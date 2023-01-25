ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Iran says drone attack targets defense facility in Isfahan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Bomb-carrying drones targeted an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, authorities said early Sunday, causing some damage at the plant amid heightened regional and international tensions engulfing the Islamic Republic. The Iranian Defense Ministry offered no information...
‘Shocking just to watch’: U. community members react to riots in Brazil

Deborah Cherman ’25 was visiting her grandparents in São Paulo, Brazil when thousands of rioters stormed the Supreme Court, Congress and presidential buildings in Brasilia, the country’s capital, in an attempt to seize power away from newly-elected president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Many of the...
Study of R.I. drug supply shows prevalence of animal tranquilizer

A two-year drug testing study has revealed the prevalence of xylazine, a veterinary sedative, in the Rhode Island drug supply, prompting researchers to spread awareness about the substance and its potential adverse effects. Xylazine has increased in prevalence in the drug supplies of cities such as Philadelphia and caused increasing...
