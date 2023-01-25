Erik ten Hag defends Man United's £86m winger Antony after Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand led a chorus of criticism after the Brazilian struggled in loss at Arsenal... but Dutch coach admits he 'must be more direct'

Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi is SNUBBED by PSG boss Christophe Galtier, naming Kylian Mbappe his new vice-captain
Kylian Mbappe, and not Lionel Messi, has been named Paris Saint-Germain's vice-captain as the Argentine's time in Ligue 1 with the French giants continues to come under question.
Cristiano Ronaldo sent message by Al-Nassr captain after taking armband for his first game in Saudi Arabia
CRISTIANO RONALDO received a message of support from Al-Nassr captain Abdullah Madu after taking the armband from him. The Portuguese made his debut for Al Nassr in the 1-0 win over Ettifaq at the weekend. And Ronaldo was named as the captain despite Madu also starting the game. After the...
Wout Weghorst scores first Man Utd goal
Wout Weghorst is off the mark for Man Utd with his first goal for the club.
Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo
Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
Dani Alves rape case: Second witness comes forward accusing ex-Barcelona star of making advances and groping her
Alleged sexual assault and rape changed the trajectory of the Brazilian footballer Dani Alves as he was taken to jail, further information is coming out and putting the former Barcelona player in a spot of terrible discomfort. Dani Alves was arrested after a formal complaint was lodged against him by...
Ralf Rangnick picked out three Man Utd ‘mood killers’ and now two of them have left Old Trafford in transfer exits
MANCHESTER UNITED have got rid of two out of three "mood killers" Ralf Rangnick identified last year. The German manager oversaw a turbulent spell in United's recent history and tried to make big changes at the club. He did not hold back in listing what needed to improve, including calling...
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Man Utd legend Paul Scholes launches X-rated cryptic rant over transfers as club struggle to sign players in January
PAUL SCHOLES hit out at critics of Manchester United's recruitment following the club's struggles this month. United have found it difficult to buy players in January after splashing out big fees on Casemiro, Antony and Lisandro Martinez last summer. That has limited the club to the loan signings of Wout...
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
France World Cup winner has contract ripped up and only found out after he couldn’t get into training ground
A WORLD CUP winner only discovered that his club contract was terminated after he was locked out of the training ground. The attacker is believed to have turned up for training only to be refused access to the facilities due to his deal being ripped up. Former Newcastle flop Florian...
Mark Clattenburg forced to flee Egypt after shocking abuse as club chief claims ex-Prem referee is in gay relationship
FORMER Premier League ref Mark Clattenburg has been forced to flee Egypt where he was in charge of the country’s whistlers. The Englishman has suffered harsh criticism and personal attacks from Mortada Mansour, the president of Zamalek Sporting Club. Mansour has been critical of Clattenburg’s role in Egyptian football...
"Just one strange move, there is a risk": Pat Cash believes Djokovic is teetering on ending Australian Open with hamstring injury
Novak Djokovic is going strong at the Australian Open but former player Pat Cash believes one bad move could end his run at the event. Similar to how Nadal's Australian Open ended on one move, Novak Djokovic's could too. That is according to Pat Cash who expressed his views recently. Djokovic's leg injury did not cost him any matches yet but one bad move could end his event as it's still vulnerable. Cash said:
Man City make approach for FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande, who has impressed on loan in Portugal this season... with Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon also monitoring the promising teenager
Manchester City have made an enquiry about FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande. The 19-year-old centre-back has impressed on loan at Portuguese side CD Mafra, and his performances have caught the eye of the Premier League champions. Diomande has also attracted interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal and Portuguese giants Sporting...
Kylian Mbappe 'will urge PSG to sign his friend Bernardo Silva this summer' as the France star seeks a reunion with his former Monaco team-mate... and unsettled Portugal forward still looking for a route out at Man City
Newly-minted PSG vice-captain Kylian Mbappe 'wants PSG to make a fresh move' for his former Monaco team-mate and current Manchester City star, Bernardo Silva. The diminutive Portuguese has once again been a pivotal cog in the City wheel, but could be available this summer, with Silva still wanting 'to move closer to his homeland.'
“He can do better” Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag seeks more effort from his Brazilian star forward
Manchester United makes things happening at the Theatre of Dreams upon the arrival of Eric Ten Hag as the Dutchman has provided some stability between the attack and defense. The Red Devils signed Antony from Ajax back in September which cost them more than $85 million and the Brazilian is a key to the success of the Ten Hag playing system.
Transfer news LIVE: Tottenham COMPLETE Danjuma loan deal while closing in on Porro, Liverpool ‘lead’ Bellingham race
TOTTENHAM have successfully completed the loan deal of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal. The Dutchman was expected to sign for Everton until Spurs swooped in and hijacked the move. And the North London outfit don't seem to be finished just yet as they are closing in on the signing of Sporting...
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run
Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
TIM SHERWOOD: Tottenham wanted me to GET RID of Harry Kane! Andre Villas-Boas and Franco Baldini wrote him off - as did every manager who took him on loan - but his biggest attribute was always between his ears
Every kid at every club needs someone to back him and I take huge pride in seeing Harry Kane equal Jimmy Greaves' record for Tottenham, having given him his opportunity all those years ago. You get these trophy managers going into clubs with their heads on the block and the...
Soccer-Rashford strikes as Man United outclass Forest in first leg
NOTTINGHAM, England, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Marcus Rashford continued his fine season as he scored again to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.
Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd LIVE score: Result from Carabao Cup semi-final as Rashford, Weghorst and Fernandes net
Manchester United put one foot on Wembley Way after taking firm control of their Carabao Cup semi-final with a 3-0 first-leg win at Nottingham Forest.First-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes’ late third at the City Ground mean that only a miraculous turnaround in next week’s second leg will stop United appearing in the League Cup final at the national stadium next month.Rashford’s strike was a moment of individual brilliance as he raced 50 yards and converted, Weghorst celebrated his first goal for the club since his loan move from Burnley while Fernandes effectively killed the tie at the death.The win put United on the brink of returning to Wembley for their first domestic showpiece since losing the 2018 FA Cup final and Erik ten Hag will have the possibility of ending the club’s trophy drought, which stretches back to 2017, firmly in his sights in his first season at Old Trafford.Relive all the action as Manchester United thump Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-finals:
