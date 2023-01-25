Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa Event Planner Hosting “Posh Wedding and Event Show” This Weekend
A Tuscaloosa event planner is hosting an event showcase to assist local residents with executing any event or wedding needs they may have using local vendors. Posh Occasions by Sheriah will host the Posh Wedding and Event Show Sunday that will feature over 25 Tuscaloosa vendors, including various wedding planners, disk jockeys, photographers, bakers and venue providers, to assist participants with planning their next event.
City of Tuscaloosa Hosting Collection Drive for Selma Storm Victims
Beginning Thursday, residents of Tuscaloosa can drop off various items needed for Selma residents through a storm drive fundraiser hosted by the City of Tuscaloosa. According to a release, donations to assist the people impacted by the January 12 tornado in Selma will be collected until February 3. Citizens are asked to drop off items to any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Station.
wvtm13.com
Sold-out shows at the BJCC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It’s a big night for Birmingham, with two big shows at the BJCC with comedy icons Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle at the Legacy Arena – Hamilton concert hall. This is one of their two anticipated shows that’s going to be here at the...
STARS Academy Rising Star Student of the Month: Taliriyah Mach
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama and Child Abuse Prevention Services, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series.
Tuscaloosa’s Hunt Club Honky Tonk Closes After 9 Months, New Concept in the Works
One of Tuscaloosa's more exotic eateries is permanently closed after less than a year in business and a new concept is in the works for its former home downtown. The Hunt Club Honky Tonk opened in Temerson Square in the old Wilhagan's location at 2209 4th Street in March last year.
Life-Saving Classes Available At Tuscaloosa’s Warrior CPR
When Heather Miller, the CEO of Tuscaloosa's Warrior CPR, was in college, she had her sights set on one goal: becoming a doctor. Although she never realized that particular dream, — Miller said chemistry and biology classes in college became too much— she still does life-saving work by teaching foster parents and homeschooled children.
University of Alabama Investigating Chalk Messages Targeting Jewish Community
The University of Alabama has launched an investigation after messages targeting the Jewish community were found written in chalk in public areas across the campus Thursday morning. The messages on sidewalks all over the Capstone Thursday were in support of Ye, the rapper otherwise known as Kanye West, who shocked...
EXCLUSIVE: Former Alabama Football Player Makes Acting Debut on “Law and Order”
A former Alabama football player got his big break after being casted on NBC's hit TV show, Law and Order, after switching his focus from the field to acting. Moore's journey to landing the role would take him on a journey through football and a few humble beginnings as he embarks on his future of taking Hollywood by storm.
Alabama Baseball Announces Fan Day
The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team has announced its Fan Day for this year. The event will take place on Feb. 4 and will be a full day of activities for all ages. According to RollTide.com, "The day-long event will feature a Youth Clinic, autographs, and a tour of Sewell-Thomas Stadium prior to an intrasquad scrimmage (weather pending). An inflatable bounce house and slide, a face painter, Big Al and food trucks will also be on-site for those in attendance."
Lucy’s Old Country Cooking to Celebrate Grand Opening of Alberta City Location Sunday
Lucy's Old Country Cooking is making Alberta City their new home and will celebrate with a grand opening beginning Sunday morning. The southern-styled "meat and three" restaurant originally operated on Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa, however owners announced in late December that location was closing due to "very short staff" and "the stress of operating at two different locations," according to a Facebook post.
Alabama Weather Outlook Plus Real-Time Updates
ELEVATED NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT WINDS WILL REMAIN ELEVATED THROUGH THE EARLY AFTERNOON ON WEDNESDAY. THERE WILL BE A THREAT FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS AFTER 11 PM TONIGHT ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. DAMAGING WINDS ARE THE MAIN THREAT, BUT A TORNADO CANNOT BE RULED OUT. NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT SUSTAINED WINDS OF...
The Venue Tuscaloosa Draws Closer to Opening as Owners Add Finishing Touches to Facility
Tuscaloosa will soon have a new gathering spot for people of all ages to enjoy food and entertainment as the opening of The Venue Tuscaloosa draws near. Bryan Finison, owner of the soon-to-come entertainment spot says the doors for the space are expected to open in the next few weeks as the organizers navigates the final steps to complete the project.
Alabama Basketball Faced a Challenging Choice in the Wake of Coach Bryant’s Death
On January 26, 1983 the world lost an icon in the college football world. Paul "Bear" Bryant, just three weeks after stepping down as the head coach of the University of Alabama, was hospitalized due to poor health and just days later he passed away. The University of Alabama and...
Pre-Kindergarten Applications for Upcoming Lotteries Now Available Throughout Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa City School District and Shelton State Community College are accepting applications for their pre-kindergarten programs, with lottery selections scheduled for March. TCS Pre-K Lottery Info. Information provided by TCS states the applications for their program will be accepted from January 15 through March 1. In order to qualify, the...
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
Greene County Alabama’s Most Expensive Home Was Built in 1845
Greene County Alabama’s most expensive home is in Eutaw, Alabama. This stunning historic home was built in 1845 and just 30 minutes away from Title Town Tuscaloosa. In every step of Eutaw’s most expensive home that is for sale, you will feel its history. We have 50-plus pictures for you to check out.
Deputies Searching for Horses Spotted in Southern Tuscaloosa County Monday
UPDATE, 1:35 P.M.: TCSO Deputy Martha Hocutt has told the Thread the horses have been located safely. Deputies have spent the morning searching for a group of horses spotted wandering the roadside in southern Tuscaloosa. Martha Hocutt, the deputy who oversees animal control operations for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office,...
Tuscaloosa City Specialty School to Host “Spring 2023 Mega WOW” Event Next Week
The Tuscaloosa Career and Technical Academy, along with the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, will host an immersive event to explore the school’s offerings in a hands-on environment. According to the release, Mega WOW, which will take place on January 19, will expose students to the programs available...
Stillman College to Host Warrick Gallery Ribbon-Cutting, MLK Art Walk Saturday
Stillman College will host two art events Saturday, unveiling the Dr. Cynthia Warrick Art Gallery followed with the 6th annual MLK Legacy Art Walk featuring an Atlanta-based artist. According to a release, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be hosted in the multi-purpose building next to the Hay College Center beginning at...
Possible Severe Weather in Alabama Overnight, Early Thursday
An active and fast-moving weather system will be impacting the south with states to the west of Alabama starting on Wednesday. This storm will be moving towards the Yellowhammer State and to our area by late Wednesday night and into Thursday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief...
