sciences. Roin is a three-year-old engineering firm that has designed and constructed a number of robotic concrete ending options, together with a shotcrete robotic and a concrete trowling robotic. Built Robotics CEO and co-founder Noah Prepared-Campbell mentioned the acquisition is primarily an...
Benzinga
YouSolar Is Providing Households With Complete Electrical Independence
Interested in investing in the YouSolar campaign? Click here to get started. The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Between increasing climate change-related natural disasters, a desire to go green, and higher electric bills,...
Phys.org
New report details AI infrastructure for Earth system predictability
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) to help collect, understand and analyze large sets of information has the potential to revolutionize our ability to observe, understand and predict processes in Earth's systems. Researchers and scientists are working together to apply AI and modeling techniques such as machine learning (ML) to...
electrek.co
This solar + storage project could be a US grid game changer
A team at the US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory has developed a utility-scale solar and storage project that can provide power to both AC and DC high-voltage lines, and thus shore up grid stability – here’s how it works. Most of the US power...
csengineermag.com
LAND & WATER PLANT PURCHASES THE FIRST MACHINE OF ITS KIND IN THE UK, TO KEEP UP WITH DEMAND AND HELP CUSTOMERS MEET THEIR ENVIRONMENTAL TARGETS.
Leading specialist plant hire firm Land & Water Plant has made the commitment, alongside the rest of the Land & Water Group, to become Carbon Net Zero by 2030. In order to do this, the firm is expanding its fleet to offer more specialist hybrid and fuel-efficient solutions that fulfill its client’s needs. The firm is thrilled to have recently taken delivery of the first Hitachi ZX130-7 super long reach excavator in the UK.
takeitcool.com
Red Wine Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Red Wine Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Red Wine. Report Features Details. Product Name Red Wine. Process Included Red Wine Production From Fermentation Process. Segments...
Consulting-Specifying Engineer
Video: Building Readiness and Reopening: Guidance and Case Studies
Understand the ASHRAE Epidemic Task Force Core Recommendations. Understand different mitigation strategies for HVAC systems to reduce the risk of infection for occupants. Learn about actual evaluations and case studies for HVAC systems and proposed improvements. Video courtesy: CxEnergy. Presenter: Wade Conlan, PE, CxA, BCxP, LEED AP, Hanson Professional Services.
Gizmodo
U.S. Approves First Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Design
The U.S. has just given the green light to its first-ever small modular nuclear design, a promising step forward for a power source that remains controversial among some climate advocates but is experiencing a popular renaissance. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved the design, which was published Thursday in the Federal...
tedmag.com
Department Of Energy Hosts Webinar Series On Electric Vehicle Transition
Switching to electricity as a vehicle fuel source offers exciting opportunities with numerous economic and environmental benefits, but will introduce an array of complex, interdependent challenges and will require increased coordination among stakeholders. The U.S. Department of Energy, through EVGrid Assist: Accelerating the Transition, will support decision makers as they plan for the future of electrification.
Consulting-Specifying Engineer
External Manual Operator (E.M.O.) on Automatic Transfer Switches
The External Manual Operator (E.M.O.), a standard feature of the Russelectric RTS-03 Series and RTS-30 Series of open-transition automatic transfer switches, the most rugged and complete line of 480 VAC 30-cycle and 3-cycle UL tested switches available in the market today. The unique E.M.O feature enables easy, safe, and quick manual transfer with the door fully closed, significantly reducing downtime and the risk of arc flash injuries.
csengineermag.com
MICRODESK, A SYMETRI COMPANY, ANNOUNCES EXPANDED SUSTAINABILITY CAPABILITIES WITH ONE CLICK LCA GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP
Microdesk, a leading provider of BIM, Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) services, announces a new partnership with One Click LCA, the world’s leading construction Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) software provider. Building LCA is a science-based methodology for quantifying the...
globalspec.com
Pfeiffer Vacuum introduces the new SmartVane rotary vane pump for mass spectrometry
Pfeiffer Vacuum has introduced the first rotary vane pump for mass spectrometry with a hermetically sealed pump housing. This new SmartVane vacuum pump is designed with no shaft seals, eliminating the number one source of oil leaks, therefore preventing any contamination. Thanks to the integrated motor, no conventional seal is needed, which results in low maintenance requirements. The SmartVane has an integrated energy-efficient IPM motor with a stand-by function.
Converging Business and Society for Sustainable Supply Chains
A recent Oxford Economics survey of global supply chain decision-makers revealed an interesting finding. While 88% of them had created a sustainability mission statement, only 52% had actually executed them. Moreover, only 21% seemed to have visibility into their supplier sourcing of sustainable products. The emergence of supply chains as...
waste360.com
Taking Action: Customer Service Trends and Remaining Competitive in Waste and Recycling
As we look ahead to 2023, it’s not difficult to see that companies across the globe need to evaluate the upcoming customer experience trends if they want to remain competitive. This article looks at how customer experience is likely to evolve over the coming year and what action steps...
globalspec.com
Best practices for solar water-splitting
A photoelectrode is used to produce hydrogen by splitting water. Source: Dennis Schroeder, U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory. A lack of uniformity in gauging the efficiency of different photoelectrochemical (PEC) water-splitting routes for sustainable hydrogen production stems for the absence of standardized measurement methods. A new best-practices guide prepared by an international team of researchers is intended to provide confidence in comparing results obtained at different sites and by different groups.
techxplore.com
Researchers capture carbon more effectively with new catalyst design
A new catalyst design created by researchers at the University of Toronto's Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering could significantly improve the practicality of an electrochemical process that converts captured carbon dioxide into multi-carbon molecules—some of the key building blocks of the chemical industry. "We need alternative routes to...
satnews.com
Euroconsult’s report acknowledges both challenges and potential of optical communications for space applications
A new first-edition report from Euroconsult provides a full analysis of the exciting and rapidly developing global market for optical communications terminals driven by NGSO broadband constellations with the need for inter-satellite and Direct-to-Earth communications. Inter-satellite communications via optical links are rapidly becoming the preferred means of transmission in space....
Ars Technica
Appliance makers sad that 50% of customers won’t connect smart appliances
Appliance makers like Whirlpool and LG just can't understand. They added Wi-Fi antennae to their latest dishwashers, ovens, and refrigerators and built apps for them—and yet only 50 percent or fewer of their owners have connected them. What gives?. The issue, according to manufacturers quoted in a Wall Street...
