Longboat Observer
Manatee County will provide attendants for its busy parks
As more of the amenities at Manatee County parks began to reach capacity because of tremendous growth, plans began in 2022 to staff parks with attendants to keep things running smoothly. Molly White, deputy director of the Sports and Leisure Services Department, said the county’s athletic leagues, park use and...
Yacht catches fire at Little Harbor Marina in Ruskin
Fire officials are investigating what caused a yacht to catch fire in Ruskin on Thursday.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota driver killed in 17th Street crash
Florida Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate a collision between a car and a tractor-trailer that killed a 66-year-old Sarasota man on Wednesday morning, the FHP reported. In a report released to the media, the FHP reported the crash took place at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Street...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch veterinary hospital undergoes expansion
When Dr. Wendy Ellis established the Veterinary Medical Center at Lakewood Ranch, she had been hoping to start a general practice. However, the demand for emergency care in the area led her to follow a different course. Despite the presence of five animal hospitals in Sarasota and Bradenton, she said...
Pinellas County leaders consider traffic, safety improvements to East Lake Road
Pinellas County commissioners are considering changes to one of the area's major roads.
Longboat Observer
Plans advance for recreational trail though Manatee County
A master plan for a Manatee County trail system is taking shape. Natural Resources Director Charlie Hunsicker has watched progress unfold for over two decades on a system of interconnected recreational trails, known as the Gateway Trail, in Manatee County. He said the county has had many other priorities to...
Longboat Observer
Answers to the most-asked questions on affordable housing in Sarasota
For some two decades, Sarasota city leaders have talked about the need for more workforce and affordable housing. Beyond efforts by the Sarasota Housing Authority, though, little brick-and-mortar progress has been made. Even creating an overlay in the Rosemary District to include affordable housing in new developments yielded no results after two-plus years.
Longboat Observer
Shallow water and big boats don't mix
Traffic hazard: While traveling south on Gulf of Mexico Drive, an officer noticed multiple vehicles swerving around a cardboard box that was sitting in the middle of the lane. The officer pulled over and removed the box from the street. Another driver pulled over and offered to take the box off the officer’s hands.
Longboat Observer
Maintaining town aesthetic drives new property standards
Maintaining a paradise-esque character on Longboat Key will soon come with greater means of enforcement as town officials move through adoption of new property maintenance rules. Town Commissioners are expected as early as Feb. 6 to vote for the first time on a package of changes that align town rules...
Longboat Observer
Manatee trash collections could drop to once per week
As Manatee County moves forward into the new year, its commission is faced with decisions about how to handle increases that will be required in residents’ garbage collection services. One of the major decisions facing commissioners involves the county’s solid waste contract, which is set to expire in September....
Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
I-75 north reopens after crash near Big Bend Rd.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County backed up traffic during the busy morning commute. The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. on I-75 NB near Big Bend Road. DOT camera footage shows all lanes reopened at around 8:15 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the […]
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Jan. 9-13 on Longboat Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Key, Bird Key
A home on Lido Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Quit in Time LLC sold the home at 15 N. Polk Drive to Walk the Plank Lido LLC for $5,725,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 5,117 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.7 million in 2017.
Pinellas County Detectives Arrest Plant City Man In Economic Crimes Scheme
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Economic Crimes Unit (ECU) have arrested 37-year-old Michael Bogsted after a complex investigation that determined Bogsted was creating fraudulent deeds in an attempt to make financial gain. According to detectives, their investigation began in January of 2019
Bay News 9
Florida awarded over $1.5 Million for homeless veterans
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Florida is receiving $1.5 million in fedeal funding to provide housing assistance for veterans. Local organizations share the impact this money will have. Housing authorities in St. Petersburg, Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Citrus County will receive the money to support homeless veterans. Under the HUD-VASH...
Longboat Observer
Longboat learns little from town canal survey
Change could be on the horizon for the town of Longboat Key’s canal rules, but a limited survey response did not paint a clear picture of the issue, if there even is one. Town staff conducted a survey of property owners and homeowners associations with direct access to navigable canals. Even after sending out the survey twice, 11 responses were received of the 89 that were sent out. Surveys were sent in November and December and responses were primarily received from representatives of HOAs.
Sarasota teen identified in multi-state swatting incidents
SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota teenager is being investigated for swatting incidents at a Wisconsin school and other locations, according to a Wisconsin police department. The Portage Police Department, located in the Madison metropolitan area, worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to identify a 15-year-old boy who they say is linked to both school and residential targeted swatting calls in multiple states, the Portage Police Department said in a news release. Those include Wisconsin, North Carolina and Indiana and internationally in Ontario, Canada.
Mysuncoast.com
Driver killed in head-on crash in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - One driver is dead and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Palmetto Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a sedan driven by a 61-year-old man was traveling west on Gillet Drive at about 11:15 p.m., approaching a right curve east of Gillet Road.
Longboat Observer
Bay Haven school shares story time with the mayor
Bay Haven Elementary School for Basics Plus fourth grade teacher Jennette Schwaed invited Mayor Kyle Battie into the classroom to read for story time. Bay Haven’s Fourth Grade Teacher Mrs. Jennette Schwaed quizzes students. Bay Haven’s Fourth Grade Teacher Mrs. Jennette Schwaed quizzes students. Tancred McCarthy, Max McMaster...
Longboat Observer
It's round 2 for Fruitville Road roundabout art proposals
When the Sarasota Public Art Committee presented its recommendation for a sculpture in the roundabout at Fruitville Road and U.S. 41 in April 2022, the Sarasota City Commission sent it back to the drawing board. The committee’s choice — a colorful coral sculpture titled “Dwell” by South Korean artist Sujin...
