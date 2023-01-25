Read full article on original website
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, TennesseeEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Vols' Ekeler checks on four-star edge rusher after recent Tennessee visit
Danny Okoye, a highly ranked edge-rusher target, made his first visit to Tennessee's campus less than two weeks ago to attend the Vols' first junior day of the year. Mike Ekeler, Tennessee's outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, returned the favor Wednesday by traveling to Tulsa, Okla., to check on Okoye.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky overcomes historic free-throw discrepancy, and more postgame notes
The Kentucky Wildcats are officially on a streak following their 69-53 win at Vanderbilt Commodores, their four-straight triumph following the South Carolina setback. After a sluggish start by both teams, Kentucky took full control of the game midway through the first half and never looked back. The Cats would hold a 29-27 lead late in the first half before going on a 19-3 run to take firm command of the game.
Devin Leary: Transferring to Kentucky 'Really Just a No-Brainer'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Devin Leary era is underway in the Bluegrass. In the eyes of many, coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats made out like bandits nabbing the NC State transfer — who was considered the top quarterback in the transfer portal by many. Across five seasons in Raleigh, ...
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky’s struggle to regain a ranking may soon come to an end
Kentucky mens basketball is currently on a four-game SEC winning streak but have seemed to barely gain any ground rankings-wise, much to the confusion of many Kentucky fans. Unfortunately for those fans, there is a clear reason for the lack of a return to the AP Top 25 for the Wildcats: the law of diminishing wins and even more diminishing losses.
Sahvir Wheeler Breaks Through in New Role in Kentucky's 69-53 Win Over Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler has surrounded the biggest talking points of the season for Kentucky basketball. Just one year after finishing as a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, Wheeler became the scapegoat of the Wildcats' 2022-23 roster and a catalyst for some ...
aseaofblue.com
Rob Dillingham will visit Kentucky this weekend
The Kentucky Wildcats have now turned their attention to the Kansas Jayhawks. In what will be a heavyweight matchup of the two blue-blood programs, Rupp Arena is expected to be packed and rocking for tip-off Saturday night. With that in mind, the Kentucky coaching staff will be rolling out the...
Kentucky Hosting Reunion for 1996-98 Men's Basketball Teams
The University of Kentucky Athletic Department will celebrate the 1996, 1997 and 1998 men’s basketball teams on Feb. 18 inside Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced on Wednesday night. It is one of the most heralded stretches in Kentucky men’s basketball ...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols make important addition to program
The Tennessee Vols made an important addition to their football program on Wednesday. On3’s Matt Zenitz reported that Tennessee is hiring UConn’s Andrew Goodman as their new director of football operations. Goodman is a former Penn State wide receiver who previously served as a recruiting coordinator for the...
aseaofblue.com
Sahvir Wheeler embraces new role
The talk around the Kentucky Wildcats over the last two weeks has been the “Basketball Benny” lineup. With the Cats now on a four-game winning streak, including a top-five road win, it appears that John Calipari has recognized the lineup that gives him the best chance to win features Cason Wallace running point guard for this team.
atozsports.com
Former 5-star Vols recruiting target hints at entering transfer portal
A former five-star Tennessee Vols recruiting target hinted at entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “portal looking good”. Nolan, who ended...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols trying to steal a top commit from Alabama Crimson Tide
The Tennessee Vols are hoping to steal a top recruit from the Alabama Crimson Tide. GoVols247 reported on Tuesday that 2024 four-star wide receiver Perry Thompson is set to visit Tennessee this weekend for UT’s junior day. Thompson has been committed to Alabama since last summer. Thompson, 6-foot-3/202 lbs...
College Football Program Has To Cancel Its Spring Game
Kentucky football fans won't be able to watch a traditional spring game this year. On Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky announced that it won't have a spring game because its changing its turf at Kroger Field. In an effort to replace the spring game, the Wildcats will explore other ...
Relationships helped land Devin Leary in Lexington
As the No. 2 quarterback and No. 6 overall prospect in the transfer portal, NC State's Devin Leary had the ability to hand-pick his new school. "Man, it was chaos. It was honestly pretty crazy," Leary said on the Behind Kentucky Football podcast. "I was getting word that if I did put my name in the portal, it would blow up a little bit but I didn't expect the way that it was. When it instantly happened, I kind of felt like a high school recruit all over again. Just keeping my circle tight. Keeping it close. My dad, and people that I trust, we were able to narrow it down pretty quick."
wymt.com
Pikeville’s Carson Wright commits to Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Carson Wright has committed to the University of Kentucky, the linebacker announced on social media Thursday. The three-time state champion led the Panthers in total tackles, solo tackles and tackles for loss this past season. Wright had the third-most sacks on the team.
Louisville offers three top 100 prospects from Miami
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm and his staff have been all over South Florida this week. The Cardinals had at least seven coaches in the Sunshine State, including Brohm, recruiting on Monday and Tuesday in the Miami-area. The coaches offered a handful of prospects, including three top 100 prospects from the Class of 2025.
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari throws support behind Sahvir Wheeler following lineup change
John Calipari made a significant change to the Kentucky Wildcats starting lineup in recent weeks when he replaced Sahvir Wheeler for Cason Wallace. Calipari spoke about Wheeler’s contributions at Vanderbilt in a win on Tuesday, and how the coaching staff and teammates love Wheeler. “How his coach is both...
Henry County Daily Herald
What in the World Is Wrong With Hoops in Kentucky?
Our tale of winter woe in the commonwealth of Kentucky actually begins outside state lines. It begins just across the Ohio River from Louisville, in Clarksville, Ind., at a boxy building along Eastern Boulevard’s gritty business strip. It begins at Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub.
kentuckytoday.com
Payne says Okorafor has already made Cards a better team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has given no indication of how soon -- or even if it will be this season -- new addition Emmanuel Okorafor will play. But he did provide a preview Tuesday afternoon of what Cardinal fans can expect to see when the rugged 6-foot-9, 220-pound Nigerian hits the court.
1039thebulldog.com
All A State Tournament begins today at EKU
The Kentucky All A Girls Basketball State Tournament begins today at McBrayer Arena on the campus of EKU in Richmond. 14th Region girls champion Leslie County takes on Covington Holy Cross at 8:30am this morning, this afternoon at 1:00pm the 15th Region champion, Pikeville girls will take on Carlisle County and then 13th Region girls champion Jackson County faces Bishop Brossart tonight at 8:00pm.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?
The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
