Dunhill Men’s Fall 2023

By Samantha Conti
 1 day ago
There’s a new generation of men who want it all — sleek silhouettes, performance fabrics — and soft, comfortable clothing.

Dunhill’s in-house team rose to the challenge by shopping the brand’s archives and reworking classic styles. They yanked out the padding and complex construction to create a chic, multitasking wardrobe with a strong British accent.

The designers approached it all with a light touch and a love of layering. Looks included a featherweight trench made from technical silk; an unlined wool jacket that fit as easily and snugly as a cardigan, and a lineup of fluid car coats in herringbone wool, gabardine twill or calfskin.

A long herringbone military coat — traditionally a heavy garment — shed the pounds this season and looked better than ever. Made from a cashmere-wool blend with a pleat at the back, it was built to be worn alone or over multiple layers.

The Dunhill team worked British menswear tradition into more casual fare, too, and kept the weight off.

Down puffers were covered in a waterproof Prince of Wales check fabric, while slim workwear jackets were made from cashmere. Even the knitwear took its cues from old English fabrics: one crewneck sweater had a textured herringbone pattern at the front.

Dunhill didn’t stop there. It even took the heft out of Chelsea boots and lace-up shoes, adding a special, lightweight foam construction on the sole.

According to a spokesperson from the house, Dunhill is headed in a more refined direction and the plan is to accent the brand’s British DNA and make clothes that last. “We have a responsibility to create collections that are not only beautiful, but endure seasons and trends,” said the brand’s chief executive officer Laurent Malecaze.

Those plans should come into focus later this year when Dunhill appoints its new creative chief following the departure of Mark Weston last October. In the meantime, the team will be fusing tradition with the demands of the Dunhill client.

Related
WWD

Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2023

Karl Lagerfeld liked to gently poke fun at fashion designers who moved through life dressed in a T-shirt and jeans, and not what they put on the runway, likening them to chefs who won’t eat their own cooking. Rick Owens stood backstage on Thursday morning on the same towering...
WWD

Gucci Men’s Fall 2023

From the first outfit — a plain pair of tan trousers with a T-shirt — it was clear Gucci is heading in a new direction and the guessing game was over. Before the show, observers wondered what kind of collection the brand would present on Friday, the first lineup without Alessandro Michele? Would the house start with a clean slate? Would it surprise with a completely new aesthetics, just as it did when the former creative director took the reins eight years ago? No to the latter question, but there were only a few signs of his tenure.
WWD

Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023

Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”
WWD

Dries Van Noten Men’s Fall 2023

Dries Van Noten returned to another parking garage for his fall men’s show, and on each level guests encountered a shopping cart full of chilled Stella Artois and an experimental electronic musician producing fizzing, burbling or buzzing noises. Once up all the ramps, and then a couple of flights...
WWD

John Elliott Men’s Fall 2023

John Elliott looked to his youth and the cult film “My Own Private Idaho” for his fall men’s collection. The buzzy California-based designer, who has been showing on the runway in Paris in recent seasons, opted to showcase his fall collection through look book images this time. “We made the decision not to show in Paris and we’re still debating whether or not to go back in June,” he said.
POPSUGAR

Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic

Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
WWD

Amazon’s Bestselling Plaid Shacket Is on Sale for 50% Off Today

The key to nailing transitional dressing is securing a trustworthy piece that lends itself to various outfit equations. One topper that does this? A plaid shacket. If you’re in the market for such an item, then we have some excellent news for you. Today, you can snag Amazon’s bestselling Automet Plaid Shacket for up to 50% off — the most it’s ever been discounted, according to camelcamelcamel.com.  This Amazon shirt-jacket is highly sought after for a good reason. It has a high-quality blend of nylon and spandex for a skin-friendly, soft and comfortable feel. In addition, it comes in over 24...
Footwear News

Valentino Model Kristen McMenamy Falls Out of Shoes on Runway & Her Empowering Reaction Goes Viral

Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” show featured numerous viral moments — including a viral runway fall from runway star Kristen McMenamy McMenamy hit the runway at the show in a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, with an audience including Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach. For the occasion, the veteran model wore a silver dress embroidered designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, crafted from swirls coated in pearls and crystals. However, McMenamy’s greatest runway statement occurred from falling forward from her shoes — a set of black satin stiletto-heeled pumps — which she...
WWD

Tod’s Group Surpasses Sales of 1B Euros in 2022

MILAN — The Tod’s Group surpassed the 1 billion euros benchmark in 2022. In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, preliminary sales rose 13.9 percent compared with 883.8 million euros in 2021. This is about 10 percent higher than the pre-pandemic level of 2019.More from WWDTod's Men's Fall 2023Tod's Pre-Fall 2023Inside Tod's Aria d'Italia Book Launch Dinner The impact of currencies was positive, particularly for the Tod’s and Roger Vivier brands, which have the largest presences abroad. At constant exchange rates, including the effects of hedging, revenues rose 11.4 percent last year. In a statement, Diego Della Valle, chairman and chief executive officer,...
Footwear News

