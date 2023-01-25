Read full article on original website
Vehicle stop leads to arrest in Harney County
Harney County- On January 21, 2023 Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on HWY 20 in Harney County. During the stop Oregon State Police observed a firearm in possession of a known felon. After a Law Enforcement Data System check of the 38 year old male Cody Keith Cronin, 38. Cronin had a warrant for his arrest out of Yamhill County. Cronin was placed into custody without incident, and transported to the Harney County Jail where he was booked and lodged for a valid Yamhill County Warrant, and cited in lieu of custody for possession of a firearm by a felon.
Crane, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Crane. The Grant Union High School basketball team will have a game with Crane Union High School on January 25, 2023, 19:30:00. The Grant Union High School basketball team will have a game with Crane Union High School on January 25, 2023, 18:00:00.
Mustangs start High Desert League play 2-0
The Crane Mustang boys basketball team started High Desert League play by hosting the Dayville/Monument team on Friday, Jan. 20. The game quickly got out of hand, as the No. 1, 1A Crane Mustangs were able to put up 38 points in the first quarter, with a final score of 94-21.
