(WCYB) — Law enforcement in Washington County, Virginia are looking for two men who escaped from the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, Johnny Brown, 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, escaped around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. They are believed to be traveling in a stolen gold, Cadillac, registration number UDZ-6049. Andis says the two men were cellmates and are considered armed and dangerous.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO