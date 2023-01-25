Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open
After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
Golf Digest
Tennis pro wins Australian Open match, immediately invites Margot Robbie to see him play
Margot Robbie may have gotten snubbed in this year’s Best Actress race, but we definitely know one person that would’ve voted for her: Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. After dispatching Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, Tsitsipas used his time in the limelight to make a bid for the...
Tommy Paul just did something no American has done at the Australian Open in 14 years
On Tuesday in Melbourne, Tommy Paul did something no American man has done in 14 years at the Australian Open: Advance to the tournament’s men’s singles semifinal round. With the four-set victory over Ben Shelton on Day 10 of the Open, Paul also was able to advance to his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal.
tennisuptodate.com
Toni Nadal believes Djokovic referring to nephew Nadal in being 'victims' while injured, believes Serbian isn't faking injury
Novak Djokovic vented about the media questioning his injuries while not doing the same for other players and Toni Nadal believes he talked about Rafael Nadal. Djokovic is dealing with a leg injury that makes it painful for him to move at times during the match. He was spotted trying all kinds of things on the court to help alleviate the effects of the injury but it didn't impact his tennis. He's playing as great as ever which made some question the severity of it.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
tennisuptodate.com
"She was pressuring me constantly the whole time" - Pegula opens up on painful Australian Open quarterfinal defeat to Azarenka
Top-ranked American Jessica Pegula said Victoria Azarenka took away her biggest weapon and admitted that it was hard for her to put any pressure on the Belarusian. The third seed suffered a 6-4 6-1 loss to world No.24 Azarenka in the Australian Open quarterfinal. "Hitting the ball deep, taking it...
Sporting News
'It took me 10 f------ years' - Victoria Azarenka opens up about decade-old incident with Sloane Stephens at Australian Open
Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka has recently revealed it's taken her "10 f------ years to get over" the incident with Sloane Stephens during a semi-final match in 2013 at Melbourne Park. On Tuesday night, Azarenka booked herself another semi-final opportunity at the 2023 edition of the Grand Slam after...
tennisuptodate.com
"Life is too short": Billie Jean King wants Wimbledon to overturn ban for Russian and Belarusian players
Billie Jean King wants to see the ban on Russian and Belarussian players lifted in order for them to return to the competition this year. The former player has voiced her opinion on many things over the years and she's never shied away from tackling a controversial issue as well. Despite getting approval from most Ukrainian players, the vast majority of other players opposed the ban on their Russian and Belarussian colleagues.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic uses post match interview in tribute to Federer: "Tennis misses him, for sure"
Novak Djokovic received a huge applause when he asked for the Australian crowd to give one to Roger Federer as both he and the sport of tennis miss him. It's been a while since Federer last played at the Australian Open and he'll never play again due to him bidding farewell to the sport last year. He's missed by many including Djokovic who referenced him in his speech after the win over Andrey Rublev. It's another semi-final for him in Melbourne, a place where he never lost a semi-final.
Australian Open nearly ends in disaster for Stefanos Tsitsipas after narrowly missing ball kid during outburst
Stefanos Tsitsipas was nearly defaulted in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Tuesday after narrowly missing a ball kid when he hit a ball out of frustration.
Another controversy surrounds Novak Djokovic at Australian Open during win over Andrey Rublev
Novak Djokovic is once again the talk of the Australian Open after footage emerged of the Serbian receiving a message taped to his water bottle during his quarter-final win.
Taylor Fritz defends Novak Djokovic but maintains some players ‘stretch the severity of injuries’
Taylor Fritz has backed Novak Djokovic after critics accused the Serbian of “faking” his hamstring injury but the American maintains some players “stretch the severity of injuries.”The nine-time Australian Open champion reacted angrily to doubts surrounding his left hamstring, which has proven an obstacle throughout the tournament in Melbourne. Djokovic has been seen nursing the problem area, while also taking medical timeouts during his second and third-round matches.A more ruthless display against Alex De Minaur in the fourth round, dropping just five games, saw the Serbian media ask him about those sceptical about the severity of his injury.Djokovic said:...
atptour.com
Ruthless Djokovic Routs Rublev To Reach Australian Open Semi-Finals
Serbian moves within two wins of record-extending 10th title in Melbourne. Dialled-in and fired up, Novak Djokovic delivered a devastating quarter-final display Wednesday to breeze past Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at the Australian Open. Djokovic was taking on the highest-ranked opponent of his Melbourne campaign so far in World...
tennisuptodate.com
Rublev honest on facing Djokovic next at Australian Open: "No one wants to face Novak"
Andrey Rublev is not keen on facing Novak Djokovic as he explained that no player really wants to face him, especially not at the Australian Open. Djokovic is confidently marching towards his 10th Australian Open trophy and next up for him is Andrey Rublev. The Russian faced Djokovic three times so far and beat him in the Belgrade Open final. Rublev is not excited about having to try and do so again. Speaking after beating Rune, he said:
tennisuptodate.com
Former British No.1 Laura Robson calls for increased format in Women's Grand Slam matches: "I don’t see why we don’t play best of five from quarter-finals onwards"
Former British player Laura Robson wants to see bo5 WTA matches at grand slams because she thinks it would make things interesting and help the sport. It's not a novel concept and WTA matches have lasted 5 sets in the past giving us some amazing tennis moments. It's not a very popular idea though as most players have shot to down in recent years whenever they were asked about it. She explained her reasons in the Eurosport Australian Open coverage show saying:
tennisuptodate.com
Korda details extent of injury obtained during Australian Open loss to Khachanov - "Some forehands I couldn't even hold the racket"
Rising American tennis star Sebastian Korda's Australian Open campaign may have ended in injury disappointment on Tuesday in Melbourne, but the 22-year-old’s post-match mindset did not reflect that. “There are a lot of positives,” said Korda, who trailed Karen Khachanov by two sets and a break in their quarter-final...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Tsitsipas risks explusion from Australian Open after near mirror incident to Djokovic's US Open default
Stefanos Tsisipas nearly did something that cost Djokovic the US Open a few years ago and that's hitting somebody on the court with a tennis ball as he nearly avoids disqualification. A few years ago Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open after hitting a court umpire with a tennis...
tennisuptodate.com
Mouratoglou plays down prior concerns from Tsitsipas surrounding Rune: "If you’re not passionate, you’re not going to burn out but you’re not going to be a champion"
Patrick Mouratoglou doesn't agree with Stefanos Tsitsipas that Holger Rune's passion for tennis might lead him to burn out as he believes it actually works out in his favour. Stefanos Tsitsipas thought out loud about Holger Rune admitting that the burning passion he has for tennis is amazing while also recognizing himself in it. For Tsitsipas, it actually made him burn out a bit which is the concern he voiced for Rune in a recent interview. Rune's coach, Mouratoglou doesn't agree with that as he explained:
Novak Djokovic's father to stay away from semi after posing with pro-Russia fans
Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan Djokovic, said he does not want to be a "disruption" to the match after he posed with a group of supporters of Russian president Vladimir Putin earlier this week.
tennisuptodate.com
Controversy continues for Djokovic, handed bottle again with covert message during Rublev tie at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic is again embroiled in controversy regarding a water bottle with a note being sent to the World No.1 by means of the bottle. Djokovic raised eyebrows for again having his 'magic potion' delivered to him on court. But it seems he is using a new rule to his advantage.
