Erik ten Hag defends Man United's £86m winger Antony after Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand led a chorus of criticism after the Brazilian struggled in loss at Arsenal... but Dutch coach admits he 'must be more direct'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 2 days ago
Yardbarker

Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo

Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
chatsports.com

'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
tennisuptodate.com

"Just one strange move, there is a risk": Pat Cash believes Djokovic is teetering on ending Australian Open with hamstring injury

Novak Djokovic is going strong at the Australian Open but former player Pat Cash believes one bad move could end his run at the event. Similar to how Nadal's Australian Open ended on one move, Novak Djokovic's could too. That is according to Pat Cash who expressed his views recently. Djokovic's leg injury did not cost him any matches yet but one bad move could end his event as it's still vulnerable. Cash said:
chatsports.com

Man City make approach for FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande, who has impressed on loan in Portugal this season... with Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon also monitoring the promising teenager

Manchester City have made an enquiry about FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande. The 19-year-old centre-back has impressed on loan at Portuguese side CD Mafra, and his performances have caught the eye of the Premier League champions. Diomande has also attracted interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal and Portuguese giants Sporting...
chatsports.com

Kylian Mbappe 'will urge PSG to sign his friend Bernardo Silva this summer' as the France star seeks a reunion with his former Monaco team-mate... and unsettled Portugal forward still looking for a route out at Man City

Newly-minted PSG vice-captain Kylian Mbappe 'wants PSG to make a fresh move' for his former Monaco team-mate and current Manchester City star, Bernardo Silva. The diminutive Portuguese has once again been a pivotal cog in the City wheel, but could be available this summer, with Silva still wanting 'to move closer to his homeland.'
Yardbarker

Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run

Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
chatsports.com

TIM SHERWOOD: Tottenham wanted me to GET RID of Harry Kane! Andre Villas-Boas and Franco Baldini wrote him off - as did every manager who took him on loan - but his biggest attribute was always between his ears

Every kid at every club needs someone to back him and I take huge pride in seeing Harry Kane equal Jimmy Greaves' record for Tottenham, having given him his opportunity all those years ago. You get these trophy managers going into clubs with their heads on the block and the...
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd LIVE score: Result from Carabao Cup semi-final as Rashford, Weghorst and Fernandes net

Manchester United put one foot on Wembley Way after taking firm control of their Carabao Cup semi-final with a 3-0 first-leg win at Nottingham Forest.First-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes’ late third at the City Ground mean that only a miraculous turnaround in next week’s second leg will stop United appearing in the League Cup final at the national stadium next month.Rashford’s strike was a moment of individual brilliance as he raced 50 yards and converted, Weghorst celebrated his first goal for the club since his loan move from Burnley while Fernandes effectively killed the tie at the death.The win put United on the brink of returning to Wembley for their first domestic showpiece since losing the 2018 FA Cup final and Erik ten Hag will have the possibility of ending the club’s trophy drought, which stretches back to 2017, firmly in his sights in his first season at Old Trafford.Relive all the action as Manchester United thump Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-finals:

