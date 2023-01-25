Change could be on the horizon for the town of Longboat Key’s canal rules, but a limited survey response did not paint a clear picture of the issue, if there even is one. Town staff conducted a survey of property owners and homeowners associations with direct access to navigable canals. Even after sending out the survey twice, 11 responses were received of the 89 that were sent out. Surveys were sent in November and December and responses were primarily received from representatives of HOAs.

LONGBOAT KEY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO