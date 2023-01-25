ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Not Guilty The Verdict In Police Off Duty Shooting

Daniel Dolan the Pawtucket Police Officer who was charged with shooting a teen while off-duty and while in West Greenwich has been found not guilty. The jury deliberated over parts of two days, came back with the verdict right around 1:30pm. Dolan was charged with three counts of felony assault...
PAWTUCKET, RI
YAHOO!

Fourth man arrested in Quincy shooting death; police still searching for 3 others

QUINCY − A fourth suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of Jordan Wiggins, 32, at the Elevation Apartments in Quincy almost six months ago. Dante Clarke, 23, of Brockton, was arrested by police this week at a Wareham hotel. He was arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court on 16 charges, including murder, masked armed robbery, kidnapping with intent to extort and misleading an investigator. He is being held without bail until a pretrial conference March 6.
QUINCY, MA
ABC6.com

Homeless man sentenced for violently assaulting girlfriend

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Office said Thursday that a homeless man was sentenced to prison last week for violently assaulting his girlfriend. Adam Furtado, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery. On Aug. 20,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man sent to jail without bail after admitting to taking mushrooms after crash, has pet dog seized

A Bristol County man is facing some serious charges after reportedly admitting to crashing a vehicle while on mushrooms. According to State Police, on Tuesday at approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 23A in the town of Hunter, New York for a report of a single vehicle crash. When troopers arrived at the location of the crash, they observed a 2015 black Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch facing north and the back end of the vehicle partially in the roadway. There was no one in the vehicle.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
whdh.com

Worcester police arrest suspect in Worcester 7-Eleven robbery

Worcester Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with a robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 409 Park Ave. Police say officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven around 3 a.m. for a report of an unarmed robbery. They were told that a man had stolen from the store earlier that night and had returned.
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 44, sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a 44-year-old man has been sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in state prison for trafficking fentanyl. District Attorney Tom Quinn said Kenny Gonzalez was arrested by New Bedford police in September 2022...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
iheart.com

Police Warn Delivery Drivers To Be On Their Guard After Attack

A pizza delivery driver said his car was stolen at gunpoint Sunday night in Providence. Officers responded to Stone Street for a reported robbery around six p.m. According to the driver, three men approached him, one was armed with a gun, they took the vehicle and fled the scene. Police...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Newport police search for vandalism suspect, ask for public's help

(WJAR) — The Newport Police Department is investigating a couple of vandalism incidents that occurred at a local bank. Police said the Citizens Bank at 8 Washington Square has been the target of vandalism twice. The department also released images of a potential suspect that it is asking for...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

New Bedford police arrest wanted man for drug trafficking

NEW BEDFORD, Mass (WLNE) — New Bedford police said they arrested a man wanted for drug trafficking on Monday. Police said Emanuel Jose Colon-Vazquez had an active warrant for his arrest when they located him entering a vehicle near Katherine Street. According to a release, detectives stopped the car...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man convicted of beating his infant son to death denied parole

A Fall River man with a concerning criminal history has been denied parole concerning the death of his infant son. According to the Board, on June 6, 2007, in Bristol County Superior Court, a then 32-year-old Christopher Cerce pleaded guilty to the lesser-included offense of second-degree murder in the death of his infant son, James. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
FALL RIVER, MA
WMTW

Massachusetts mother charged in deaths of her children found unconscious, DA says

A Massachusetts woman is under arrest after she was charged in the deaths of her two children, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy died while a baby who turned 8 months old Thursday was flown to a Boston area hospital with traumatic injuries after all three children were discovered inside the family's Duxbury home two days ago.
DUXBURY, MA

