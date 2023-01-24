Read full article on original website
Bullfrogs get shutout at home in rematch with Mustangs
Jessica Bowman hoped that the second time her Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team took on the Argonaut Mustangs, that the Bullfrogs would end up with a different result from the first meeting. When Bret Harte faced Argonaut on Jan. 12 in Jackson, Bowman’s Bullfrogs lost to the...
Fox scores 16 in Bret Harte's 4-point win over Argonaut
With five games to play in the Mother Lode League season, there were three teams fighting for the No. 2 spot in the league standings. After five games, Bret Harte, Sonora and Argonaut were all 3-2 in Mother Lode League play. In order for Bret Harte to stay tied for...
A different starting 5 doesn't prevent Calaveras from beating Summerville
When the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team took the floor to take on the Summerville Bears, the five Red Hawks who trotted onto the hardwood were not Calaveras’ typical starters. Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler wants to give every player on his roster an opportunity to start...
Preparations underway at Bear Valley for World Pro Ski Tour next month
The World Pro Ski Tour (WPST) will be making its long-awaited return to Bear Valley Feb. 10-12. It will feature four races: two men’s and two women’s, and all races will take place on the same course for equal amounts of prize money. Bear Valley has a long...
Jay Clifton surpasses 1,500-career points scored in a 70-40 win over Summerville
Jay Clifton surpasses 1,500-career points scored in a 70-40 win over Summerville. Jay Clifton has had an outstanding four-year basketball career at Calaveras High School. The…
Patricia “Pat” “Pattygail” Abigail Seidler
It is with a heavy heart I share that Patricia “Pat” “Pattygail” Abigail Seidler passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Born Feb. 4, 1924, and raised in the California desert, she later became a Sacramento and San Andreas native before passing away in Bandon, Ore., less than two months away from her 99th birthday.
Local musicians, performers celebrated at 3rd annual CAMS
The third annual Calaveras Arts and Music Show (CAMS), formerly known as the “CAMMIES,” took place at the Copperopolis Armory Saturday night, recognizing dozens of musicians, singers, performers, producers, and theatrical groups who contribute to the local arts and entertainment industry. The CAMS is an entertainment industry awards...
Mary Joan McNear
It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Joan McNear announces of her passing on Jan. 5, 2023. Known by most as Joan McNear, she was born in San Mateo, Calif., and passed away, with loved ones present, at her home in Mountain Ranch, Calif. She is preceded...
Woman suspected of stealing mail, military medals
A Lodi woman was recently arrested for suspected theft and illegal drug possession in Valley Springs. Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a woman by the name of Rehnee Briggs, 36, on Jan. 19.
Who can stop the flooding?
After two major floods in Valley Springs with many calling the most recent one the worst yet, many residents have expressed frustration, demanding answers from county officials as to who is responsible for preventing such a disaster from happening again. The Enterprise spoke with District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli and...
