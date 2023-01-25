As the No. 2 quarterback and No. 6 overall prospect in the transfer portal, NC State's Devin Leary had the ability to hand-pick his new school. "Man, it was chaos. It was honestly pretty crazy," Leary said on the Behind Kentucky Football podcast. "I was getting word that if I did put my name in the portal, it would blow up a little bit but I didn't expect the way that it was. When it instantly happened, I kind of felt like a high school recruit all over again. Just keeping my circle tight. Keeping it close. My dad, and people that I trust, we were able to narrow it down pretty quick."

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO