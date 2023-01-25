Read full article on original website
Sip for the Cure tickets now on sale
The Sip for the Cure Tea Party will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, from noon to 2:30 p.m. in the Memorial Building at the Harney County Fairgrounds. Journey down the rabbit hole with CAN Cancer of Harney County for the Alice in Wonderland-themed Sip for the Cure Tea Party! Enjoy a spot of tea and some delicious delicacies while supporting local cancer patients.
Meet the new Burns Police Chief
My name is Steve Macartney. I’m honored to be the new chief of the Burns Police Department. I hold basic, intermediate, advanced, supervisory, and management police certificates through the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. I was formerly the administrative sergeant at the McMinnville Police Department, which...
