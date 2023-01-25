SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota teenager is being investigated for swatting incidents at a Wisconsin school and other locations, according to a Wisconsin police department. The Portage Police Department, located in the Madison metropolitan area, worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to identify a 15-year-old boy who they say is linked to both school and residential targeted swatting calls in multiple states, the Portage Police Department said in a news release. Those include Wisconsin, North Carolina and Indiana and internationally in Ontario, Canada.

