ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
Longboat Observer

Sarasota driver killed in 17th Street crash

Florida Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate a collision between a car and a tractor-trailer that killed a 66-year-old Sarasota man on Wednesday morning, the FHP reported. In a report released to the media, the FHP reported the crash took place at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Street...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Plans advance for recreational trail though Manatee County

A master plan for a Manatee County trail system is taking shape. Natural Resources Director Charlie Hunsicker has watched progress unfold for over two decades on a system of interconnected recreational trails, known as the Gateway Trail, in Manatee County. He said the county has had many other priorities to...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota teen identified in multi-state swatting incidents

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota teenager is being investigated for swatting incidents at a Wisconsin school and other locations, according to a Wisconsin police department. The Portage Police Department, located in the Madison metropolitan area, worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to identify a 15-year-old boy who they say is linked to both school and residential targeted swatting calls in multiple states, the Portage Police Department said in a news release. Those include Wisconsin, North Carolina and Indiana and internationally in Ontario, Canada.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

What is ‘effective’ notice?

For 25 years, with the advent of the internet and with Republicans controlling more and more legislatures nationwide, Republican lawmakers have been trying to eliminate public notice advertising in newspapers. Their goal is becoming increasingly within reach. One step toward that came last week when the Sarasota County Commission adopted...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Answers to the most-asked questions on affordable housing in Sarasota

For some two decades, Sarasota city leaders have talked about the need for more workforce and affordable housing. Beyond efforts by the Sarasota Housing Authority, though, little brick-and-mortar progress has been made. Even creating an overlay in the Rosemary District to include affordable housing in new developments yielded no results after two-plus years.
SARASOTA, FL
10NEWS

Crash snarls traffic along I-75 North in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash along northbound Interstate 75 snarled traffic Thursday morning in Sarasota, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. along northbound I-75 south of Clark Road. All lanes are back open. However, at one point only one lane was able to get by, traffic cameras showed.
SARASOTA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco road projects included in tentative five-year plan

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT’s) proposed tentative five-year work program includes about $433 million worth of improvements in Pasco County. That figure includes about $258 million worth of projects to expand roadway capacity, but it also includes resurfacing, pedestrian and bicycle safety enhancements and other work, too, according to Jensen Hackett, of FDOT.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Top residential real estate sales for Jan. 9-13 in Lakewood Ranch

A home in Esplanade Azario topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 16112 Umbria Place to Michelle Joanne Reiff and Jay Edward Reiff, of Bradenton, for $1.42 million. Built in 2022, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,101 square feet of living area.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

‘Point in time” census counts homeless in Sarasota and Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Suncoast organizations are conducting a 2023 “Point in Time” census in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The census is done to obtain an unduplicated count of individuals and families in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is a comprehensive street-based and service-based survey designed to identify how many people are homeless at a given point-in-time.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee trash collections could drop to once per week

As Manatee County moves forward into the new year, its commission is faced with decisions about how to handle increases that will be required in residents’ garbage collection services. One of the major decisions facing commissioners involves the county’s solid waste contract, which is set to expire in September....
fox13news.com

Congressman Greg Steube released from hospital after falling 25 feet from tree on Sarasota property

SARASOTA, Fla. - Congressman Greg Steube is on the road to recovery after falling 25 feet from a tree at his Sarasota property last week. Steube said in a statement on Twitter that he has a fractured pelvis, punctured lung and several torn ligaments in his neck. The congressman is now at home recovering after he said he was discharged from the hospital Monday.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy