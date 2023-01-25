Read full article on original website
KSNT
A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday
Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
Should you leave windshield wipers up in snow, ice?
When you have to leave your vehicle outside in the elements during winter, you’re likely looking for ways to keep it as ready to go as possible.
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend
Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
First Alert Weather Day for Monday's freezing rain and snow!
Our new year is wasting no time in getting another winter storm blasting thru the Rockies. The stage has already been set with a huge blast of snow in the western mountains over the weekend. Where some areas picked up one to two feet by Sunday afternoon with more on the way into Monday.Imbedded in this moisture flow is a cut off storm system that will swing over southern Colorado Sunday night bringing freezing rain and snow to the Denver metro area overnight Sunday into Monday morning. As a result, we have a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY posted for the start...
Winter Storm could bring 3-6 inches of snow
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the St. Louis region from 6 pm Tuesday to 6 pm Wednesday.
Heavy snow to impact travel Tuesday night and Wednesday morning
After dry and cool weather for MLK Day on Monday, a storm coming from California will bring heavy snow to the urban corridor and eastern plains starting late Tuesday.A First Alert Weather Day has been declared starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday for deteriorating road conditions. The most difficult travel is expected on the Eastern Plains including along the I-70 and I-76 corridors east of the metro area. But all roads around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will also become snowpacked and anyone planning travel should be prepared for significant delays.Total snowfall for most areas along the urban corridor will be...
AccuWeather
Weather pattern outlook through February
A major surge of Arctic air is expected to expand southward through Canada into the United States late this week and through the weekend, then it will expand east and west through the first week of February. Based on what I am seeing now, I think the first 12 days...
The US’ 2023 Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Be A Snowy Spring Before Brutal Heat Comes
As we move further into the winter season full of snow storms and frigid temperatures, it's time to look ahead toward weather predictions for the United States in 2023. The Farmers' Almanac's prediction reveals these chilly and snowy conditions will stretch all the way into April for most of the country, which they are calling "unseasonably cold."
Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible
A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
NEXT Weather Alert: Another round of shovel-worthy show set to arrive Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS – A NEXT Weather Alert day approaches, with another storm system set to drop more wet, heavy snow on parts of Minnesota. With it, expect also a NEXT Drive Alert day Thursday as well.The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for a number of Minnesota counties through Thursday afternoon and evening. Those warnings cover most of southeastern Minnesota and a portion of western Wisconsin. The Twin Cities metro was expected to switch into a winter storm advisory on Wednesday.Most of Wednesday will be quiet, comfortable and cloudy, with calm commutes in store. The day's high will be...
WCPO
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
WLWT 5
LIST: Schools closed, delayed Monday after snow blankets communities across Cincinnati
Several schools are closed or delayed Monday after snow showers dropped several inches across Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. After overachieving, many areas are left with 4"-6" of snow coating the ground! Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times.
iheart.com
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the United States, which could develop into tornadoes in certain regions, NBC News reports. Heavy snowfall, sleet and freezing rain, is expected to hit the Central High Plains as the winter storm continues to move northeast into the Great Lakes by Tuesday (January 2), according to the National Weather Service.
AOL Corp
Winter storm warnings issued across northern Plains, Upper Midwest
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. Winter storm warnings have been issued from the Rockies to...
News Channel 25
Tuesday's storm system will bring rain here but snow elsewhere
25 WEATHER — The rainy system that will be undergoing development tonight will be a classic example of what we call a mid-latitude cyclone. Basically, that means a low-pressure system will spin up off the mountains to our west and become more mature as the jet stream carries it east.
Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest
Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an End
New York City may finally see some snow this week, as a winter storm is forecasted to hit the area on Wednesday. This would mark the end of a nearly year-long snowless streak in the city, which has not seen any measurable snowfall since February 2020.
