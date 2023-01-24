Read full article on original website
ELOISE CLARK
Eloise Clark, 88, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 21, 2023. Eloise was born to the late Dewitt Campbell and Ollie Combs Campbell on May 28, 1934. She has reunited with her late husband Thomas E. Clark. She was a homemaker, she loved watching wrestling and enjoyed flowers. Eloise loved laughing and cutting up and traveling with her husband. Eloise had an infectious personality.
RALPH L PICKETT
Ralph L. Pickett, age 79, of Whitwell, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023. He was preceded in death by his mother, Leoko Pickett Denton; father, Henry Jewell Pickett; step-mother, Gloria Pickett; son, Ralph L. Pickett, Jr.; sister, Onita Davis; step-sister, Sue Green; brothers, Jeff Pickett, Wendell Pickett, Vernon Pickett; son-in-law, Duck Cooper. Mr. Pickett was retired from Mueller Company after 42 years and was a member of Whitwell Worship Center in Griffith Creek. Mr. Pickett also served as Marion County Commissioner for 12 years.
Jasper, Tenn. – The Marion County Lady Warriors basketball won at home against the Chattanooga School for Arts and Sciences. All the more impressive, given the team was shorted several members of its roster, including Mackenzie Mobley, Grace Slatten, and Christina Childers, thanks to an incident in the preceding matchup. Some Warrior spectators contend a “bench clearing” event that was reported to have happened against Tyner was nothing more than players trying to get out of the way of the game’s play. However, whether misinterpreted by the officials or not, the result was the same: six players were ejected from the game, which translated to the following game as well. So the remaining six Lady Warriors were tasked with earning a victory over CSAS’s Lady Patriots.
Jasper, Tenn. – Marion County Commisison had its inaugural 2023 monthly meeting with heavy discussions on property use. After being thrown a curve ball from the State Election Office, the commission was forced to delay the appointment of a Road Commissioner. With the recent retirement of Jim Hawk at the end of November, the responsibility for naming the appointee falls to the county commission to fulfill the current term. Earlier in the month, the commission interviewed three candidates to name its selection at this meeting. Unfortunately, the decision will be delayed due to notification from the State Election Office that the candidates’ certification, a requirement to run for the position and therefore required for the appointee, was deemed expired. All three candidates were reportedly certified within the last year, but according to County Attorney Billy Gouger, “They were all certified by the same board last April. According to the State, those certifications did not carry forward.” The commission opted to recess this current meeting for seven days, hoping the State would rule on those certifications. Failing that decision coming within seven days, the commission will push that decision to its regular February meeting. The delay leaves interim Road Superintendent Andy Morrison in place, pending a formal decision by the commission. The inability to name a successor translated to several items related to the Highway Department being tabled, pending the naming of a permanent Road Commissioner.
Whitwell, Tenn. – On January 25th, 2023, at around 7:45 am, Marion County Dispatch received a call of an unknown suspicious male in the parking lot of the BP at Hwy 28 and Hwy 283 that was making claims of an imminent explosion. Whitwell PD arrived on the scene to find the male had already left. Whitwell Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Department promptly began investigating the claims. The claims of an explosion quickly spread to the nearby Whitwell School Campus. Staff at the school campus were notified of the situation. However, investigators did not believe the school, students, or staff were in imminent danger. The suspect was later identified as Jacob Shadrick of Whitwell, TN through a diligent investigation. Shadrick was located and taken into custody on charges related to the threats and other unrelated charges.
