Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Bossip

Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
Yardbarker

Wizards’ Bold Plans For Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis

The Washington Wizards took part in the first deal of NBA trade season earlier this week with the Los Angeles Lakers. They traded Rui Hachimura out west in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks; two from the Lakers in 2023 and 2029 and one from the Chicago Bulls in 2023.
FOX Sports

Kuzma FT lifts Wizards over Mavs 127-126 despite Doncic's 41

DALLAS (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points and made one of two free throws to break a tie with 4.2 seconds remaining, lifting the Washington Wizards to a 127-126 victory over Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Luka Doncic had 41 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks. Doncic...
Yardbarker

Crazy fact about LeBron James, Kevin Durant comes to light

LeBron James and Kevin Durant had some classic battles against each other throughout the 2010s. But these days, that might as well be an eternity ago. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Brooklyn Nets star Durant, who remains out with an MCL sprain, is making progress and will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks attempting to package Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier in trade

The NBA trade deadline is just under two weeks away, and the New York Knicks are expected to be major players in the trade market. The Knicks currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings at 26-23 but are just three games out of fifth place. With 33 games left and the league's hardest remaining schedule, the Knicks are seeking roster upgrades to bolster their efforts to earn a top-six seed in the East. The six spot is key, of course, because the top six teams in each conference avoid the play-in tournament.
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Timberwolves 111, Pelicans 102

Timberwolves (25-25), Pelicans (26-23) Brandon Ingram was back on the court Wednesday after being sidelined for exactly two months due to a toe injury. It might take a little longer for his rhythm and timing to return. In Ingram’s first game action since Black Friday, the forward shot 4/18 from the field in his 26 minutes, posting 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. Minnesota trailed by double digits early, but used a 39-21 third quarter to take control, including a 15-0 run that turned a one-point deficit into a 75-61 edge. New Orleans mounted a fourth-quarter rally, but came up a couple possessions shy in the second game of a home/home back-to-back. Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Ingram’s return, “It was great to have him out there. Started the game really well, moving the ball. He’s knocking off some rust, which we expected.”
