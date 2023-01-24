Jasper, Tenn. – Marion County Commisison had its inaugural 2023 monthly meeting with heavy discussions on property use. After being thrown a curve ball from the State Election Office, the commission was forced to delay the appointment of a Road Commissioner. With the recent retirement of Jim Hawk at the end of November, the responsibility for naming the appointee falls to the county commission to fulfill the current term. Earlier in the month, the commission interviewed three candidates to name its selection at this meeting. Unfortunately, the decision will be delayed due to notification from the State Election Office that the candidates’ certification, a requirement to run for the position and therefore required for the appointee, was deemed expired. All three candidates were reportedly certified within the last year, but according to County Attorney Billy Gouger, “They were all certified by the same board last April. According to the State, those certifications did not carry forward.” The commission opted to recess this current meeting for seven days, hoping the State would rule on those certifications. Failing that decision coming within seven days, the commission will push that decision to its regular February meeting. The delay leaves interim Road Superintendent Andy Morrison in place, pending a formal decision by the commission. The inability to name a successor translated to several items related to the Highway Department being tabled, pending the naming of a permanent Road Commissioner.

MARION COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO