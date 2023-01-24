Read full article on original website
Bill banning mining near Okefenokee resurfaces in General Assembly
ATLANTA — A South Georgia lawmaker has introduced legislation into the General Assembly aimed at banning surface mining near the Okefenokee Swamp. House Bill 71 is being sponsored by state Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, who backed a similar bill last year that failed to gain passage. Taylor’s bill would...
These bills could bring more clean energy to your community
Several bills in this year's General Assembly session offer opportunities for communities to create or update their clean energy systems. (Sun Tribe Solar) Solar schools, climate resiliency, energy efficiency: Local governments are now involved in energy planning – whether they feel ready for it or not. Some localities have adopted climate goals that require them to look for ways to lower carbon emissions; others just want to save money on high energy bills.
Unemployment rate continues to rise in Nebraska and Lincoln
Unemployment rates continued to rise in December in Nebraska, reaching their highest levels in a year and a half. According to data released Tuesday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's unemployment rate last month was 2.6%. That was up from 2.5% in November and 2.3.% in December 2021. The last time the rate was that high was May 2021.
Kenosha, Racine area officials react to Evers' State of the State and budget plans
State legislators are splitting along party lines in their support or opposition toward Gov. Tony Evers and his plans for increased spending on mental health, education and the environment. The governor’s fellow Democrats in southeastern Wisconsin applauded the ideas he outlined Tuesday night in his State of the State address,...
State House committee aims to address mental health crisis
JEFFERSON CITY — With new reports on the urgent condition of mental health care across Missouri, the Health and Mental Health Policy Committee is trying to tackle a crisis. At its first meeting of the legislative session Monday, the committee heard the results of two reports relating to mental health conducted over the past two years.
'A little old church in a grove of oak trees' - Dickinson Presbyterian celebrates 200 years of history in Penn Township
It was not the first time a crisis of faith tested the future of the Dickinson Presbyterian Church in Penn Township, about 10 miles southwest of Carlisle. The date was March 15, 2020 — the Sunday after Gov. Tom Wolf declared an emergency shutdown of public gatherings across Pennsylvania to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Tony Evers prioritizes mental health funding, education in State of the State address
In the first State of the State address of his second term, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed boosting mental health spending and increasing funding for public education and local governments — proposals that may see some support from the Republican-controlled Legislature, depending on the price tag. Evers...
Advocates make the case for an EITC hike before the State of the State address
During a virtual town hall, the head of the Michigan League for Public Policy (MLPP) on Wednesday said that legislation increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a chief priority for her organization and she is hopeful that it will have bipartisan support. “This tax credit will specifically target...
