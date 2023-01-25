ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Midriff bulge linked to physical decline, study

MIAMI - An expanding waistline might seem like a rite of passage for men and women reaching middle age, but a new study finds that midriff bulge is linked to physical decline later in life. A study, which followed 4,509 people who were 45 years old or older in Norway...
Harper's Bazaar

What is 'lucky girl' syndrome and does it actually work?

If you're a regular scroller on social media, chances are you might have seen videos of young women confidently proclaiming how lucky they are; that everything always goes right for them. 'Lucky girl syndrome' is the latest trend doing the rounds online, with the concept being that if you repeatedly tell the universe how fortunate you are, that you will be rewarded with that promotion, proposal or pay rise, depending on what you're wishing for.
Futurism

Earth's Core Appears to Have Stopped Spinning, Scientists Say

According to a new study, the Earth's inner core appears to have stopped spinning. While that may sound bad, as Vice reports, scientists say it's not actually a big deal. The new findings, as detailed in a paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, support the theory that the core comes to a halt and reverses direction every 60 to 70 years.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: How To Master Flirting and The Art Of Attraction

Flirting is an essential part of any romantic relationship. It's a way to show someone you're interested in them and to build attraction. But flirting isn't just about making someone laugh or buying them a drink. It's an art that requires skill and practice. Here are some tips to help you master flirting and building attraction.
Demetrius Pearson

Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect

Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
Phys.org

Citizen scientists discover more than 1,000 new burial mounds

Over the past few years, citizen scientists from the Heritage Quest project have scoured the entire Veluwe and Utrechtse Heuvelrug areas for unknown archaeological heritage. One of the results of this research is that the number of known burial mounds in this area has doubled. Heritage Quest, a fruitful collaboration...
KMOX News Radio

How dangerous is TikTok?

KMOX’s “What the Media?!!?” looks at Tik Tok. The short form video sharing platform wildly popular, yet it’s come under increasing scrutiny in the United States, not only for its influence but for it’s potential reach into our personal data.
MISSOURI STATE
BBC

Disabled woman and service dog asked to leave Hanley pub

A disabled woman said she was reduced to tears when asked to leave a pub because of her assistance dog. Louise Harris, who has multiple sclerosis, was approached by a manager in Hanley Wetherspoons on 13 January. "I was in utter shock, I could not believe it," said Ms Harris,...
Salon

Beyond a diet fad: Fasting alters your genetic expression, experts say

One of the fastest growing diet trends has less to do with what you eat or how much, but when you eat. Restricting meal times, a practice sometimes called intermittent fasting or time restricted eating, comes in many forms, but it generally involves limiting when you eat to certain windows.
MindBodyGreen

The Emotion That's The Hardest To Control + How To Handle It, From A Psychologist

On any given day, we experience a range of emotions—some more out in the open than others. When it comes to deeply rooted and hidden emotions, though, they can simmer beneath the surface, obscured to even you. And according to clinical psychologist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., CNS, there's one emotion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy