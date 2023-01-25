Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
In Florida, Manatee County School District censors books in classrooms, challenging First Amendment RightsEdy ZooBradenton, FL
Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airportRoger MarshFlorida State
What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
Longboat Observer
Answers to the most-asked questions on affordable housing in Sarasota
For some two decades, Sarasota city leaders have talked about the need for more workforce and affordable housing. Beyond efforts by the Sarasota Housing Authority, though, little brick-and-mortar progress has been made. Even creating an overlay in the Rosemary District to include affordable housing in new developments yielded no results after two-plus years.
businessobserverfl.com
Battles between neighborhoods, developers are growing bigger — and louder
When Larry Premak first learned that a developer was planning to build a hotel on a piece of property he believed impinged on the Harbour Island neighborhood he’d called home for years, he got to work. The former maritime executive and president of Harbour Island’s South Neighborhood Association began...
sarasotamagazine.com
What's Up With Those Zigzag Sculptures on Cocoanut Avenue?
During my breakup with N. Tamiami Trail due to all that icky roundabout construction, I got to know Cocoanut Avenue. Just one street parallel and west, it could, in large part, take me to the same places. Plus, the residential road was more soft-spoken, with its sense of humor and love of art.
Longboat Observer
Manatee County will provide attendants for its busy parks
As more of the amenities at Manatee County parks began to reach capacity because of tremendous growth, plans began in 2022 to staff parks with attendants to keep things running smoothly. Molly White, deputy director of the Sports and Leisure Services Department, said the county’s athletic leagues, park use and...
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced the dates for the 2023 Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice MainStreet announced this week that the Venice Sharks Tooth Festival is back and taking place in Historic Downtown at Centennial Park on April 22 and 23. Offerings will include music and vendors selling shark teeth and other fun items.
Longboat Observer
What is ‘effective’ notice?
For 25 years, with the advent of the internet and with Republicans controlling more and more legislatures nationwide, Republican lawmakers have been trying to eliminate public notice advertising in newspapers. Their goal is becoming increasingly within reach. One step toward that came last week when the Sarasota County Commission adopted...
fox13news.com
Anna Maria Island residents do not like state leader's idea of merging cities to make way for a parking garage
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - A Florida leader suggested merging all cities on Anna Maria Island, but both residents and leaders made it very clear that they oppose it. One by one Tuesday evening, Anna Maria Island residents passionately spoke in a standing-room-only Holmes Beach City Commission meeting. "We’re all kind...
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Jan. 9-13 on Longboat Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Key, Bird Key
A home on Lido Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Quit in Time LLC sold the home at 15 N. Polk Drive to Walk the Plank Lido LLC for $5,725,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 5,117 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.7 million in 2017.
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & Gardens
Listen, I get it: when you think of Florida, the first things that might come to mind are gorgeous beaches, natural springs, and theme parks. However, I'm here to tell you about some amazing sights in Florida that you may be missing out on: our stunning museums and gardens. Take a look at the following list of Florida museums and find one that fits your style.
Longboat Observer
Longboat learns little from town canal survey
Change could be on the horizon for the town of Longboat Key’s canal rules, but a limited survey response did not paint a clear picture of the issue, if there even is one. Town staff conducted a survey of property owners and homeowners associations with direct access to navigable canals. Even after sending out the survey twice, 11 responses were received of the 89 that were sent out. Surveys were sent in November and December and responses were primarily received from representatives of HOAs.
Longboat Observer
Maintaining town aesthetic drives new property standards
Maintaining a paradise-esque character on Longboat Key will soon come with greater means of enforcement as town officials move through adoption of new property maintenance rules. Town Commissioners are expected as early as Feb. 6 to vote for the first time on a package of changes that align town rules...
Longboat Observer
Medical pros meet potential patients at The Paradise Center
Usually, meeting a doctor is like going on a blind date or Forrest Gump's box of chocolates. You never know what you're going to get. But The Paradise Center is turning the tables. Residents have a chance to ask doctors about their backgrounds before having to fill out 10 pages about their own on that first visit.
Longboat Observer
The best spots around Sarasota to celebrate Galentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is a heinous holiday (this coming from a woman living in newlywed bliss). You and your significant other are conditioned to separately embark on the Hallmark haul of must-have items: cards, chocolates and tchotchkes. But there are other ways to celebrate love in February then succumbing to...
Longboat Observer
One-of-a-kind Lido Shores home on the market at $10 million
Living spaces include ceilings up to 17 feet high with floor to ceiling windows. Living spaces include ceilings up to 17 feet high with floor to ceiling windows. The properry at 150 Morningside Drive is listed at $10 million. The properry at 150 Morningside Drive is listed at $10 million.
Longboat Observer
Manatee trash collections could drop to once per week
As Manatee County moves forward into the new year, its commission is faced with decisions about how to handle increases that will be required in residents’ garbage collection services. One of the major decisions facing commissioners involves the county’s solid waste contract, which is set to expire in September....
Longboat Observer
One SRQ-adjacent apartment complex progresses while a second remains on hold
Progress is being made on a new apartment development on DeSoto Road near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Meanwhile the fate of an adjacent rental community is awaiting its days in court. Last week, the Sarasota City Commission approved by a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch opposed, Progress at University, a...
Longboat Observer
St. Regis developer asks Longboat for parking garage permission
More than a year into construction, the developer of the Residences at St. Regis Resort Longboat Key wants to change plans and build a three-level parking garage on the northeast corner of the property. The change, which requires consideration by town staff and the Planning and Zoning Board and can't...
Airline Secretly Ends Cheap Flights From New York State To Florida
With little to no warning, an airline has stopped direct flights from the Hudson Valley to popular Florida destinations. In October 2021, low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced plans to offer nonstop flights from New York Stewart International Airport to Orlando, Miami and Tampa, Florida. “The addition of Frontier Airlines is...
St. Petersburg restaurant named in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg restaurant was among 14 Florida restaurants recognized in Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat” in 2023. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats in downtown St. Pete at number 21. At Uptown Eats, diners can fill up on a Gouda Cheddar Grits bowl, the Hot Hot Heat sandwich or the […]
Longboat Observer
Shallow water and big boats don't mix
Traffic hazard: While traveling south on Gulf of Mexico Drive, an officer noticed multiple vehicles swerving around a cardboard box that was sitting in the middle of the lane. The officer pulled over and removed the box from the street. Another driver pulled over and offered to take the box off the officer’s hands.
