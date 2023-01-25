Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Kyle Kuzma Fires Back At Former Teammate After He Said Wizards Players Just Play For Money And Not To Win
Getting traded to the Washington Wizards in 2021 was the best thing that happened to Kyle Kuzma. It allowed him to show to the world that he was more than just a role player that he had been reduced to on the Los Angeles Lakers. Kuzma was stuck playing third-fiddle...
Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Confident Reaction After Learning The Bucks Played With A Completely Healthy Roster After 280 Days
Back in the 2020-21 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks conquered the NBA by winning the 2021 championship. It was the only thing missing from Giannis' otherwise perfect resume. But since winning the NBA title, the Bucks have been bitten by the bad luck bug. Last season, the...
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
“Rip to the legend Curry” Blazers’ PG Damian Lillard shocked Stephen Curry fans with death news of Warriors’ star
Any death news in the sports industry always causes a stir among fans, no matter how unwell or old the person is. Recently, Portland Trailblazers point guard, Sam Jones shared the similar heartbreaking news that shattered the media even more than we expected. A couple of days ago, the PG...
Wizards’ Bold Plans For Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis
The Washington Wizards took part in the first deal of NBA trade season earlier this week with the Los Angeles Lakers. They traded Rui Hachimura out west in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks; two from the Lakers in 2023 and 2029 and one from the Chicago Bulls in 2023.
Jazz CEO Danny Ainge being 'sent to voicemail' by NBA execs due to his roster strategies
Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge has earned a reputation around the league as a man you need to be very careful with when making trades, because there is a good chance he is seeing future far better than his contemporaries. The Jazz are one of the surprise teams in the...
NBA Stock Watch: LeBron continues hot streak, Pelicans struggling without Zion
Trade season is heating up and the all-star break is fast-approaching. But in the meantime, let's take a look at what's happening in the NBA, and whose stock is going up and whose is going down. Rising: LeBron James. LeBron James seemingly can't wait to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the...
Kuzma FT lifts Wizards over Mavs 127-126 despite Doncic's 41
DALLAS (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points and made one of two free throws to break a tie with 4.2 seconds remaining, lifting the Washington Wizards to a 127-126 victory over Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Luka Doncic had 41 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks. Doncic...
Crazy fact about LeBron James, Kevin Durant comes to light
LeBron James and Kevin Durant had some classic battles against each other throughout the 2010s. But these days, that might as well be an eternity ago. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Brooklyn Nets star Durant, who remains out with an MCL sprain, is making progress and will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.
Report: Knicks attempting to package Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier in trade
The NBA trade deadline is just under two weeks away, and the New York Knicks are expected to be major players in the trade market. The Knicks currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings at 26-23 but are just three games out of fifth place. With 33 games left and the league's hardest remaining schedule, the Knicks are seeking roster upgrades to bolster their efforts to earn a top-six seed in the East. The six spot is key, of course, because the top six teams in each conference avoid the play-in tournament.
Panzura postgame wrap: Timberwolves 111, Pelicans 102
Timberwolves (25-25), Pelicans (26-23) Brandon Ingram was back on the court Wednesday after being sidelined for exactly two months due to a toe injury. It might take a little longer for his rhythm and timing to return. In Ingram’s first game action since Black Friday, the forward shot 4/18 from the field in his 26 minutes, posting 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. Minnesota trailed by double digits early, but used a 39-21 third quarter to take control, including a 15-0 run that turned a one-point deficit into a 75-61 edge. New Orleans mounted a fourth-quarter rally, but came up a couple possessions shy in the second game of a home/home back-to-back. Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Ingram’s return, “It was great to have him out there. Started the game really well, moving the ball. He’s knocking off some rust, which we expected.”
Anthony Davis And Rui Hachimura Confirmed To Play Against San Antonio Spurs
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura are both set to play for the Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs.
NBA roundup: Mavs win game but lose Luka Doncic
NBA roundup: Thursday Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks overcame an early injury to
