The Sip for the Cure Tea Party will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, from noon to 2:30 p.m. in the Memorial Building at the Harney County Fairgrounds. Journey down the rabbit hole with CAN Cancer of Harney County for the Alice in Wonderland-themed Sip for the Cure Tea Party! Enjoy a spot of tea and some delicious delicacies while supporting local cancer patients.

2 DAYS AGO