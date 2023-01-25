Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Not Guilty The Verdict In Police Off Duty Shooting
Daniel Dolan the Pawtucket Police Officer who was charged with shooting a teen while off-duty and while in West Greenwich has been found not guilty. The jury deliberated over parts of two days, came back with the verdict right around 1:30pm. Dolan was charged with three counts of felony assault...
YAHOO!
Fourth man arrested in Quincy shooting death; police still searching for 3 others
QUINCY − A fourth suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of Jordan Wiggins, 32, at the Elevation Apartments in Quincy almost six months ago. Dante Clarke, 23, of Brockton, was arrested by police this week at a Wareham hotel. He was arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court on 16 charges, including murder, masked armed robbery, kidnapping with intent to extort and misleading an investigator. He is being held without bail until a pretrial conference March 6.
ABC6.com
Homeless man sentenced for violently assaulting girlfriend
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Office said Thursday that a homeless man was sentenced to prison last week for violently assaulting his girlfriend. Adam Furtado, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery. On Aug. 20,...
Man sentenced to prison after assaulting officer during Avon traffic stop
A man from Brockton was sentenced to prison for assaulting an officer during a motor vehicle stop in Avon.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police charge 49-year old city man with home invasion, assault with knife
“On January 20th, at approximately 7 AM, north-end patrol units were dispatched to 1619 Braley Rd. regarding a neighbor dispute. Upon arrival, it was learned that the suspect had confronted his neighbor, pushed his way into his apartment, assaulted him, and attempted to injure him with a knife. The suspect...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man sent to jail without bail after admitting to taking mushrooms after crash, has pet dog seized
A Bristol County man is facing some serious charges after reportedly admitting to crashing a vehicle while on mushrooms. According to State Police, on Tuesday at approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 23A in the town of Hunter, New York for a report of a single vehicle crash. When troopers arrived at the location of the crash, they observed a 2015 black Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch facing north and the back end of the vehicle partially in the roadway. There was no one in the vehicle.
whdh.com
Worcester police arrest suspect in Worcester 7-Eleven robbery
Worcester Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with a robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 409 Park Ave. Police say officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven around 3 a.m. for a report of an unarmed robbery. They were told that a man had stolen from the store earlier that night and had returned.
Police: 5 arrested after chase involving stolen car
Troopers spotted the black Honda accord around 12 a.m. Wednesday on Route 107 in Revere and attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 60, but the driver began to flee.
ABC6.com
Man, 44, sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a 44-year-old man has been sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in state prison for trafficking fentanyl. District Attorney Tom Quinn said Kenny Gonzalez was arrested by New Bedford police in September 2022...
2 statues vandalized inside Fall River church
Police are searching for whoever vandalized two statues inside a Fall River church Wednesday afternoon.
iheart.com
Police Warn Delivery Drivers To Be On Their Guard After Attack
A pizza delivery driver said his car was stolen at gunpoint Sunday night in Providence. Officers responded to Stone Street for a reported robbery around six p.m. According to the driver, three men approached him, one was armed with a gun, they took the vehicle and fled the scene. Police...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Firearm after Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle in Dorchester
At about 11:54 PM, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester), responded to the area of 775 Adams Street for a call for breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect, later identified as Willieyer Barkon, 24, of Mattapan, walking towards them...
5 arrested in connection with Taunton stolen car police chase in Revere
Three adult males, an adult female and a juvenile female were arrested in connection with an overnight police pursuit of a stolen vehicle that led authorities through Boston Logan Airport’s highway ramps, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio. Just after midnight on Wednesday, a Massachusetts State Police...
Turnto10.com
Newport police search for vandalism suspect, ask for public's help
(WJAR) — The Newport Police Department is investigating a couple of vandalism incidents that occurred at a local bank. Police said the Citizens Bank at 8 Washington Square has been the target of vandalism twice. The department also released images of a potential suspect that it is asking for...
ABC6.com
New Bedford police arrest wanted man for drug trafficking
NEW BEDFORD, Mass (WLNE) — New Bedford police said they arrested a man wanted for drug trafficking on Monday. Police said Emanuel Jose Colon-Vazquez had an active warrant for his arrest when they located him entering a vehicle near Katherine Street. According to a release, detectives stopped the car...
17-Year-Old Who Ran Away From Group Home Charged In Norwood Gas Station Stabbing
A 17-year-old boy who ran away from a state-run group home in Attleboro was arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing in Norwood last week, authorities and reports said. The stabbing happened after two "carloads" of people got into a fight outside the Mobil station at the corner of Wa…
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man convicted of beating his infant son to death denied parole
A Fall River man with a concerning criminal history has been denied parole concerning the death of his infant son. According to the Board, on June 6, 2007, in Bristol County Superior Court, a then 32-year-old Christopher Cerce pleaded guilty to the lesser-included offense of second-degree murder in the death of his infant son, James. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Police officer takes stand in own defense at assault trial
Officer Daniel Dolan faces felony assault charges in the June 2021 shooting outside a West Greenwich pizza shop.
WMTW
Massachusetts mother charged in deaths of her children found unconscious, DA says
A Massachusetts woman is under arrest after she was charged in the deaths of her two children, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy died while a baby who turned 8 months old Thursday was flown to a Boston area hospital with traumatic injuries after all three children were discovered inside the family's Duxbury home two days ago.
