Heavy rain moving through metro Atlanta area, wind advisory in effect

ATLANTA — Much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia can expect heavy rain to make its way through during Wednesday’s early morning hours.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says you can expect heavy rain as the day breaks and you start your morning.

Stronger storms are possible in the southern parts of metro Atlanta and middle Georgia. Monahan says the Level 1 severe weather risk is very low and is confined to the far south side of northern Georgia.

Several metro school districts will be delaying their start time. A wind advisory is in effect area-wide until midnight Wednesday.

Here’s what you can expect:

Up to an inch of rain is possible across north Georgia

A wind advisory is in effect area-wide until midnight Thursday.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible in metro Atlanta with gusts up to 50 mph possible in the mountains.

Expect some trees/tree limbs and power lines could come down.