Yara Shahidi Slips on Lemon Louboutins, Sequins & a Timeless Tank Top in NYC

Yara Shahidi was vibrant while in New York City this week. The “Grown-ish” actress was spotted out and about in Manhattan on Thursday, wearing a sweetly shimmering outfit styled by Jason Bolden. Shahidi’s attire featured a full Brandon Maxwell ensemble: a $595 Jane cotton tank top, a white sleeveless piece with a ’90s slip-on silhouette. The versatile top was chicly layered beneath the designer’s $2,995 Esme minidress, a confectionary strapless piece coated in allover black and gold sequins in rounded floral shapes, finished with a scalloped hem. The pairing created a distinctly casual-glam appearance, particularly when Shahidi briefly layered them with a light yellow Lapointe fall...
WWD

Milan Fashion Week to Showcase Indigenous Designers

North American indigenous designs are coming to Milan Fashion Week. Kicking off a three-year partnership with the trade show White Milano, the nonprofit Indigenous Fashion Arts organization from Toronto will bring seven designers to Italy from Feb. 24 to 27 with the goal of increasing their global visibility.More from WWDChildren of the Discordance Men's Fall 2023Blumarine Pre-Fall 2023Dhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2023 The designers include Lesley Hampton, a Temagami First Nation designer who is also a curve model with B&M Model Management, and is known for her size-inclusive activewear, tulle and pleated eveningwear; Evan Ducharme, a Metis artist with ancestral ties to...
WWD

Lazoschmidl Men’s Fall 2023

Lazoschmidl has regularly toyed with the idea of nudity and sport, and sent out models in various states of undress for their latest Paris Men’s Fashion Week show. For a clothing line, some of the items have little actual fabric — Speedo-style briefs in floral prints or orange emblazoned with the word “appetit.”
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Elie Saab's spring couture in Paris dreams of Thai escape

PARIS — (AP) — Elie Saab whisked his guests away to Thailand for a Paris Fashion Week couture show Wednesday that gleamed with gold and intricate silk embroidery. Sheer diaphanous cloth floated around the runway in Le Marais’ Carreau du Temple amid wafting perfume, as “Emily in Paris” star Paul Forman and socialite Olivia Palermo posed for the cameras.
New York Post

Paris fashion week upended with wacky, topsy-turvy gowns: ‘This is crazy!’

The frocks grew curiouser and curiouser as the show went on. Viktor & Rolf, designers from the Netherlands, took the cake at Paris fashion week when their topsy-turvy gowns went on full display during the Wednesday show. A clip from Vogue featured the head-scratching designs, for which the models wearing them appeared to be just vessels meant to move the garments — or, rather, pieces of art — down the runway. While some of the fairy tale-like frocks were worn right side up, many were unusually askew. The 18 glittering silhouettes, which are part of the brand’s spring haute couture collection, were fashioned...
WWD

Kate Middleton Makes Vibrant Arrival in Pink Jumper With Flared Trousers to Visit Windsor Foodshare

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, got pretty in pink today for a charity engagement. Middleton joined her husband, Prince William of Wales, for a visit to the Windsor Foodshare to learn about their work providing food parcels to those struggling financially. For her public appearance, she wore a merino wool roll-neck jumper in pink and a two-button coat in fuchsia, both from Hobbs London, paired with high-waisted trousers in navy blue from Jigsaw. She coordinated the look with a pair of navy round-toe heels. She finished the look by accessorizing with small gold hoop earrings from Orelia...
WWD

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

LONDON — Don’t call it a uniform. Jenny Packham has designed a “wardrobe” for some 500 staff members at the soon-to-open Peninsula Hotel in London. Her creations allow staff to mix and match colors and accessories and to dress differently for day and evening.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 It marks the first time that Packham, a womenswear designer who specializes in red carpet looks and who has dressed public figures including the Princess of Wales, Kate Winslet, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Adele, has designed the outfits for...
WWD

Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December

Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
WWD

Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop Store Is Having a Secret Sale on Designer Denim Jeans Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing like slipping into tried-and-true women’s jeans and knowing they will fit well. However, while we may be married to our old faithfuls, there’s also nothing like buying a new style of denim jeans to rejuvenate our daily uniform. That’s why when we learned about Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop store having a secret sale on top designer denim jeans, we had to share the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
WWD

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Mothering two children alongside a fast-growing accessories business, the demands of Lele Sadoughi’s home life tend to steer the direction of her professional one. A lack of time to properly coif in the mornings jump-started a fruitful expansion into headbands, initial interest in which she credits to Prada’s spring 2019 show before demand took off during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing her to expand her retail presence.More from WWDPrada Men's Fall 2023Wolf Cut TrendPrada Extends Miami at Art Basel More recently, Sadoughi’s relocation back to her hometown in Dallas after 20 years of living in New York opened the door to interiors, a...
WWD

Gucci’s Gem of a Night, Oscar Buzz at Armani

PARIS JEWELS: Lou Doillon was easy to spot at the Ritz in Paris on Tuesday night. Attending the lavish dinner Gucci hosted in honor of its Hortus Deliciarum high jewelry collection, the singer and actress topped her pantsuit with a wide-brimmed, two-toned hat that was visible across the crowded cocktail party. She described her look, accessorized with wrist ruffs and a handbag shaped like a strawberry, as a melange of Elizabeth I, Jade Jagger and Right Bank Parisian chic, with a soupçon of magician.More from WWDGucci's Couture-Week PartyGucci Celebrates the Sundance Premiere of Bethann Hardison's 'Invisible Beauty'Front Row at Gucci Men's...
