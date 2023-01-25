Eurosport tennis analyst Barbara Schett is very impressed by the mindset of Elena Rybakina who seems to be ready to win another grand slam trophy. Her first one came at Wimbledon last year when she came back to Ons Jabeur in the final. It was an incredible run that many didn't see coming but she's always had the talent to be very good at tennis. It was about figuring things out and seemingly she did. Schett highlighted that after her most recent win that sent her into the semi-final:

2 DAYS AGO