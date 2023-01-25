ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Claudia Lamascolo

No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake

This is a no-bake strawberry cheesecake that's one of those desserts you just have to love because it's so simple to make, it's fast, and can be made with any fruit with this basic recipe.
winemag.com

What’s the Difference Between Liquor and Liqueur?

As with many drinks terms and names, it can get a bit confusing when determining the difference between liquor vs. liqueur. While they may sound similar, there are important differences to know when opening a bottle. So, we broke down the important distinctions between liquor vs. liqueur terms, plus everything...
InsideHook

Meet Can Sumoi, Your New Favorite Table Wine

What we’re drinking: Whites, rosés, reds and sparkling wine from Can Sumoi, a small Spanish pet project run by a wine industry legend and his friend. Where they’re from: The Penedes region, the rolling hills around Barcelona best known for producing all your favorite Spanish sparkling wines.
winemag.com

Fruity, Aromatic and Acidic: 7 of Our Favorite Barberas

All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. Barbera’s fruit-forward aromatics and high...
CALIFORNIA STATE
blufashion.com

Have A Sweet Treat for Any Occasion with Delicious Fruit Tarts

Making a delicious fruit tart is an easy way to impress your guests. With just a few simple ingredients and some basic steps, you can create a beautiful, sweet treat that will have everyone asking for seconds. Necessary Ingredients. To make a fruit tart, you’ll need:. 1 package of...
Chef Dennis

French Chocolate Mousse Recipe

Have you ever tasted French Chocolate Mousse? I’m talking about real chocolate mousse, not the instant or quick versions that use gelatin or cool whip. It's not difficult to make, and I promise this will be the Best Chocolate Mousse you've ever had!
KGET 17

Wellness Wednesday: Mango with White Chocolate Yogurt

24 each Caramelized Hazelnuts broken into coarse pieces. Almonds, pecans, or macadamia nuts would also work well. Melt White Chocolate in a double boiler with the water simmering. The water should not touch the bottom of the bowl. Stir gently until the chocolate is smooth. Put the yogurt in a...
msn.com

Butternut Chardonnay - Tasty Stuff

Smooth, creamy and a bit buttery, the Butternut Chardonnay. Available widely including Trader Joe's. Chardonnay from California. The wine is aged in 100% new French oak for 7 months. Sample submitted for review. The Butternut Chardonnay has an SRP of $15 and can be found for as low as $10,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Giangi's Kitchen

Apple Pie – French Apple Tart Or Tarte Normande

Apple pie or French Apple tart, or Tarte Normande is all I could think of. In my book, it is always apple season, although we are a couple of months too early for them. Although fall is the bountiful season for apples, we are lucky to have several varieties at our markets.
winemag.com

Warm Up with the Original Irish Coffee Recipe on a Cold Night

Tourists and locals flock to San Francisco’s famous Buena Vista Café year-round to order the spot’s acclaimed Irish coffee, and the hot, sweet and boozy concoction is famous for good reason. The blend of sugar, hot coffee, Irish whiskey and cold whipped cream makes for a tantalizing delight.
DUBLIN, CA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Recipe: Gypsy Kitchen’s Blackberry Elixir

This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com. Dry January isn’t over yet. Enjoy the last few days with a mocktail from Gypsy Kitchen. This recipe comes from Gypsy Kitchen’s Manager Chris Lamoree. This Buckhead staple offers a Spanish-style menu with Moroccan and Indian influences. Try this mocktail at home, and […] The post Recipe: Gypsy Kitchen’s Blackberry Elixir appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
newmexicomagazine.org

Chocolate Ganache Tart

Serve Planty Sweet’s gluten-free vegan dessert to anyone who loves chocolate. It’s especially nice on Valentine’s Day! Don’t even bother to mention the substitutions; I bet they will never notice. CRUST. In a medium bowl, mix together the flours, xanthan gum, sea salt, and sugar until...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi beers scoop six gongs at international drinks awards

Budget supermarket is celebrating after coming away from the Drinks Business Global Beer Masters awards with six awards. Indeed, both its Traditional Triple Beer and 10-4 Brewing Session IPA were both awarded a Master medal. The renowned competition blind tastes beers from around the world and the judging panel is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy