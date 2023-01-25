Manchester United teenager Charlie Savage - the son of former Premier League footballer-turned-commentator Robbie - to join League One side Forest Green on loan for the rest of the season

Read full article on original website
Liverpool to fund massive rebuild with shock Mohamed Salah sale: report
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah only committed to a new contract last summer: now one report says he could be sold
Yardbarker
Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo
Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
sportszion.com
“We need him” Erik ten Hag chooses star forward to stay at Man United amid PSG’s interest rumors
Eric ten Hag has navigated the ship at Old Trafford as the English supergiant has finally unleashed their true color and they are firmly back into the title contention is like music to the ears among the fans. Marcus Rashford is instrumental to Manchester United’s success and the Englishman is...
Loan moves and the wrong mentality destroyed my form at Man Utd, but I rebuilt my career, says Federico Macheda
FEDERICO MACHEDA has admitted that loan moves and the wrong mentality prevented him from becoming a Manchester United star. Few have burst on to the scene like the Italian, who struck two winners in his first two games for the club. A stunning injury-time effort against Aston Villa in April...
Ralf Rangnick picked out three Man Utd ‘mood killers’ and now two of them have left Old Trafford in transfer exits
MANCHESTER UNITED have got rid of two out of three "mood killers" Ralf Rangnick identified last year. The German manager oversaw a turbulent spell in United's recent history and tried to make big changes at the club. He did not hold back in listing what needed to improve, including calling...
Amid PSG contract talks, Lionel Messi enjoying family vacation in the Alps
It's been a busy month for the GOAT After a World Cup win, a return to club play and a match against Cristiano Ronaldo, it's time for Messi to hit the slopes.
Chelsea want to sell Ziyech to Roma and not rival Prem clubs in transfer blow to Tottenham and Newcastle
CHELSEA would prefer to offload unsettled Hakim Ziyech to Roma rather than a rival Premier League club. The Italians want the Moroccan winger but need to sell midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo first to raise funds for a £25million deal. Tottenham and Newcastle have also been linked with Ziyech, 29, who...
Gareth Bale takes swipe at Real Madrid when asked by Jon Rahm if he misses former club
GARETH BALE took a swipe at Real Madrid when asked by John Rahm if he misses his former club. Recently-retired Bale, 33, spent nine years at the Bernabeu following a then-world record £85million move from Tottenham in 2013. Bale scored 106 goals in 258 games, winning three LaLiga titles...
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
chatsports.com
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Mark Clattenburg forced to flee Egypt after shocking abuse as club chief claims ex-Prem referee is in gay relationship
FORMER Premier League ref Mark Clattenburg has been forced to flee Egypt where he was in charge of the country’s whistlers. The Englishman has suffered harsh criticism and personal attacks from Mortada Mansour, the president of Zamalek Sporting Club. Mansour has been critical of Clattenburg’s role in Egyptian football...
tennisuptodate.com
"Just one strange move, there is a risk": Pat Cash believes Djokovic is teetering on ending Australian Open with hamstring injury
Novak Djokovic is going strong at the Australian Open but former player Pat Cash believes one bad move could end his run at the event. Similar to how Nadal's Australian Open ended on one move, Novak Djokovic's could too. That is according to Pat Cash who expressed his views recently. Djokovic's leg injury did not cost him any matches yet but one bad move could end his event as it's still vulnerable. Cash said:
FOX Sports
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
sportszion.com
“If that’s where you’re at in life then you’re too far gone” UFC welterweight Randy Brown calls Andrew Tate’s ‘Top G’ courses “weird as hell”
In the wake of Andrew Tate’s arrest for crimes like money laundering, human trafficking, rape, and organized crime, the former professional kickboxer has been the target of widespread criticism and allegations. Recently, UFC fighter Randy Brown turned to Twitter in order to bash Tate. On December 29 in Romania,...
sportszion.com
“We would like to have him” Saudi football chief reacts to talk of Lionel Messi being reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo amid $300M transfer deal
Cristiano Ronaldo has shown a path to the Saudi Arabian clubs to snatch the biggest superstars into their league following his mega-deal with Al Nassr FC and reports suggested that Lionel Messi could be on his way to the Middle East. Al Hilal expressed their desire to sign the World...
Marcelo Bielsa 'had agreed to coach Mexico but was rejected by newly formed national team committee'
Marcelo Bielsa was set to become the next manager of the Mexican national football team, only for a newly formed committee of club team owners to decide against it.
Imperious Shiffrin moves closer to overall World Cup record with 84th win
Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t wait long to add to her record total of World Cup wins. A day after securing record 83rd victory in Kronplatz, Shiffrin added her 84th win on Wednesday in another giant slalom on the same Italian course. And just as she had a day earlier, Shiffrin...
Chelsea legend and Sky pundit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink makes Premier League title prediction… and reveals Arsenal fears
CHELSEA legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has revealed who he believes will win the Premier League this season. And despite their five-point advantage over Manchester City, he believes the Gunners will eventually be chased down by the champions. Hasselbaink, who works as a pundit for Sky Sports, admitted that Mikel Arteta's...
Yardbarker
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run
Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
chatsports.com
TIM SHERWOOD: Tottenham wanted me to GET RID of Harry Kane! Andre Villas-Boas and Franco Baldini wrote him off - as did every manager who took him on loan - but his biggest attribute was always between his ears
Every kid at every club needs someone to back him and I take huge pride in seeing Harry Kane equal Jimmy Greaves' record for Tottenham, having given him his opportunity all those years ago. You get these trophy managers going into clubs with their heads on the block and the...
