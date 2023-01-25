ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Related
mymix1041.com

Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years

From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Furry friend looking for a home

Meet this week's pet of the week on Living East Tennessee. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m....
TENNESSEE STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Found in Commercial Flock in Western Tennessee

According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a commercial flock in the western portion of the state. The H5N1 virus, a highly pathogenic avian influenza - commonly referred to as "bird flu" - has been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens located in Weakley County, Tennessee. The chickens were tested after a sudden spike in avian deaths. It was confirmed through those tests that the flock had been impacted by the H5N1 virus. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture,
TENNESSEE STATE
WBKR

Free Prom Dresses For Low Income Families in Western Kentucky

Cinderella's Closet is a non-profit organization that gives out hundreds of prom gowns and accessories annually to those who can't afford them. Shouldn't all high school girls around Western Kentucky feel like a princess on their special day? Here's how you can help make those dreams a reality. Prom is...
KENTUCKY STATE
WATE

Bank helps woman after account hacked

More than $2,000 has been returned to an East Tennessee woman whose debit card was stolen last summer. When it was swiped in August, Theresa Baker's card was hacked and money from her online banking account was drained. Bank helps woman after account hacked. More than $2,000 has been returned...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Third influenza-related child death reported in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports there has been a third pediatric influenza-related death in the state. The child who passed lived in the eastern portion of the state according to TDH. Tennessee has been among states seeing higher rates of pediatric hospitalization according to the Centers for...
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

Tennessee’s economy grew the second fastest of any state in 2022

From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: Tennessee, which led the nation in economic growth in 2021, was displaced last year by Idaho as the state with the fastest-growing economy, according to estimates by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis through the first three quarters of last year. But the government...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Health commissioner declines to answer reporters’ questions on HIV funds

Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado got a hall pass in his first appearance before the Senate health committee, then dodged reporters Wednesday inquiring about the state’s new policy to end federal funding to nonprofits for HIV services. Alvarado, who came to Tennessee in December after serving in the Kentucky legislature and running for lieutenant governor there, […] The post Health commissioner declines to answer reporters’ questions on HIV funds appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee recruiting teachers with fast-growing program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee loses thousands of teachers every year, and there aren’t enough new teachers to replace them. But, an expanding apprentice-style program is aiming to change that. The CEO of Professional Educators of Tennessee, JC Bowman, said educators were skipping school for retirement or other professions,...
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS 42

Justin J. Pearson becomes one of the youngest lawmakers in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis community activist is making history by becoming one of the youngest state lawmakers elected to fill the Tennessee House District 86 seat formerly held by the late Barbara Cooper. Justin J. Pearson easily defeated nine other candidates, including attorney Julian Bolton and Representative Cooper’s daughter Tanya Cooper, to represent […]
MEMPHIS, TN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Tennessee

Black bears have made a significant comeback in after spending the better part of the twentieth century in decline. Due to dedicated conservation efforts, bear hunting has also returned to the state, partly as a way to help control the increasing bear population. Some of the local bears grow to truly impressive sizes. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Tennessee!
TENNESSEE STATE
