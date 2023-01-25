Read full article on original website
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
Chris Jericho Tips Sami Zayn To Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
In a recent interview with the Daily Star, All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho heaped praise Sami Zayn’s recent work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Bloodline saga has been regarded as one of the most compelling stories in professional wrestling over the past several years, and it has only gotten better with the addition of Sami Zayn.
WWE No Longer Acknowledging Bryan Danielson’s Record Rumble Performance
WWE is moving on from Bryan Danielson’s impressive performance at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event. At WWE’s first event as part of their Saudi Arabia deal, Danielson (then Daniel Bryan) entered at #1 and lasted a record-breaking 76 minutes and 5 seconds. In WWE’s latest Royal Rumble...
John Cena Sr. Believes His Son Will Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble
John Cena’s return to the ring may be mere days away, according to comments made by his father John Cena Sr. After over a year away from the ring, Cena Jr. competed on the final SmackDown of 2022, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results January 27, 2023
Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage results for WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Coming at you live from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. Tonight is the final SmackDown before the Royal Rumble this Saturday. Refresh your page for ongoing results. Join the community below in our comments section to engage with viewers in real-time.
Kurt Angle: Hulk Hogan Has No Feeling In His Legs After Back Surgery
Hulk Hogan is dealing with serious health issues according to recent comments by fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Hogan’s decades in the ring have resulted in the Immortal one dealing with multiple issues in recent years. During the latest episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Angle spoke...
Teddy Long Says He Was Shocked By WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Theodore R. Long did plenty throughout his career, but he never expected it would pay off with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Long was inducted by Ron Simmons and John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield as part of the 2017 class during WrestleMania 33 weekend. While best known...
The Updated Impact Wrestling No Surrender Card + 2 Matches For Next Week’s Impact
Following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, we now have two matches announced for the No Surrender pay-per-view event, which takes place on February 24th and will be airing live via Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, and FITE.tv. You can check out the updated Impact Wrestling No...
Reason For Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit
The reason for Stephanie McMahon’s recent exit from WWE is still being speculated on by many within the wrestling industry. In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported on what is being said internally in the promotion. Meltzer said,. “The story internally as to why...
Bryan & Vinny Show: ROYAL RUMBLE 2023
It's an annual tradition, the post-Royal Rumble Bryan & Vinny Show with our buddy MARK JONES! This year Shawn joins us as well and we'll talk the two Rumbles, the PITCH BLACK MATCH, magic and shit, the awesome Bloodline angle at the end of the show, and more. A fun time as always so check it ...
Impact Wrestling Sees A Drop In Audience, Ratings Stay Steady
Wrestlenomics is reporting that the latest episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV drew 93,000 viewers. The audience dropped from last week’s show, which drew 115,000 viewers. In the key P18-49 demo, Impact drew a 0.02 rating, identical to last week’s show. Data and rankings from Thursday’s cable ratings on Showbuzz Daily are not yet available.
Former MLW Wrestler Makes AEW Dark Debut (Spoiler)
Former MLW wrestler EJ Nduka made his AEW debut at today’s Dark tapings from Universal Studios. He squared off with Konosuke Takeshita. As of this writing, there is no word on if Nduka has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Nduka’s contract with MLW expired earlier this month. He was...
The Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will emanate from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. The card for next week’s show is absolutely stacked, with two huge grudge rematches – Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe and Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page. You can check out the updated...
WWE News – Mick Foley’s Royal Rumble Predictions, Change In Reporting Time For Q4 Results
Ahead of Saturday night’s 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has made his predictions for the grand event. Foley took to his Instagram Stories to predict the winners for Saturday’s show. According to “The Hardcore Legend,” Cody Rhodes or a surprise entrant...
SPOILER: WWE Royal Rumble Match Order Revealed
Fightful Select shared the match order for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PLE in San Antonio. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens will serve as the main event. You can check out the complete match order below:. -Men’s Royal Rumble matchup will open the show. -Mountain...
Former WWE Star Rumored To Make Royal Rumble Appearance
Nia Jax could be making a surprise appearance in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match. Pwinsider reported today that several people backstage expect Jax to return in the bout tonight. It should be noted that this is not confirmed but only a rumor. There are a lot of names in town for various non-WWE appearances, so just because someone is in town doesn’t mean they will be making a surprise appearance on tonight’s show.
AEW Announces Two New Sets Of Dynamite And Rampage Tapings
AEW have announced two new Dynamite/Rampage tapings for later this year. The company are set to head to Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 12th for the tapings of that day’s Dynamite and Rampage. The following week they will then head to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 19th for that week’s tapings.
Peacock Hypes Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble
WWE will present this year’s Royal Rumble PLE on Saturday night, airing on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network internationally. Peacock sent out the following press release today to hype the event:. ROYAL RUMBLE STREAMS LIVE ON PEACOCK TOMORROW, JANUARY 28 AT 8PM ET. WWE’s Royal...
Top AEW Wrestler Is Off TV Due To An Injury
TNT Champion Samoa Joe beat Wardlow on the New Year’s Smash themed episode of AEW Dynamite on December 28, in a match that lasted two minutes. After the match, Joe beat Wardlow down and cut off his trademark ponytail. Wardlow hasn’t been seen on AEW television since then.
First Look At The WWE Royal Rumble Set Up
WWE presents its Royal Rumble event tonight from San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome. Competitors confirmed thus far – GUNTHER, Austin Theory, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Dominik Mysterio, The Miz, Brock Lesnar.
