It is not as simple as being reduced to what Semyon Varlamov wants, but though the Islanders goaltender’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season and his role has been reduced to backing up Ilya Sorokin, he still wants to remain with the team. “I would love to stay here and then extend the contract,” Varlamov told The Post one day before he made 44 saves Saturday in a 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights at UBS Arena. What remaining on Long Island would entail, though, is a bit more complex. Varlamov is slated to make $5 million...

ELMONT, NY ・ 39 MINUTES AGO