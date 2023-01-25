ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Longboat Observer

Answers to the most-asked questions on affordable housing in Sarasota

For some two decades, Sarasota city leaders have talked about the need for more workforce and affordable housing. Beyond efforts by the Sarasota Housing Authority, though, little brick-and-mortar progress has been made. Even creating an overlay in the Rosemary District to include affordable housing in new developments yielded no results after two-plus years.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Battles between neighborhoods, developers are growing bigger — and louder

When Larry Premak first learned that a developer was planning to build a hotel on a piece of property he believed impinged on the Harbour Island neighborhood he’d called home for years, he got to work. The former maritime executive and president of Harbour Island’s South Neighborhood Association began...
TAMPA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

What's Up With Those Zigzag Sculptures on Cocoanut Avenue?

During my breakup with N. Tamiami Trail due to all that icky roundabout construction, I got to know Cocoanut Avenue. Just one street parallel and west, it could, in large part, take me to the same places. Plus, the residential road was more soft-spoken, with its sense of humor and love of art.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee County will provide attendants for its busy parks

As more of the amenities at Manatee County parks began to reach capacity because of tremendous growth, plans began in 2022 to staff parks with attendants to keep things running smoothly. Molly White, deputy director of the Sports and Leisure Services Department, said the county’s athletic leagues, park use and...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced the dates for the 2023 Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice MainStreet announced this week that the Venice Sharks Tooth Festival is back and taking place in Historic Downtown at Centennial Park on April 22 and 23. Offerings will include music and vendors selling shark teeth and other fun items.
VENICE, FL
Longboat Observer

What is ‘effective’ notice?

For 25 years, with the advent of the internet and with Republicans controlling more and more legislatures nationwide, Republican lawmakers have been trying to eliminate public notice advertising in newspapers. Their goal is becoming increasingly within reach. One step toward that came last week when the Sarasota County Commission adopted...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Laurens Travels

Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & Gardens

Listen, I get it: when you think of Florida, the first things that might come to mind are gorgeous beaches, natural springs, and theme parks. However, I'm here to tell you about some amazing sights in Florida that you may be missing out on: our stunning museums and gardens. Take a look at the following list of Florida museums and find one that fits your style.
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Longboat learns little from town canal survey

Change could be on the horizon for the town of Longboat Key’s canal rules, but a limited survey response did not paint a clear picture of the issue, if there even is one. Town staff conducted a survey of property owners and homeowners associations with direct access to navigable canals. Even after sending out the survey twice, 11 responses were received of the 89 that were sent out. Surveys were sent in November and December and responses were primarily received from representatives of HOAs.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Maintaining town aesthetic drives new property standards

Maintaining a paradise-esque character on Longboat Key will soon come with greater means of enforcement as town officials move through adoption of new property maintenance rules. Town Commissioners are expected as early as Feb. 6 to vote for the first time on a package of changes that align town rules...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Medical pros meet potential patients at The Paradise Center

Usually, meeting a doctor is like going on a blind date or Forrest Gump's box of chocolates. You never know what you're going to get. But The Paradise Center is turning the tables. Residents have a chance to ask doctors about their backgrounds before having to fill out 10 pages about their own on that first visit.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

The best spots around Sarasota to celebrate Galentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is a heinous holiday (this coming from a woman living in newlywed bliss). You and your significant other are conditioned to separately embark on the Hallmark haul of must-have items: cards, chocolates and tchotchkes. But there are other ways to celebrate love in February then succumbing to...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

One-of-a-kind Lido Shores home on the market at $10 million

Living spaces include ceilings up to 17 feet high with floor to ceiling windows. Living spaces include ceilings up to 17 feet high with floor to ceiling windows. The properry at 150 Morningside Drive is listed at $10 million. The properry at 150 Morningside Drive is listed at $10 million.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee trash collections could drop to once per week

As Manatee County moves forward into the new year, its commission is faced with decisions about how to handle increases that will be required in residents’ garbage collection services. One of the major decisions facing commissioners involves the county’s solid waste contract, which is set to expire in September....
Longboat Observer

One SRQ-adjacent apartment complex progresses while a second remains on hold

Progress is being made on a new apartment development on DeSoto Road near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Meanwhile the fate of an adjacent rental community is awaiting its days in court. Last week, the Sarasota City Commission approved by a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch opposed, Progress at University, a...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

St. Regis developer asks Longboat for parking garage permission

More than a year into construction, the developer of the Residences at St. Regis Resort Longboat Key wants to change plans and build a three-level parking garage on the northeast corner of the property. The change, which requires consideration by town staff and the Planning and Zoning Board and can't...
Longboat Observer

Shallow water and big boats don't mix

Traffic hazard: While traveling south on Gulf of Mexico Drive, an officer noticed multiple vehicles swerving around a cardboard box that was sitting in the middle of the lane. The officer pulled over and removed the box from the street. Another driver pulled over and offered to take the box off the officer’s hands.
SARASOTA, FL

