ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh visits Washington after Letang’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Pittsburgh Penguins (24-15-8, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Washington Capitals after Kris Letang scored two goals in the Penguins’ 7-6 overtime win over the Florida Panthers.

Washington is 25-18-6 overall and 7-4-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have conceded 137 goals while scoring 156 for a +19 scoring differential.

Pittsburgh has a 5-4-3 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 24-15-8 record overall. The Penguins are 4-3-4 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Penguins won 4-1 in the last matchup. Letang led the Penguins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeny Kuznetsov has six goals and 34 assists for the Capitals. Dmitry Orlov has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has scored 23 goals with 34 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Penguins: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom: day to day (illness), Nic Dowd: out (lower-body), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

Penguins: Tristan Jarry: day to day (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen: out (lower body), Jan Rutta: out (upper-body), Josh Archibald: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Anaheim hosts Arizona after Vatrano’s hat trick

Arizona Coyotes (15-28-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (14-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Arizona Coyotes after Frank Vatrano’s hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche in the Ducks’ 5-3 win. Anaheim is 14-29-5 overall and 8-13-1 at home....
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Minnesota in action against Buffalo after overtime win

Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime. Minnesota is 25-17-4 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Wild have conceded...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Western Conference-leading Dallas faces New Jersey

New Jersey Devils (31-12-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-9, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -139, Devils +117; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars face the New Jersey Devils. Dallas has a 13-5-5 record at home and a...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak, 3-2 in OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Columbus visits Vancouver after shootout victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Vancouver is 19-25-3 overall and 9-13-1 in home games. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Capitals Unveil Uniform for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series Game

Washington will face off versus Carolina outdoors on Feb. 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League (NHL) and adidas today unveiled their uniform for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game. Specifically designed for the Saturday, Feb. 18, game, the uniforms will make their on-ice debut when the Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes outdoors at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of North Carolina State University at 8 p.m. In addition, the Capitals will also wear the uniform at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, vs. the Detroit Red Wings.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Top scorers meet in Boston-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (23-26, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-14, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and LeBron James meet when Boston faces Los Angeles. Tatum is third in the NBA averaging 31.1 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Washington fends off Arizona St. in 69-66 OT win

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks scored 22 points and Noah Williams scored 18 points and Washington led most of the way following a sluggish start to beat Arizona State 69-66 in overtime Thursday night. Frankie Collins missed two late 3-point attempts for the chance to tie it. Williams started...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy