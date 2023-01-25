Read full article on original website
Florida neighbors call for change after 20 tons of trash removed from ‘hoarder’s’ yard
"If he comes out and this starts all over again, I guess we're all in for another big fight," Watts said. "I don't think the laws are tailored to any extreme situation like this."a
Pinellas sheriff: Man accused of creating fake deeds to gain control of property arrested
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A self-employed licensed real estate broker has been arrested for creating fraudulent deeds in an attempt to make a financial gain, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Michael Bogstead, 37, faces a charge of scheme to defraud in what the sheriff's...
Sarasota driver killed in 17th Street crash
Florida Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate a collision between a car and a tractor-trailer that killed a 66-year-old Sarasota man on Wednesday morning, the FHP reported. In a report released to the media, the FHP reported the crash took place at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Street...
Plans advance for recreational trail though Manatee County
A master plan for a Manatee County trail system is taking shape. Natural Resources Director Charlie Hunsicker has watched progress unfold for over two decades on a system of interconnected recreational trails, known as the Gateway Trail, in Manatee County. He said the county has had many other priorities to...
Sarasota teen identified in multi-state swatting incidents
SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota teenager is being investigated for swatting incidents at a Wisconsin school and other locations, according to a Wisconsin police department. The Portage Police Department, located in the Madison metropolitan area, worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to identify a 15-year-old boy who they say is linked to both school and residential targeted swatting calls in multiple states, the Portage Police Department said in a news release. Those include Wisconsin, North Carolina and Indiana and internationally in Ontario, Canada.
Sarasota Man Arrested After Forging Leases Of Deceased Homeowners
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged a Sarasota man with three felony counts of Uttering Forged Instruments and one felony count of Marijuana Possession with Intent to Sell following an investigation. According to deputies, on January 19, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
What is ‘effective’ notice?
For 25 years, with the advent of the internet and with Republicans controlling more and more legislatures nationwide, Republican lawmakers have been trying to eliminate public notice advertising in newspapers. Their goal is becoming increasingly within reach. One step toward that came last week when the Sarasota County Commission adopted...
Answers to the most-asked questions on affordable housing in Sarasota
For some two decades, Sarasota city leaders have talked about the need for more workforce and affordable housing. Beyond efforts by the Sarasota Housing Authority, though, little brick-and-mortar progress has been made. Even creating an overlay in the Rosemary District to include affordable housing in new developments yielded no results after two-plus years.
Anna Maria Island residents do not like state leader's idea of merging cities to make way for a parking garage
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - A Florida leader suggested merging all cities on Anna Maria Island, but both residents and leaders made it very clear that they oppose it. One by one Tuesday evening, Anna Maria Island residents passionately spoke in a standing-room-only Holmes Beach City Commission meeting. "We’re all kind...
Crash snarls traffic along I-75 North in Sarasota
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash along northbound Interstate 75 snarled traffic Thursday morning in Sarasota, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. along northbound I-75 south of Clark Road. All lanes are back open. However, at one point only one lane was able to get by, traffic cameras showed.
Pasco road projects included in tentative five-year plan
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT’s) proposed tentative five-year work program includes about $433 million worth of improvements in Pasco County. That figure includes about $258 million worth of projects to expand roadway capacity, but it also includes resurfacing, pedestrian and bicycle safety enhancements and other work, too, according to Jensen Hackett, of FDOT.
Man dies after crashing into Freightliner in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A 66-year-old Sarasota man died after crashing into a Freightliner near 17th Street East and Gun Club Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at approximately 9:50 AM on Wednesday. The Sarasota man was driving in a Cadillac east on 17th...
Pasco Sheriff’s Office Warning Residents Of “Warrant Scams”
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office has seen a rise in warrant scams recently and is warning residents of what to look out for. According to PSO, in this scam, a caller poses as a Pasco Sheriff’s Office member using an agency member’s name and
Top residential real estate sales for Jan. 9-13 in Lakewood Ranch
A home in Esplanade Azario topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 16112 Umbria Place to Michelle Joanne Reiff and Jay Edward Reiff, of Bradenton, for $1.42 million. Built in 2022, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,101 square feet of living area.
‘Point in time” census counts homeless in Sarasota and Manatee County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Suncoast organizations are conducting a 2023 “Point in Time” census in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The census is done to obtain an unduplicated count of individuals and families in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is a comprehensive street-based and service-based survey designed to identify how many people are homeless at a given point-in-time.
Manatee trash collections could drop to once per week
As Manatee County moves forward into the new year, its commission is faced with decisions about how to handle increases that will be required in residents’ garbage collection services. One of the major decisions facing commissioners involves the county’s solid waste contract, which is set to expire in September....
Yacht catches fire at Little Harbor Marina in Ruskin
Fire officials are investigating what caused a yacht to catch fire in Ruskin on Thursday.
Pinellas deputy fired after being 'weird,' 'creepy' toward female coworker
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy is out of a job after he continually acted "weird" and "creepy" toward a new female coworker, inappropriately touched her and then lied about his conduct, according to the sheriff's office. Deputy Timothy Lafave, 48, was fired for violating the...
Congressman Greg Steube released from hospital after falling 25 feet from tree on Sarasota property
SARASOTA, Fla. - Congressman Greg Steube is on the road to recovery after falling 25 feet from a tree at his Sarasota property last week. Steube said in a statement on Twitter that he has a fractured pelvis, punctured lung and several torn ligaments in his neck. The congressman is now at home recovering after he said he was discharged from the hospital Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man accused of attacking pregnant woman bites Sarasota officer during arrest
A Sarasota police officer was injured after the suspect she was helping arrest bit her on the hand, according to body cam video released by the Sarasota Police Department.
