Leading specialist plant hire firm Land & Water Plant has made the commitment, alongside the rest of the Land & Water Group, to become Carbon Net Zero by 2030. In order to do this, the firm is expanding its fleet to offer more specialist hybrid and fuel-efficient solutions that fulfill its client’s needs. The firm is thrilled to have recently taken delivery of the first Hitachi ZX130-7 super long reach excavator in the UK.

2 DAYS AGO