Georgia State

Bill banning mining near Okefenokee resurfaces in General Assembly

ATLANTA — A South Georgia lawmaker has introduced legislation into the General Assembly aimed at banning surface mining near the Okefenokee Swamp. House Bill 71 is being sponsored by state Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, who backed a similar bill last year that failed to gain passage. Taylor’s bill would...
GEORGIA STATE
These bills could bring more clean energy to your community

Several bills in this year's General Assembly session offer opportunities for communities to create or update their clean energy systems. (Sun Tribe Solar) Solar schools, climate resiliency, energy efficiency: Local governments are now involved in energy planning – whether they feel ready for it or not. Some localities have adopted climate goals that require them to look for ways to lower carbon emissions; others just want to save money on high energy bills.
VIRGINIA STATE
Unemployment rate continues to rise in Nebraska and Lincoln

Unemployment rates continued to rise in December in Nebraska, reaching their highest levels in a year and a half. According to data released Tuesday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's unemployment rate last month was 2.6%. That was up from 2.5% in November and 2.3.% in December 2021. The last time the rate was that high was May 2021.
NEBRASKA STATE
State House committee aims to address mental health crisis

JEFFERSON CITY — With new reports on the urgent condition of mental health care across Missouri, the Health and Mental Health Policy Committee is trying to tackle a crisis. At its first meeting of the legislative session Monday, the committee heard the results of two reports relating to mental health conducted over the past two years.
MISSOURI STATE
'A little old church in a grove of oak trees' - Dickinson Presbyterian celebrates 200 years of history in Penn Township

It was not the first time a crisis of faith tested the future of the Dickinson Presbyterian Church in Penn Township, about 10 miles southwest of Carlisle. The date was March 15, 2020 — the Sunday after Gov. Tom Wolf declared an emergency shutdown of public gatherings across Pennsylvania to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DICKINSON, PA

